The beginning of a recall
The Democratic Legislature is disregarding the will of Coloradans. I do not feel that is even questionable. There is the beginning of a recall for Gov. Jared Pollis. I plan to be involved in that. A recall can’t be initiated until he’s been in office for six months, so July seems to be the month.
I was living in California when Gray Davis was recalled. He was raising taxes, but when he said he was going to triple the vehicle registration, that was the straw. I remember Davis, on an interview saying that he wasn’t worried and that it was “Republican sour grapes.” Next thing you know Arnold Swarzenegger was governor. So, it can be done folks. If it can be done in a deep blue state like California, a purple state like Colorado should be relatively easy.
Of course, they will hit us with being homophobic and the like, which isn’t true, but Democrats are excellent at creating problems where there are not any. I do not enjoy having to be part of a recall effort, but the subverting of voters cannot go unchecked.
If unchallenged, Colorado becomes a state governed by a dictator.
Leo Jones
Colorado Springs
Words have power, consequences
During World War II, the security mantra used to be...”loose lips sink ships.”
That was so true because a careless word about a troop movement heard by the wrong people could doom the operation. Today, that saying is still very true.
Rep. Ilhan Abdullahi Omar from Minnesota recently referred to ‘some people doing some things’ in reference to the tragedy that was the 9/11 disaster. This was like saying ‘some guys in airplanes did some things’ in reference to the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor. Many who lost loved ones in the 9/11 mass murder were greatly offended by Omar’s reckless words.
Fast forward to our dear President Donald Trump. Not to be out done by the Democrats, Trump put together a little video with the New York towers being destroyed with her words superimposed in the video. What’s wrong with that? Doesn’t he, like her, have the right to free speech? Well, Nancy Pelosi cried foul and now believes Trump’s video, not Omar’s words might have placed her in some type of danger.
Well, words have power and sometimes consequences. There’s an old saying that ‘one should think twice and speak once.” Some of us should think maybe three or four times before speaking. Perhaps Omar should listen more than she speaks since she has two ears and one mouth. She is responsible for what she said, and the president should not be blamed for framing her words.
Larry Ross
Colorado Springs
We have serious problems
It is totally disgusting how unprofessional our politicians are behaving when they don’t get the results they want. Throwing temper tantrums and lecturing their opponent with self-righteous indignation turns my stomach.
Why not look in your own backyard and clean it up! I think there could be some “oversight” there as well. There is an old saying that people in glass houses shouldn’t throw stones. The Democrats acted like a lynch mob during hearings before the House and Senate.
I cannot believe the outright arrogance and hostile behavior we are witnessing in this body of elected officials.
We have serious problems in this country. We allow immigration to remain unchecked to the detriment of the immigrants and our country, while we waste time acting like children over a matter that is resolved, or should be considering we have just gone through millions of taxpayers’ dollars and three years of investigation/spying to persecute a man that Democrats have refused to accept as America’s choice.
There were many voters who didn’t like the outcome of the previous election and still don’t; but at least the opposition voiced their disapproval more professionally and endured his presidency without acting like a bunch of babies who didn’t get their way.
Wake up, America, before the next election and consider your choices carefully. We need wise, unbiased and mature people in the room; not dubious patriots with vengeance in their hearts. Destructive behavior will destroy our country.
Bev Giltner
Colorado Springs
A citizenry without these memories
I remember the start of the Cold War, where it was made plain to us Americans that Russian Communists intended to overtake us and convert us to their ideology. When we heard the words bolshevism (The communist revolution in Russia in 1917 was called the Bolshevik Revolution) communism, or socialism, our attentions was aroused, because we knew they were ideologies arrayed against our country and our way of life.
We watched with interest and almost horror when Nikita Khruschev (who succeeded Josef Stalin) took off his shoe at the U.N. meeting and pounded it on the table and said, “We will bury you.” We knew to reject these ideologies since they brought the countries where they existed misery and poverty. We knew that because the Communists built walls (called the Iron Curtain) around the countries entrusted to their care after the Second World War — countries in the eastern part of Europe, later called the Eastern Bloc. People were trying to escape, so the Soviets (at that time it was called the USSR) built walls to close them in.
Now, somehow, with a new citizenry without these memories, we again have people who are considering these ideas as viable. How did this happen? I suppose we haven’t been teaching our young people history. In fact, perhaps, their parents missed out on it, too.
We have a viable candidate on the Democratic side of things who is a declared Socialist, and most Americans are fine with that. Many of the other candidates who have announced have similar beliefs. We remember that Lenin said, “The goal of Socialism is Communism.”
Many people want a leader with experience, knowledge, ingenuity — a track record of achievement. Did you know that Bernie Sanders didn’t hold a job until he was 40?
At 40, he won the office of mayor of Burlington, Vt. Since then he has always been in politics. For all his years representing Vermont, he passed three bills, two of which were to name post offices. Someone who has never held a job in the private sector or run a company with all the attendant responsibilities, isn’t someone eminently equipped to run a country.
Roberta Sutton
Colorado Springs