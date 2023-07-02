On April 20, 1999, the school safety paradigm would shift forever. Everyone in the country will remember where they were that day, and forever remember the words “Columbine” and “Littleton.” Just like most Coloradans, we watched the event unfold through the media. Much like the 9/11 attacks, it was hard to comprehend what we were seeing.

While today’s young people have sadly grown up with mass shootings as the norm, we Gen X-ers were not worried about gun violence at schools. Where I grew up in South Carolina, many of the kids had firearms in their vehicles for hunting or shooting after school. Someone intentionally massacring children in a school was never a thought, let alone a possibility in our minds.

Unfortunately, that world no longer exists.

According to the Washington Post, there have been 386 school shootings in the United States since the massacre at Columbine and more than 356,000 students have experienced school gun violence.

I am a dad, and I work in the security industry. Throughout my career I have provided schools with risk assessments, as well as trained school security officers. I can honestly say dropping my child off at school has always given me a level of anxiety that I know I will never shake. With that said, a well-rounded education in an environment with opportunities for social interaction, clubs, athletics, and mentorships are critical to the success of our children and the future of our state. So is school safety.

Since Columbine, many efforts have been made to try to prevent school shootings. School Resource Officers (police trained to provide security at schools) have become common in public schools. I haven’t seen a private school that does not have armed security. Buildings have “man traps” (remote magnetic locking double doors), gun detection systems, lockdowns, camera systems with AI capability, and the list goes on. Some of these things have worked, and at times they haven’t, but one thing we know is that doing nothing never works.

School district leaders must always make safety a top priority with education. Unsafe schools turn into unsuccessful schools. In recent years, there have been complex new layers added to the school safety problem. That problem was 2020 itself.

A perfect storm

To recap 2020, we had COVID-19, school shutdowns, decreased social interaction, a controversial election, the murder of George Floyd, racial tension, protests, riots, anti-police sentiment, and dangerous political rhetoric coming from all sides. During that time, who was asking: “How are our kids”?

In 2020, knee-jerk reactions and shortsighted assumptions were abundant. Lines were drawn and people often found themselves feeling divided for reasons no one could understand. While the country found itself in an us-vs.-them mindset, politicians rushed to pass laws and executive orders that would hamper law enforcement like never before and put communities at risk like never before — especially in large cities, including schools.

Some cities made policy changes to law enforcement overnight. Some cut funding; some demanded police take a less proactive approach, and some city’s school districts, such as Denver’s, severed ties with their local police departments.

For the first time in some students’ lives, their schools had no protection. Crime, especially gun violence, was about to spike, and a lot of young, at-risk youths with little to no daily supervision were about to amplify those statistics.

In addition to increases in crime, there was a looming mental health crisis. As I mentioned, I’m a dad, and I can tell you firsthand how detrimental online learning was for my daughter as she started sixth grade in 2020.

Sixth grade is a transition year and middle school is tough. Those first few months really set the tone of your school experience. Friends, counselors, sports, extracurriculars and clubs were taken from our children in an instant. It was on parents to try to hold it together at home, but as we all know, we can’t match the amazing opportunities our schools offer our kids.

For many disadvantaged families, especially in communities of color, school was the only place they could get those resources and now they were gone. They had no sense of belonging or purpose, and all of them had way too much time on the Internet.

From 2020 to the present has been a booming time for the security industry. Crime is up, police are understaffed, underresourced or due to policy, can’t intervene in matters that until recently are considered criminal. In addition, due to inflation, the cost of living has skyrocketed making it harder for people to afford their bills. All that is to say criminals have been having a free-for-all in some cities and it has driven up the need for added security immensely.

In addition, we have a teenage generation with unprecedented mental health issues that are considered by most governments as a “crisis” unto itself. Anxiety, depression, suicidal ideations and social awkwardness have become huge issues. School counselors are overworked and underresourced.

