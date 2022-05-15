You have to admire the pluck of outnumbered Republicans at the Capitol. Through coordination with business lobbies and other key stakeholders, as well as the deft use of parliamentary maneuvers, the GOP was able to head off, or at least blunt, some of the Democratic majority’s worst instincts during the 2022 legislative session.
Hence, a bill that could have added more than $11,000 to the price of the average new home in Colorado — through extreme and unwarranted energy-efficiency mandates — was scaled back significantly. A bill ending incarceration for even violent 10- to 13-year-old offenders in juvenile-detention facilities — was amended into a task force that simply will study the issue. And legislation to protect marijuana use by employees, allowing them to show up to work stoned — in some cases, even get high on the job — died in committee. All bad bills. All bullets dodged.
But the loyal opposition only can do so much. As it turned out, plenty of reckless ideas made it through this year’s legislative wringer intact. Indeed, some of the signature pieces of legislation to emerge at session’s end on Wednesday hailed from the ruling party’s political fringe.
Which is to say for yet another year, the legislature’s lurch to the hard left threatens to have a sweeping, and lasting, impact on Colorado. On a range of policy issues — from criminal justice, to the environment, to the sanctity of life — lawmakers outdid themselves coming up with proposals that typically were worse than the problems they purported to address.
A failure on fentanyl
An epidemic of overdose deaths from the hyper-lethal synthetic opioid fentanyl has left our state in crisis. More than 800 Coloradans died after ingesting fentanyl in 2021, a roughly 50% increase from 2020 and more than triple the number of deaths from 2019. Since that year, the increase in fentanyl deaths in our state has outstripped that of every other state but Alaska, surging 382%.
While a comprehensive solution is elusive, an easy first step for lawmakers would have been simply undoing the damage done by their decriminalization of fentanyl and a host of other hard drugs three years ago. That’s right, in a fit of “justice reform,” pretty much the same crop of lawmakers now serving at the Capitol decided in 2019 to make possession of four grams or less of fentanyl and other hard drugs a misdemeanor. It’s an amount that can kill 2,000 people. Yet, no arrest, not even a slap on the wrist. Cops only can write a ticket.
The course of action for lawmakers was clear: swallow their pride; ditch their ridiculous justice-reform dogma — and repeal the 2019 law’s fentanyl lethal loophole. The case for a rollback was bolstered by new data. An analysis by economist (and 7th Congressional District candidate) Tim Reichert and colleagues attributed some 650 Colorado fentanyl deaths directly to the 2019 law.
Yet, even as Colorado’s death toll rose and tragic tales of youth overdoses at school and elsewhere dominated headlines, lawmakers dithered. Much of the session went by before they even introduced a bill to mitigate the effects of their 2019 law. And when the bill finally debuted, it incredibly left possession of four grams or less a misdemeanor.
Although House Bill 1326 eventually was amended to lower the felony threshold for possession to one gram — which “only” can kill 500 people — several other provisions in the measure undercut its efficacy. Most notably, it raises the bar so high for prosecutors to prove an offender’s intent that some DA’s say it will be almost impossible to prosecute felony possession under the bill.
As a result, if Gov. Jared Polis signs the bill into law, the gaping loophole for fentanyl possession of up to four grams will remain wide open.
It could have been a simple fix, at least as a first step, but the legislature blew it. Owing to their blind devotion to narrow ideology, lawmakers sacrificed public safety.
A cave-in on collective bargaining
Similarly, it could be said ruling Democrat’s blind devotion to organized labor — a major campaign donor for Democrats that reliably delivers votes on Election Day — has blinded the lawmakers to the dollars-and-cents reality of running local government.
Senate Bill 230 opens the door to collective bargaining for some 38,000 employees in 64 counties. And local taxpayers will be stuck with the tab. This giveaway to big unions will risk busting county budgets. It was bad enough the governor signed collective bargaining into law for state employees in 2020. It will hamstring state budget writers and, ultimately, taxpayers for years to come. To make counties now share in the misery not only is fiscally reckless but also undermines the autonomy of local government and its need to be responsive to local taxpayers.
Collective bargaining requires an employer to negotiate pay and benefits with a union under threat of a settlement being imposed by an arbitrator if negotiations stalemate. That simply doesn’t belong in the public sector. Unlike a private company, which answers to its shareholders, a county is “owned” by the taxpaying public. Taxpayers have a right to expect those institutions to operate within their means. Sparsely populated rural counties operate on a shoestring as it is. All counties large and small cannot afford to be over a budgetary barrel, which is where collective bargaining will leave them.
Local governments must have the flexibility to reconfigure staff or postpone raises in an economic downturn, when tax revenue slumps. That flexibility is gone when a union steps in. Under collective bargaining, the government would in all likelihood have to make good on negotiated pay and benefit hikes by slashing other basic services.
This bill also now heads to the governor’s desk. Polis had threatened a veto of collective bargaining early in the 2022 session, before the current bill was introduced. The proposal he envisioned at the time would have included all the state’s K-12 and higher ed employees. Will the governor stick to his guns now that the proposal “only” includes the 38,000 workers who keep Colorado’s counties running?
Abortion overkill — literally
Even the most ardent supporters of abortion rights in Colorado couldn’t reasonably have worried that any action by the U.S. Supreme Court would curtail access to abortion in our state. House Bill 1279 was written and introduced well before a draft Supreme Court opinion was leaked, revealing the high court would strike down the landmark Roe v. Wade decision and return abortion policy to the states. And yet, the Colorado legislation represents such a gratuitous overreach, it reads almost as if it were intended to send a message to the Supreme Court — out of spite — rather than to shore up abortion rights in the state.
