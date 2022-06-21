Worried about DPS
If I were a current parent of a student in the Denver Public Schools (DPS) system, as a whole, I would be very worried.
I would be worried about the true level of education that is being administered across the entire system, K thru 12. I would be worried about the future of the DPS leadership across the board, especially those in positions to promote their own agendas by dominating the board meetings just to hear their own voices (Tay Anderson). Worried about where the tax money that this “out of control” board has control over and how it gets allocated and where.
Worried about the quality of the teachers, new and tenured, and how to deal with incompetent teachers that have tenure.
No board led organization is perfect. But this board is completely beyond explanation and understanding.
Tom Guenther
Denver
Useless gun control laws
In his opinion piece, Miller Hudson bragged about measures Colorado adopted to reduce gun violence such as Universal Background Checks, the High-Capacity Magazine Ban, and the Red Flag Law to give the impression that those laws reduced gun violence when the opposite is true. In the past decade since Colorado enacted these ‘common-sense’ gun laws, gun homicides have more than doubled and gun suicides increased over 30%. That’s progress?
What ‘common-sense’ gun laws do is give cover to authorities when they fail in their duty to protect the public. Despite the Red Flag Law, the City of Denver shrugged off warnings about the tattoo parlor shooter and did nothing to stop that tragedy.
The Boulder shooter had a history of violence and a run-in with the police and nothing was done to flag his criminal record, which would’ve kept him from buying the murder weapon. Earlier, the Aurora Theater shooter was treated by the best psychiatrists in Colorado and they let him slip through their hands.
Elsewhere, why didn’t Connecticut police use their Red Flag Law to prevent the Sandy Hook massacre? Australia is lauded as a model for gun violence prevention, ignoring that they don’t have our problems with gangs and drug trafficking.
Mexico has stricter gun laws than Australia and three times our violent crime and rate of homicide. Gun control laws are passed on the promise of preventing gun violence, and when they prove useless, the solution is always more useless gun laws.
Mario Acevedo
Denver
Do you want to do something?
The recent school shooting in Uvalde Texas has stirred a lot of emotion.
We here in Colorado are all too familiar with these tragedies. And of course, we all want things to change, to stop the violence and save lives. But, we hear the message, nothing will be done.
Why? Why are we accepting that this is part of our culture? The majority of Americans are in favor of gun safety laws.
So, let’s do something. Let’s make sure that we keep a Democratic House and that we increase the Democratic majority in the Senate, so that laws can be passed and that action can finally be taken.
Reach out to someone who isn’t paying attention to politics or someone who only votes one way because they are following others.
Explain to them what is going on. The Republicans are blocking votes for gun safety changes. Not only that, they are blocking or voting down bills for Women’s Health Protection, Voter’s Rights and Domestic Terrorism Prevention.
And, don’t forget, they don’t want any change or accountability to come from the Insurrection of January 6th. Yes, they will argue that they are concerned about inflation, and rightfully so, but inflation will pass, Let’s do something!
Nadine Grieshaber
Louisville
Damage is unmeasurable
I read the article in the Gazette recently in regard to the tax revenue decline due to over regulation and sales tax increases. Medical marijuana is a necessary need to some people and should never be jeopardized.
Being in Denver from the start of legalizing marijuana and watching the decline of our state Colorado and the damage to the population is unmeasurable.
A small decline of tax revenue is a very small price to pay.
How much financial damage has this industry inflicted on the people of Colorado?
As taxpayers we will never know the financial cost marijuana has had on the population and the decline of our way of life in Colorado. It’s time to take a good look at what’s going on in the marijuana industry. Can anyone imagine what would happen if the industry went unregulated and non-taxed?
Trig Travis
Aurora
Tired of it
I want express my agreement with Jon Caldara’s opinion in The Gazette published on June 19. Although I can support LGBT and BLM, etc. issues, I find it offensive that the media and corporations are force feeding it to us. It does seems to be “obligatory and pretentious”.
Like Jon, I’m plain tired of it and will vote with my dollars every chance I get.
Phil Monticello
Castle Rock
Soros-supported Griswold
All the energy and eyes are on Colorado’s Republican primary and in particular their choice of a candidate for the office of Secretary of State (SOS).
The winner of the Republican primary will run against reigning- Soros-supported Jena Griswold. Soros is the darkest and most pervasive manipulator of elections in the county and we’ve got his deep pockets supporting our current Secretary of State. Personally, I believe that our state was the trial balloon where he learned “How to Meddle in USA Elections: 101.”
Why is Chair/Queen of DASS (Democratic Association of Secretaries of State) Jena Griswold so important to Soros? Simple, the SOS is the administrative head of the election bureaucracy, but she also oversees all public reporting for most of the state’s bureaucracy, and is the final authority over the administrative rules of state agencies.
Google “Colorado Information Marketplace” and see for yourselves. All the state’s metadata is there, from regulated storage tanks to agriculture and education.
Soros will not get control of information or our elections with Gold Star Mom, Tina Peters, in office.
Jessica Jones-Carson
Westcliffe