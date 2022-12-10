“The 5G high-speed internet towers are coming. The 5G high-speed internet towers are coming.”
Paul Revere rode horseback in the night to warn that British troops were coming at the time of the American Revolution. In the same way, word is spreading among residents in the older neighborhoods in Colorado Springs that tall metallic telecommunications towers could soon be rising out of the sidewalks in front of their homes.
Think it isn't happening? Take a look at the northeast corner of North Weber Street and East San Rafael Street. A 5G high-speed internet tower was recently erected at that spot that extends high above the top of the second story of an adjoining historic house.
There is also a city streetlight attached to the tower. The modern look of the tower and streetlight are jarring on a street mainly composed of historic-looking older homes.
Also, the modern metallic tower is in the middle of a National Register historic district: the North Weber Street/North Wahsatch Avenue Historic District.
And such a tower could appear on the sidewalk in front of any home in the older parts of the city.
But help is on the way. Colorado Springs officials have been meeting with representatives of the older historic neighborhoods that surround downtown Colorado Springs. Both sides have agreed to work to find ways to bring modern telecommunications equipment to historic neighborhoods without harming the historic look and character of those neighborhoods.
The situation is complicated. The federal government has mandated that 5G fiber-optic, high-speed internet service be installed throughout the nation. The Federal Communications Commission has a say as to what can and cannot be done in Colorado Springs.
Five-G service is up to 10 times faster than current internet services. Once activated, the futuristic-looking towers could provide free digital calling and free high-speed Wi-Fi in underserved parts of the community.
In Colorado Springs, six different high-speed providers are currently racing to be the first to give service in the Pikes Peak region. One of the six is Colorado Springs Utilities, which can use the new equipment to better monitor utilities services.
These six competing 5G high-speed providers have been urged to share the same equipment wherever possible, but it is unknown if such collaboration can be required.
At a Zoom meeting last month with neighborhood leaders, Ryan Trujillo, assistant chief of staff to Mayor John Suthers, noted that “the city is limited in what it can do. The city cannot order telecommunications companies to hide their facilities or make them more historic looking.”
Trujillo pointed out there was a good chance for “voluntary compliance” by 5G providers. He recommended a “case-by-case” process by which every proposed 5G tower or other equipment placement would be reviewed with steps taken to mitigate effects on older historic neighborhoods.
Dutch Schulz, president of Old North End Neighbors, had recommended that, in older neighborhoods with alleys behind the backyards, all 5G high-speed towers be located in the alleys.
Trujillo replied that most alleys were narrow and might not provide sufficient room for the tall metallic towers. He also worried that property lines in older parts of the city are unclear and telecom providers might accidentally locate their facilities on private property.
City Councilwoman Nancy Henjum, who attended the meeting, urged that the alleyways always be “the first option” in 5G high-speed tower placement.
Trujillo said the telecommunications providers would want to use existing streetlights, existing traffic signals and building tops for their large-diameter 5G high-speed towers. He noted that, when a streetlight or a traffic signal was modified into a 5G tower, the changes would be noticeable.
“When a telecom modifies an existing streetlight or traffic signal into a 5G high-speed tower,” Trujillo said, “they will try to make it look the same as the original — but it will not.”
The older and historic neighborhoods at the meeting were represented by Historic Neighborhoods Partnership (HNP), a voluntary association of older neighborhoods surrounding downtown. They were represented by the chairman of HNP, Dianne Bridges.
Schulz said that telecom providers need to clear their equipment installations, particularly the high metallic 5G towers, with local neighborhoods before they start building them.
Morgan Hester, from the city Planning Department, said the department was working with telecom providers to meet the needs of historic neighborhoods. At the moment, she said, the Planning Department was not getting advance information from telecom providers on their equipment-installation plans.
A general complaint from the older and historic neighborhoods was that national, state and local authorities have known for a while about the coming of 5G high-speed technology to Colorado Springs and the visual effects of the planned installations in residential neighborhoods.
Little provision was made, however, for warning the older neighborhoods these visual threats were on the way; nor were suggestions made as to what to do about them. Property owners in the older parts of town believe they deserve better.
City officials and the HNP representatives agreed to keep meeting about these problems and to try to solve them.