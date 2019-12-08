As Dr. Ben Carson states in this week’s main Perspective feature, “this is a country where people can come from virtually any socioeconomic level and rise to the top more easily than they can anyplace else ... regardless of race.”
Mirroring that view, a local nonprofit has for nearly 30 years helped black youths and other young minorities in Colorado leverage their potentials to succeed.
The African American Youth Leadership Conference was founded in Colorado Springs in 1993 at the Hillside Community Center.
The organization will hold its 27th Leadership Conference on Saturday, March 7, on the campus of Colorado College. The conference will gift attendees enrolled in grades 6-12 with 700 autobiographies, biographies and memoirs about African Americans who have changed our world for the better.
The mission of the conference is to “educate, empower, and enlighten youth to become critical thinkers, responsible citizens, and embrace the traditions, histories, and cultures of their communities.”
The conference provides engaging workshops, entertainment, social confidence and networking.
Funded by private donations, the organization has hosted more than 12,000 students of all ethnicities in the Colorado Springs, Pueblo and Denver area. It has awarded more than $120,000 in student scholarships.
For more information, visit aaylc-co.org.