Polis signed HB 1279 into law last month, allowing abortions even during labor and delivery. The law also creates ambiguity regarding infants killed post-delivery by cause or neglect. And it arguably jeopardizes Colorado’s voter-endorsed requirement for parental notification when minors seek abortions.
It gets worse. The law protects “reproductive health care” from any form of regulation and defines reproductive health care as including “postnatal, and delivery care.” It goes further still, forbidding consequences for reproductive decisions made regardless of “the pregnancy’s outcomes.” Common “outcomes” include birthed infants.
Critics raised these and other concerns when the proposal was debated at The Capitol earlier in the session. Democrats rolled their eyes. In debate in the Senate, Republicans had suggested Democrats simply address these concerns with any of the 16 amendments that were offered to clarify what the bill would and would not allow. Democrats rejected them all in favor of confusion that will certainly allow partial-birth abortions — where infants are killed in a barbaric manner after their heads present — and potentially the choice of postnatal deaths.
Which makes HB 1279 an exercise in legislative messaging — with life-or-death consequences.
Recycling Rube Goldberg
The late, celebrated newspaper cartoonist — remembered for his namesake depictions of unnecessarily complicated “Rube Goldberg devices” — would have met his match in House Bill 1355. It is touted by its sponsors as an effort to boost recycling statewide, but it better illustrates the tortured logic of lawmakers with too much time on their hands.
HB 1355 would establish and deputize a third party, nonprofit entity — a “producer responsibility organization” – which businesses in a narrow group of industries would be forced to join and pay taxes to in order to subsidize the recycling industry. And of course, they’d get slapped with stiff fines if they choose not to.
The bill as drafted shed little light on how it all is supposed to work. The upshot is it will order private businesses that make and sell packaged goods to form and join a producer responsibility organization, which they will pay for. Then, each business must complete a recycling needs assessment for the state; come up with a planned proposal for recycling, and abandon its existing recycling and zero-waste programs to solely finance this new program to subsidize the state's recycling infrastructure.
In other words, the government can't figure out recycling in the state, so it’s standing up a nonprofit and forcing a few industries to fund it. Lawmakers will have to pass the bill and let the new regime sputter along for a while before anyone figures out how, or if, it functions.
The bill shifts the burden for running recycling programs from local governments to targeted businesses. The program’s beneficiary, the recycling industry, isn’t paying a dime, but gets fully subsidized. And the bill is so riddled with exemptions — restaurants, agriculture, marijuana, businesses selling packaging to other businesses, etc. — that the only ones left sharing any responsibility are those businesses that happen to sell packaged goods directly to customers in recyclable containers.
Another chokehold on business — you know, the folks who create most of our jobs — by a legislature that never has never been too kind to private enterprise in the first place.
Girding for bigger government
There may be some Coloradans who woke up this morning wondering how they’ve made it this far in life without an Office of Climate Preparedness to guide them. Whoever they are, they won’t have to wait much longer if the governor signs Senate Bill 206.
It’ll cost about $20 million in up-front appropriates, but for the price, the bill’s author — Democratic Senate President Steve Fenberg of Boulder — is throwing in a Disaster Resilience Rebuilding Program and a Sustainable Rebuilding Program. Such a deal.
The legislation offers a textbook illustration of the gratuitous expansion of government. That’s not to say all its aims are frivolous. The two rebuilding programs will channel much-needed loans to rebuild in the wake of disasters — think of last year’s devastating Marshall Fire that leveled over 1,000 homes and other structures in Boulder County.
It’s the bureaucratization of those vital services — as a pretext for expanding the state government’s portfolio and payroll — that should trouble Colorado taxpayers. A legislative staff backgrounder says the new Office of Climate Preparedness will be “created in the Governor’s Office to coordinate disaster recovery efforts for the Governor’s Office, as well as the development and implementation of the statewide climate preparedness roadmap.”
Doesn’t the governor’s office do that already? Sounds like it’s really about providing a roadmap to more government.
A quest for toxic air
House Bill 1244 sets up a new program in the state Department of Public Health and Environment to regulate toxic air contaminants — kicking off a years-long series of deadlines at the end of which the bill’s author aim to regulate those airborne toxins.
So, what are the contaminants, and where do they come from? The bill’s authors aren’t sure — which is why they charge the state Air Quality Control Commission with identifying “up to five priority toxic air contaminants” and adopting eventual emission-control regulations.
Even though the bill is vague about which toxins are in the crosshairs, a briefing paper by legislative staff is enlightening:
“There are currently 187 hazardous air pollutants, or air toxics, that have been associated with adverse health effects. These air toxics differ from the six common air pollutants, known as criteria pollutants, which are regulated through National Ambient Air Quality Standards based on human health and/or environmental criteria. Air toxics are pollutants that are known or suspected to cause cancer or other serious health effects, and are regulated through technology-based national emission standards.”
Put another way, we already know what kinds of air pollution is harmful — and it’s already regulated. The 187 pollutants under the microscope here “are known or suspected to cause cancer or other serious health effects.”
So, it’s a snipe hunt for new kinds of air pollution that may or may not be harmful, depending on which interest group (or personal injury law firm) is making the determination. The only certainty is it will grow the bureaucracy even more — and probably wind up costing the rest of us.