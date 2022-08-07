Would it surprise you to know that schools in 37 of Colorado’s 178 school districts have armed school employees to protect the children? Would it surprise you to know that those employees are not School Resource Officers (SROs) or full-time security guards? Instead, they are principals, coaches, janitors, teachers, school nurses and secretaries.
The policy of public schools arming select employees is a growing practice, but it certainly isn’t new. Colorado has had a law for 18 years that allows school boards, and charter school boards, to designate a policy of armed school staff.
While rural districts have been the early adopters of armed staff policies — consider response time can be from 30-60 minutes in some remote areas — there are suburban school districts now taking the required steps to allow select staff to volunteer, undergo rigorous training, pass a test that exceeds the qualification test required for law enforcement to graduate from the academy, and carry concealed on campus.
Hopefully, we will never know who they are, because we all hope no further mass school shootings happen. But that’s not reality, and that is precisely why more school districts are looking at these policies. Because the epidemic of school shootings continues, all in gun-free zones, all in locations where there is no well-trained armed adult to protect the children.
How do I know about these schools and policies, and the progression of armed staff programs? Because I’m the executive director of FASTER Colorado, where we have the honor of providing world-class training to these volunteer heroes. We are in the life-saving business, and we are serious about making sure that school children in Colorado aren’t left to fend for themselves if an armed killer comes to their campus. There is no more important goal than the protection of children.
FASTER stands for Faculty/Administrator Safety Training and Emergency Response. The word FASTER reminds us that the faster you stop the killing, the faster you stop the bleeding, the fewer people die.
Response to tragedy
Since the horrific mass school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, we are talking to schools in 16 new districts. Uvalde shook the nation. No one was there to protect those children. Two unarmed teachers died trying to protect children. We are rightly both saddened and horrified.
Let’s not forget Colorado's most recent school shooting that didn't reach the definition of mass school shooting, and didn’t become Uvalde, but it was slated to be as deadly. On May 7, 2019, two well-armed killers (students at the school, who had a murder-suicide pact) entered Room 107 at STEM School in Highlands Ranch. They entered through the two opposing doors, secured them so no one could get in, and were prepared to execute everyone in that room. Their plan was thwarted when Kendrick Castillo, a cheerful 18-year-old senior who loved robotics and planned to go to Colorado School of Mines, jumped up and pinned one of the killers against the wall.
While Kendrick's immediate action saved every other life in that room (others were shot, but not killed), Kendrick absorbed the shot that ended his life. He sacrificed himself to save his friends. He is a hero. The names of heroes should always be remembered, and their stories should be told to generations of children. That day, John and Maria Castillo lost their only child. The Castillos support policies of armed school staff, and John speaks to every one of our FASTER Colorado classes. The Castillos know what these armed school staff members are signing up for.
Kendrick Castillo is the spirit of what we do at FASTER Colorado. No child should ever have to make a decision to give his life to save his friends. Well-trained, armed adults should be there to save the children.
Volunteer heroes
So, who are these school employees who volunteer to be that last line of defense between an armed killer, and innocent school children?
Over the past six years, about 60% of our class members have come from smaller, rural school districts, with the remaining 40% coming from charter schools in suburban school districts. Most of these volunteer heroes are not teachers in a classroom, no matter what you hear in the media. Most have a role within their school that doesn’t tie them to a classroom. They might be anywhere within the school at any time. And yes, many others are teachers.
Now in our 6th training year, we have had the privilege of meeting so many of these volunteer heroes in Colorado’s schools.
Eric (not his real name) is an English teacher in his 7th year at a rural school district. The district houses all 120 of its students in one K-12 building. Eric is also a coach, and helps with janitorial and facility needs, as multiple roles are common in smaller districts. Eric has come to FASTER Colorado training every year we have offered it, progressing through the levels of difficulties. He has told me that as long as he is at that school, his students will be safe.
Chris (not his real name) is the principal at a charter school in a large suburban school district. He is in his 4th year training with us. During the school day, Chris might be at the carpool line, in the cafeteria or gym, checking in on classrooms, outside on the playground, or in his office. He told me that the hundreds of kids in his school aren’t his own actual children, but that he would protect them as his own. Schools act in loco parentis, or in place of the parents. Chris sees that just as he is responsible for graduation rates, he is responsible for the lives of his students.
Natalie (not her real name) is a math teacher at a charter school in a large suburban school district, and she has attended FASTER Colorado classes for the past 3 years. She told me that previously, if an armed assailant came to her classroom to kill her students, she would die to protect them. But now that she is part of the armed security team, she has a better chance of saving their lives. These mass school killers want to kill the adults, in order to get to the kids. Natalie said she won’t let that happen.
Common among Eric, Chris, and Natalie? They have all been carrying a concealed firearm for years outside of their job at a school to protect themselves and their families. All volunteered for the armed team when they learned their school or district would be authorizing the policy. All see themselves as the last line of defense to save children if the unthinkable happens. And all of them hope never to have to use their firearm at school.
FASTER is safe
It's easy for parents to understand the idea of someone being that last line of defense to save their child. But what could go wrong?
It’s proper to ask what could go wrong, and play out all the possibilities. After all, the safety of our children is at stake. In all the years of armed school employees across the country, there has not been a single report of injury or death. Not one.
And what about those School Resource Officers, or SROs? We are big fans of SROs. Beyond providing additional levels of security and certainly a deterrent, they are able to develop relationships with children that carry into their views of law enforcement as adults. There have been documented cases of SROs stopping mass school shootings. But these killers know who the SROs are, and they can track their movements. They can plan to start their killing far away from the SRO. And that is where additional armed staff members come in. They are unknown, and they carry concealed. Layering armed school employees in addition to SROs adds an additional measure of protection.
In 2013, 17-year-old Claire Davis tragically lost her life after a shooting at Arapahoe High School. This too could have been worse, had it not been for an SRO, who sprinted to the library, causing the killer to take his own life. No one believes he could have gotten to the scene any sooner than he did. That SRO saved the lives of many other students that day. But what if that librarian had been a well-trained armed staff member? We will never know whether Claire’s life might have been saved.
Claire’s death led to the passage of the Claire Davis School Safety Act. The act imposes a limited waiver of sovereign immunity for schools, if a school fails to exercise “reasonable care” to protect all students, faculty, and staff from “reasonably foreseeable” acts of violence that occurs at school or a school-sponsored activity.
Parents should ask their children’s school just what that reasonable care would entail. Shouldn’t every kind of care be available to ensure the safety of our children?