The Chuck Asay name and art were the voice and face of The Gazette's political cartoons for more than 20 years.
He had a track record drawing newspaper cartoons when he approached The Gazette Telegraph in 1986. It wasn't an easy sell at all and he recalls "long conversations." Asay's was the conservative line, the newspaper's Libertarian. Somehow it came together in April 1986.
Company founder R.C. Hoiles "always allowed me to use my own views and never told me what to think," said Asay. He shared Hoiles' advocacy for freedom and limited government.
Asay drew daily cartoons for the paper and had long back-and-forth discussions about them with the editors of the Opinion page. Some cartoons never saw print because "the paper thought about their readership," said Asay. However, all of those cartoons moved worldwide on Creators Syndicate.
Readers always had strong love or hate relationships with Asay and his cartoons and made their views known. Several times there were demonstrations and protests outside the Gazette building against Asay's stands. In one case, Publisher E. Roy Smith told him to stay home that day rather than try to walk through a crowd to get in the front door.
He had strong conservative opinions about controversial issues including the incendiary 1992 Amendment 2 preventing cities' LGBTQ anti-discrimination laws, which also spurred a Colorado boycott. He opposed the Americans for Disabilities Act because he felt "employers lost the right to hire who they want," illustrated with a controversial Texas Chainsaw Massacre theme. ADA representatives and Asay met to talk about it.
A "what kills Blacks" cartoon involving abortion was turned down by the newspaper, but a syndicated version ran overseas.
One personal-favorite art was an American Gothic-turned-horror-scene with Bill and Hillary Clinton, Al and Tipper Gore.
All of his Gazette cartoons are in Special Collections at Penrose Library, where with Chuck's help it lightheartedly describes the collection as "inflicting his religious, right-wing, wacko views on people. He believes we live in a free country where everyone is entitled to his (Chuck's) opinion."
Retiring from The Gazette in 2007, Asay describes those as "more than 20 interesting years. There was not a day I didn't want to go to work." Even when readers and residents breathed flames about his conservative views.
Being disliked didn't bother him but "it bothers me that it hurt my mother." But she understood, because his family had always talked about and debated issues — tough subjects like the differences between a democracy and a constitutional republic.
For Asay and his cartoons "it's about planting seeds. You want seeds to grow and then you harvest. You are making people think."