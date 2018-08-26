You get what you pay for
We recently drove across Nebraska and enjoyed the smooth roads, cut medians and trash-fee ditches. Not only along the highways but the same was true in the towns we visited. Yes, their taxes are high but you get what you pay for! We pay and pay and don’t seem to get what they promise us they will do with the tax money we approve. (I could name quite a few).
No matter what direction you travel; you know when you cross the state line and you’re back in Colorado. The roads are terrible, and the weeds are everywhere.
Joan Neugebauer
Colorado Springs
Increase in the quality of life
I am thrilled with the new bicycle lanes along Cascade Avenue.
However, what excites me even more is that a resident and mother in the Old North End of town submitted a letter to The Gazette expressing thanks for the new bike lanes and how they are making her family commute much safer. Not only does she mention increased safety but an increase in the quality of life her family experiences in Colorado Springs.
Joan Stang
Colorado Springs
Def i ning what is a ‘good man’
The verdict on Paul Manafort came down with the former Donald Trump campaign manager receiving a guilty decision on eight counts of financial crimes — one of which is failing to pay taxes. Why then would President Trump declare it sad a “good man” ended in such a situation? And, at one point choose to claim Manafort a victim of a rigged justice system?
Why? Because the reality everyday reasonable Americans share about what truly is the conduct of a good man is not the same version that is appreciated by this president. We have an abundance of tweets that gives credence to the differences.
That said, today’s America has a large angry and perceived disenfranchised portion of its population that is willing to look past that stark difference, regardless of what damage it may cause our country and its institutions.
We need to step back and take a real hard look at what is and is not a “good man.” Our children our watching!
M.A. Tkacik
Colorado Springs
T urn off the TV and get off Twitter
I am sick and saddened. Yes, this is about our president but, more so, about the majority of our community. Today you published a letter that echoed: “A bad man can be a good president.” Sick. Your front-page story talked about how our president referred to his former adviser and one-time campaign manager, Paul Manafort, as “a brave man” who “unlike Michael Cohen … refused to break”. “Break” about what — disclosing lies or crimes that our president may have committed? Sad.
Our president lied about and tried to cover up two extramarital affairs, as verified by his lawyer Cohn’s taped conversation. Three years ago, most of you would turn your backs on a man like this. Manafort was convicted of willful tax evasion, a crime I wouldn’t knowingly commit — would you?
Who are these people? Who are you if you defend them? Please don’t fall into this abyss of deceit and dishonesty. Turn off the TV and get off Twitter. Think about your values. Then ask for them to be upheld by your leaders and advisers.
Peter Knepell
Colorado Springs
Give accused killers speedy trials
The article in Wednesday’s paper “Death penalty may cause delays” read like the lawyers are the ones responsible for delays in this double execution murder of two teens.
Come on, Natalie Cano-Partida and Derek Greer didn’t get delays when they were shot in the head point-blank by Marco Garcia-Bravo and Diego Chacon. Where is the concern for the victims? And lawyers want to travel to Mexico for background on the killers? What difference would that make in two murders here in Colorado? We know they did it from witnesses. Lawyers want to string out the justice system over years when it should be in front of a jury in two months.
These two killers are examples of who we do not want to be roaming our streets with our children. And I resent the fact that taxpayers must pay for their food and shelter for the years they might spend in our prisons. Give them separate speedy trials and speedy deaths like they gave their two teenage victims.
Ronald D. Kunzelman
Colorado Springs
People have constitutional rights
Re: More sadness about football. For nearly 10 years, I served as a military policeman and a drill sergeant in the Army. I served with distinction and with pride and I am proud of my service and equally proud of the men and women I served with. As veterans, we took an oath which stated in part “that I will support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic”. I took that oath seriously and still take it seriously. Part of the Constitution protects our citizens to the right of free speech. It doesn’t mean they have to agree with me or I with them as we have the right to free speech in this country. This basic freedom is the true strength of our nation.
If NFL players want to take a knee during the national anthem, that is their right just like the “patriotic fans” standing in the beer line complaining about kneeling players or texting on their phones don’t have to sing along. Even the president has a right to sit in his PJs and “tweet” and complain about it. These people have rights protected by the Constitution.
I don’t think performing the national anthem before sporting events is necessary, but this is just my opinion; however, I have a right to voice my opinion as protected by the Constitution.
Bear Wilson
Colorado Springs