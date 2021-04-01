Here we are again.
The shocking events of last week’s mass shooting in Boulder weigh heavily with us. There will be no attempt here to revisit the heartbreaking images that we see hourly on our televisions and the details we read about daily in our newspapers.
Services are underway for the victims, donations are being given to help the victims’ families and others directly affected, and each of us is doing our best to make sense of all that we have witnessed. There will be more to see and to read about in the days ahead.
But, for now, let’s look briefly at those who prepare for the unthinkable and always step up as soon as we need them.
The Colorado victims’ services community quietly moved into action this past week to assist and support the families of those men and women killed in Boulder. Through the past several decades, this community has built layer upon layer to create innovative and far-sighted laws and policies that have put our state at the leading edge of victims’ services. A dedicated group of professionals — working collaboratively with victims of crime and violence, policy organizations, and public officials — has constructed a process and a set of plans that other states now use when responding to mass tragedies.
The seeds for the modern victims’ services movement were planted in Colorado in the 1980s when the victim services professionals of several district attorneys’ offices banded together to create the Colorado Organization for Victim Assistance (COVA). In its early days, COVA cobbled together prosecutors, law enforcement, private lawyers, counselors, and available nonprofit groups to help crime victims. Picking up momentum through the years, stakeholders recognized that a broader legal framework was needed to sustain their work.
In 1982, the Colorado Legislature created the Crime Victim Compensation Program to provide direct monetary support to victims of crime. In 1984, state lawmakers created the Colorado Victims’ Assistance and Law Enforcement Fund (VALE). VALE’s mission is to help underwrite programs and services for crime victims and to help law enforcement. By law, funds are generated from surcharges on fines paid by those persons convicted of crimes, and the dollars are distributed in each of Colorado’s 22 judicial districts. Since its inception, Denver VALE alone has distributed in excess of $60 million. All of Colorado’s crime victim funding and oversight of victims’ rights is provided by a dedicated staff of professionals at the Office for Victims Programs at the Colorado Division of Criminal Justice.
In 1992, Colorado voters amended our Constitution by passing the Colorado Victims’ Right Amendment.
“When you add the monies that VALE can provide with the constitutional and statutory rights we have enacted, we have a true institutional structure that treats victims with the dignity and respect they deserve,” said Steve Siegel, former executive director for the Special Programs Unit in the Denver District Attorney’s Office. Siegel continues today to consult on national victims’ rights and is a well-regarded expert in this field.
COVA, and the overall victims’ services community, learned valuable lessons in 1996 when the Oklahoma City bombing trials were moved to Denver to ensure fair trials.
Over the months of the trials that spanned 1997 and 1998, the victims’ community hosted the victims’ families, survivors of the bombing, and concerned friends who came to Denver to attend the trials or to show support. Volunteers stood daily in line, before dawn, to secure seats in the packed courtroom for family members. They found housing, sometimes on a day’s notice, for the Oklahomans, and they worked with the mental health community and clergy to provide counseling and spiritual support. Meals were made, prayers were shared, friendships were built. Skills were developed and insights gained through the tragedies of others.
In the immediate aftermath of the bombing trials, communities across the nation reached out to the Colorado teams, and professionals began to connect across America. A compassionate and sustained network continued to build out and more communities became engaged in the victims’ rights movement, especially in cases of mass violence.
In April 1999, the world watched in horror as the nightmare unfolded at Columbine High School in Littleton. Just as the Oklahomans once said, “Things like this don’t happen in Oklahoma City,” we echoed their disbelief that a mass tragedy could erupt in our community. Sadly, mass violence has continued to plague our state, and many now can recall terrible moments by one word or a simple phrase: Columbine, Aurora, Platte Canyon, S.T.E.M. School, Arapahoe High School; and now, Boulder. Sadly, this brief list does not contain all the mass tragedies that have occurred in Colorado.
Through it all, the victims’ services community has worked to apply principles learned from painful experiences.
In 2018, the Colorado Attorney General’s Office provided a generous grant as seed money for victims’ advocates and community organizers to set up a new organization to help the victims of mass casualty events in Colorado. The Colorado Healing Fund now exists, and many of the professionals so experienced in previous incidents are now engaged once more in conjunction with COVA in our most recent tragedy. We will need their expertise, hard earned, in the difficult times ahead.
Martin Luther King’s words ring as true today as they did more than 50 years ago: “Life’s most persistent and urgent question is, what are you doing for others?”
Cole Finegan served as city attorney for Denver and was chief of staff to former Mayor John Hickenlooper. He is currently managing partner for Hogan Lovells US LLP in Denver.