Editor’s note: We are facing uncertain times. Life as we knew it has been disrupted. Weddings and funerals have been canceled or rescheduled. Families are unable to be with their loved ones if they are sick and hospitalized. Vacation plans are being scrapped. In the midst of a pandemic, we are all facing change. The graduating Class of 2020 is reflecting on what the change means for them.
They arrived in this world after 9/11, and they will enter adulthood after a global disruption no one saw coming. This is an essay in support of the 2020 high school senior class, citizens of Generation Z, forged first by tragedy and now trauma.
Come to find out there is a cure for senioritis, the typical tongue-in-cheek term for the decline in high school seniors’ motivation. The problem is the cure in 2020 just happened to be a pandemic so debilitating it brought the world to a standstill, forcing this year’s senior class to grow up all too fast and leave a void so severe, no amount of time will repair.
For about 3.7 million promising soon-to-be graduates, time began to stand still in March and hopes for normalcy all but evaporated when schools closed for the year and graduations were canceled. Now — what so many wanted to rush along — is but a cold, harsh reminder of what should have been. A bitter slap-to-the-face welcome to adulthood, the likes of which their generation, and their parent’s generation have never seen.
A lifetime of education, friendship and memories reduced to abrupt goodbyes, tears, doubt, and depression. Turns out symptoms of senioritis and a pandemic are eerily similar including the restlessness, lack of control, the nagging feeling to rebel and the excessive need for Netflix and TikTok consumption.
If absence makes your heart grow fonder, then this year’s class is overflowing with emotion. No prom, no senior breakfast, no senior skip day. It stings and each of them has their own way of expressing it. After gathering input from some of them though, you quickly recognize that they are more adept at pandemic perspective than their immaturity and short attention spans might suggest.
“I’ve quickly learned that I’m a small fish in a vast ocean,” said Blake Weigel of Doherty High School, when asked what this result is teaching him about life.
“You recognize that this virus and its effects on society are way bigger than just about yourself, your class or all the other seniors across the nation. You can’t be selfish and only think of yourself and all that you are missing out on, because it is for the greater good of society. That’s an important thing to recognize for all of us.”
He normalizes his situation through workplace interactions at Colorado Springs Country Club and FaceTiming with friends while being forced to hunker down during the last months of his senior year. He’ll attend the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs in the fall and after graduation will join the Air Force.
For Doherty High’s Katie Peterson, a senior year void of normalcy leads to a fair amount of unrest. “I looked up to the seniors I’d seen experience those events before me, and how much fun they had with all of it, and I wanted that for myself. It is especially hard being a daughter of a fifth grade teacher and witnessing all the graduation parties of his past students since I was in middle school. I’ve seen firsthand how much fun they had.”
“Life has many obstacles,” she adds. “Being quarantined from normalcy takes a massive toll on your emotions. It’s very important to find an inner peace through it all.”
This proud Spartan is missing her last tennis season at Doherty. She is bound for the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs in August and looking to major in political science.
Aptly so, Taylor Corsi has Maya Angelou’s famous “Still I Rise” reminder emblazoned on her forearm. Her personal narrative has become an anthem for this year’s senior class. Adversity is nothing for the vibrant Corsi, so just add this to the things she has been asked to overcome: two knee surgeries and three years of torment just to play the game of basketball she loves at Doherty High School. Putting the pain aside, she rose to earn honorable mention All-District honors this year and now enters adulthood well-suited to overcome any setback. She will start fresh this fall as a freshman at Colorado State University, seeking a career as an English teacher.
Speaking of setback, no one is more familiar with that than Logan Matthynssens. In September, just as his senior year was getting rolling, he derailed on his mountain bike and almost died after rupturing his spleen and having severe internal bleeding that went unidentified for far too many hours afterward. He lost three weeks of school then. In December, he got sick and was in the PICU for a week with a virus that forced him to miss another two weeks of school. Now this. Normalcy was not in the cards for Logan’s senior year, and the immune-deficient teen is adhering to the strictest of viral lockdown procedures. Dealing with it is hardest because of the loss of friend interaction that no amount of video games and texts can replace.
“Coming up in a few months we all are moving and going to different places and won’t be able to see each other for who knows how long. It really hurts me and my friends knowing that we’ve been creating these friendships (a lot of them since the sixth grade) just for them to be cut short, and having to miss out on a lot of memories that we could be making. It kind of feels like when you start a movie but don’t watch the last 20 minutes.
