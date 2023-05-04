No repairs of potholes in parks

Who do we need to thank for the lack of repairs to city parks potholes in Colorado Springs, the city, park and rec dept, other? I have unofficially adopted the entrances to the Cottonwood Park parking lots in northeast Colorado Springs for a few years now but sweeping loose gravel and sand into the craters only lasts a day or two. Calls into the Pot Hole Hot Line have been met with mixed and short term results.

Whoever is responsible needs to step up and take ownership, this ongoing problem is hazardous to vehicles entering and leaving, an eyesore, and an embarrassment to a city that allegedly takes pride in their parks and open spaces.

Don Powers

Colorado Springs

A tense situation diffused

On Saturday, April 29, I took my grandsons to Cottonwood Creek Pool and witnessed an adult male whose behavior escalated when confronted by a lifeguard for a complaint by a parent. A justified complaint from what I saw.

This male was using foul language and he was standing very close pointing his finger confronting several lifeguards separately. Sad for this man’s son and scary for these young lifeguards.

As I watched this unfold I thought I need to call 911 but these young lifeguards handled this situation calmly and with the maturity one expects from a grown man. This out of control parent had no where to go with his anger because of their response to him. This situation ended with this father finally leaving and the lifeguards continuing to watch over our kids — of which they do a fabulous job. I would like to personally thank Matt, Koda and Luke. To your parents — they should be very proud.

Debbie Simmons

Colorado Springs

Bait and switch at its base level

In reference to Jason Leveille’s comments in the Friday Gazette re: NIMBYs and his statement that single-family housing is a wasteful use of land and contributes to excessive traffic, I ask him what he thinks will happen when multi-use housing is brought into the picture?

That will most definitely increase traffic! And the streets in downtown neighborhoods are already heavy with traffic — yet he wants to bring in more?

I have no issue with allowing mixed-use residences — it’s big on the East Coast. But those are newly planned communities and buyers are aware of the mixed-use when purchasing. Converting an historic district into mixed-use is counter-intuitive. People bought these homes for the history and because they were under the impression they would have single-family home neighbors. That’s bait and switch at its base level. These are also not neighborhoods full of “cookie cutter homes” as he calls them. If you want cookie-cutter look to Briargate and Wolf Ranch and other HOA/Covenant planned communities.

It’s not like the Old North End is a 5-year-old subdivision — it’s over 100 years old and the history of it and some surrounding neighborhoods should be preserved and maintained. I challenge Leveille to direct his comments towards the myriad of developers downtown who are building multiple condo structures and not making them affordable. Leveille is in fact asking for affordable housing and densification — which is fine — but it should be upon those developers who are building new structures to implement a variety of housing options for folks, not homeowners who have been in these neighborhoods, some of them over 50 years. Why are the developers given carte blanche, yet established homeowners are being chastised for wanting to maintain the history of a few particular neighborhoods?

AnneMichelle Johnson

Colorado Springs

Residents seeking citizenship

Our United States Air Force has initiated a great new program that allows legal residents an expedited path to citizenship. If they enlist in the Air Force, their recruiter will work with them to gather all the necessary paperwork for citizenship prior to reporting to Basic Military Training (BMT). On the day they arrive at BMT, they scan a QR code to get the process started and to receive a study guide to prepare for the citizenship test. If they pass the test, complete the virtual interview, and have all the necessary paperwork, they can be sworn in as citizens at the end of BMT seven and one-half weeks later.

If they need more time, they can complete the process at technical school and/or their first duty assignment. The first 14 Airmen under the new program received their citizenship last week at the end of their BMT. They came from 10 different countries.

Should they decide to leave the Air Force after four years, these Airmen will have their citizenship, a new skill, their VA benefits, and more than likely a 2 or 4-year degree. This is a win for those residents seeking citizenship, the Air Force, and America. If you know a legal resident who would be interested in expedited citizenship, please let them know about this program.

Colonel (Ret.) David Geuting, USAF

Colorado Springs

A total waste of money

Here’s a brilliant idea. Let’s change the names of some military installations because someone objected to any name that might be named after Confederate generals. Who cares? I grew up at Fort Bragg, (now Fort Liberty) son of a career Army officer, my son spent many months at Fort Rucker (now Fort Michael Novosel) learning to fly helicopters. So, at a time when our military is losing superiority to China, we are going to spend millions changing all the signs at these installations. Our military is decommissioning ships, China is building them. They are building up their military, we’re changing signs. Where is the sanity in the Department of Defense? The “woke” mentality is running the asylum. A total waste of money! The military is becoming a second rate military because the DOD’s priority has shifted from being a lethal fighting machine to a politically correct woke organization. Wake up America!

Barry S. Oswell

Colorado Springs