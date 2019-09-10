As summer ends and school revamps for the fall, it’s again time to look ahead to this school year.
It’s hard to believe that it’s been six years since I enrolled my daughter in Colorado Preparatory Academy. She was diagnosed with Asperger’s syndrome at a young age, and the local public school could not facilitate the learning environment she needed. Teachers at thatr brick-and-mortar school tried, but they could not contain the negative attention and ostracizing she received daily from her peers. Now, through cyberschooling, my daughter is flourishing, and her quality of education and self-esteem have improved drastically. My daughter is just one of the thousands of students who have succeeded through cyberschools.
Cyberschool students are athletes or musicians, or have experienced bullying, or have illnesses that prevent them from attending traditional schools, or they have a learning difference. These students come from a wide array of backgrounds, but they all have one thing in common — choice.
Colorado has robust school choices, including traditional, private, charter and magnet, full-time online and blended schools, and homeschooling. Access to these options allows parents to make the right decision for their children. But our right to choose the best education for our children is never guaranteed.
School choice ensures that students can find the education that best meets their needs, and these decisions must be made by parents and students. Our learning environments and students are thriving in Colorado due to the opportunities instilled through school choice. School choice means every student wins.
This fall, we will use our voices to support the school choice movement and virtual education. Only vigilant and proactive work by parents and teachers will help to keep Colorado’s school choice movement alive and well. This year, take time to work with your child’s teachers, administrators and counselors to ensure that your child is on the best education route available.
Remember, every parent has a voice in their child’s education, and parents know what is best for their children. So advocate for your child’s education. Attend community meetings, write to legislators, participate in key hearings and attend local education forums.
As a new school year begins, let’s use our voices to protect the school choice movement. Parents, your voices are the most influential. Use your voice to make a change in your child’s education this year.
Emerald Zeitz of Aurora is a longtime parent advocate and board member of the Colorado Coalition of Cyberschool Families.