“I don’t think I really realized how much I was really enjoying my senior year until it was taken away from me,” he laments. “I miss routine, which is so weird because I feel like every kid dreams about being able to sleep in and stay up late every day. But for me, I actually really miss waking up and going to school and seeing my teachers and friends.”
He is set to attend Colorado Mesa University, although he is still deciding on what he will major in. He does know that he cannot wait to get there and start mountain climbing, mountain biking and snowboarding.
Liberty High’s Derric Ballard pines for one more game with the boys. A standout baseball player for the Lancers, he won’t get that chance, his season now reduced to youthful memories and prioritized individual training as he gets set to take his talents to Colorado Mesa University on the western slope. He is not letting a lost year taint his dream and vision. “No one can ever tell what the future holds,” he says. “But as long as I stay true to my beliefs and have faith, the future is going to be very bright for me.”
Echoing that same sentiment is Caylee DeWitt, another proud Doherty Spartan. You see, these grads live in a virtual world. In a digitally absorbed culture of endless texts, TikToks, NetFlix and selfies, it is the actuality and presence of a real graduation with real people that these seniors will miss most. In this case, virtual can’t be better. Many remain hopeful that their school districts and states will come up with a way to give them their moment, no matter how different and distant it still might be from they way they had it pictured when 2020 began.
“I will not be able to have that special moment of hearing my name get called or hearing everybody else’s names get called,” DeWitt says. “That was something I had been looking forward to for a really long time and that was been ripped from me and everybody else. I have cherished all my years of high school, but I never thought I would not get the best year. I have learned that every single moment is something that needs to be appreciated and I will carry that knowledge with me through life.”
The undisputed home run king for the Doherty Spartans, Thomas Hollon had special things planned on the diamond for his senior stint. A new coach, a new attitude and plenty of yard work ahead of him, he and his teammates were looking forward to something special. They will play games again at Doherty and around the country, but for all senior spring sport athletes, they will live life with the one constant of wondering what could have been.
Thomas is the only child of Bryan and Keri, so his parents feeling of despair for the loss of these moments is even more raw and real. They had one chance at this and to see it vanish hardly seems fair. One day, you will find Keri in the Team Sports Mom Hall of Fame, as she always provided goodie bags for her boys after every baseball and hockey game her son played. There is no doubt that she will adopt next year’s teams and the ones thereafter as her own and cheer them on just like she always had. But, for her and Bryan, this was their moment too and just like so many parents, they feel robbed.
Despite that feeling, they are still parenting on through the despair and instilling life lessons in their son. Thomas credits his parents for helping him manage this quarantine.
“I am glad to have the extra time to spend with them,” he says. “They have always taught me to look for the positive in any situation, and that there is always something to be grateful for.”
He is still in search of a university where he might be able to play hockey and baseball next year in pursuit of a future in mechanical engineering.
As in all things in life, there are powerful lessons in this experience if we are willing to listen and learn. It is a lesson these kids, nor their classmates, could have derived from one more lecture, one more test, one more late-night study session.
This is the biggest test a lot of us have faced. The actions this class takes once this pandemic subsides will hopefully prove that they were paying attention.
We get 18 summers with our family and just as the world and those that you hold dear are about to detach, the world hits the pause button. Suddenly, less noise and distraction gives way to more family time. More dinners at the table. More game nights. More conversation. More connection. You might not feel like you need it, but your parents do and when you have grown up, you will recognize just how important that quarantine huddle was to you, to them and to society.
Do not let COVID-19 define your generation. Be like those classes of 1930 (stock market collapse) and 1942 (U.S. enters World War II) and find a way to overcome it. If they were the Greatest Generation, besieged by economic panic and war, what might your legacy be?
This is your reality, for which there is no fix, nor protection. CNN anchor Lynn Smith recently reminded us of this in a recent editorial: “We cannot shield our children from this crisis, but it’s quite possible that because we can’t, they will grow and stretch in uncomfortable but meaningful ways.”
The only advice I have for the 2020 senior class is the same thing you’re relying on to even make it through this whole ordeal — Be bold. Be brave. Be safe and as the new song by Thomas Rhett proclaims, “don’t hide in the dark, you were born to shine.”
Kevin Neuendorf is a 23-year resident of Colorado Springs and is an experienced communications professional having spent 21 years promoting the Olympic and Paralympic movement.