We also have significant drug problems including fentanyl, and children have been able to access guns in recent years at an alarming rate. I recently spoke with a police officer, and he was describing stories of teenagers as young as 13 involved with crimes ranging from car theft to execution-style gang murders.

He further explained that they saw younger and younger kids during COVID hanging with bad company such as gangs while they were in online school and parents were at work. It was an ideal recruiting time for gangs.

I say this to emphasize that we have a perfect storm on our hands. Teenage crime and teenage mental health issues are at unprecedented levels, and in many cases teens have access to firearms. Police presence and crime prevention have been significantly reduced in many cities, and prosecutors have been dropping criminal charges or lessening punishments for those crimes. In addition, some school districts in urban cities have removed school resource officers from campus, and we are seeing all these second- and third-order effects take place.

What wrong looks like

Mass shootings are very much a daily concern for schools, but due to some of the reasons I have outlined, we have seen a huge uptick of guns, violence and crimes in city schools.

In Denver, we have seen a tremendous amount of discipline issues and some shootings that were a direct result of failed policies by the Denver Public School board made during the pandemic.

None were more apparent than events at Denver East High School (my partner’s son’s school) as well as highlighted safety issues at McAuliffe International School (my daughter’s school). In Colorado in general, information involving juvenile crimes is typically very limited for confidentiality reasons. But we know that the murder of East High student Luis Garcia in February was allegedly carried out by two teens at the corner street of the high school.

In March, two East High deans were shot at point-blank range by student Austin Lyle inside the building while the deans were attempting to pat the student down for weapons per the district policy. After that event, DPS Superintendent Alex Marrero reinstated SROs at East High School and has since added SROs back at other comprehensive high schools. The last shooting was a direct result of a completely failed security plan and/or implementation.

Due to pressure from parents, students and faculty — most notably the parent group P-SAG (Parent Safety Advocacy Group), the board charged Superintendent Marrero with creating a safety plan. There are many cities across the U.S. with similar issues, but when it comes to safety, Denver Public Schools have clearly shown what wrong looks like.

Prioritize safety

So what does this mean? Where do we go from here?

Gun-related incidents (homicides and suicides) are the number one cause of death among teens in the U.S. today, and that is a terrifying statistic. Some blame guns and this phenomenon has reinvigorated the gun-control groups in Colorado and the nation.

That is a constitutional law issue and even if a law was passed today banning every single weapon in the U.S., it would take generations to rid this country of weapons. Let’s not forget that people can 3D print guns now.

While there might remain a legislative battle over gun access, it doesn’t change the fact that we have a teen gun issue, gang influence in schools, a mental health crisis, underfunded and understaffed police departments, overworked teachers and mental health staff, nonsensical school discipline policies, and in some cases, inadequate school safety plans.

We have a security issue and it is high time leaders in education make safety a continuous priority. That’s ensuring a district has appropriate safety leadership.

It means:

A district has a well-thought-out layered and effective plan.

Safety budgets are appropriate, and plans are properly supported by both the district and the schools.

Students must have access to mental health support throughout their education, from kindergarten to graduation.

Identifying at-risk students long before high school and ensuring they support them as early as possible.

Keeping people safe inside, and keeping threats outside — which means dangerous students and nonstudents.

Not putting politics and emotion into decisions that affect safety.

Electing school officials who make safety a priority.

Parents and teachers holding schools and districts accountable for safety.

In this climate, it is clear that our children are at an increased risk at school, and we must demand the best for them and their teachers. We must make schools a safe place to be again.

Paul Ballenger is a Denver-based security consultant, a 17-year military combat veteran still serving as an officer in the UArmy Reserve, a Denver Public Schools parent, and a founding member of P-SAG (Parent Safety Advocacy Group), which is a parent-led advocacy effort focused on improving school safety throughout Denver Public Schools. He is running for the at-large seat on the Denver Public Schools Board of Education in the Nov. 7 election.