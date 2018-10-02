Won’t be spending money downtown
I drove downtown yesterday on my way to an appointment; imagine my surprise to find Pikes Peak Avenue is now a two-lane thoroughfare. It took me an additional 10 minutes to get to my destination. This was at 10 a.m. on a Thursday — should have been a breeze. Fast forward to a new stadium, hockey arena and inhabited apartment buildings, all downtown and the increased traffic this will generate. What is our planning department and mayor thinking?
I make a point of using downtown business, the Peak Theater, La Baguette after the movie, Springs Orleans for their wonderful chowder, Phantom Canyon, love King’s Chef! Here is the problem for these wonderful establishments; I will not deal with traffic jams when roads are icy. I want room to get out of the way of drivers not accustomed to driving on hazardous roads. I will not spend extra time on the road because the mayor created, purposefully, dangerous bottlenecks.
So I will not be spending my money downtown, I will not pay the parking meter, I will not pay your taxes. I will no longer bring out of town guests to downtown because there are too many shopping centers around that want my business and provide the same services. Mayor Suthers, I can go 10 miles to the east and not pay city sales taxes! Get your can of black paint and stop this nonsense.
Rose Porter
Colorado Springs
Need a big change in government
How many times in years gone by have people complained about parking in downtown Colorado Springs? A lot and now it’s getting a lot worse. Bike lanes are taking over downtown. Traffic in downtown has always been bad, now the city has taken away a lane for bikes. We don’t want our town to turn into another Boulder. We need a big change in our local government. I hope the citizens of Colorado Springs remember this and the toll road on I-25 next election.
Doug Evans
Colorado Springs
Why are we so resistant to change?
The recent bike lane addition to Cascade Avenue has prompted a dialogue that will help make bike lanes safer and more effective for motorists and cyclists. It appears that planning was not adequately used to make the lanes effective in connecting with other bike lanes in the city.
As in any traffic planning, the city needs to work in a methodical method by measuring the traffic patterns for both auto as well as cyclist patterns. This will plan future traffic patterns for all modes of transportation throughout the day and year that will accommodate all methods of transportation in the most effective and efficient means.
The bike lanes are not continuous and will not get much use for longer rides. The city should look at how to build a network of bike lanes that will be more effective for cyclists.
Change will grow the city, and better planning will make it more effective and enduring.
Christye Gonzalez
Colorado Springs
Survivor deserves to know the facts
Looking at the overhead diagram that the police provided makes it very clear that there is a high probability that Thomas Villaneuva was shot by a policeman.
The police and political leadership have stated that Villaneuva was shot by Manuel Zetina and not by a policeman; to support their statements, they are suppressing objective information that might contradict that assertion.
The mayor and the police brass need to stop stonewalling and do the right thing. Villaneuva has been crippled for life; he deserves to know all the facts and not be forced to settle for some redacted story told by politicians and career bureaucrats.
Steve Fleischer
Monument
Assaults from 30 years ago
I’m tired of hearing women speak of their alleged sexual assaults from men. These women come forward with their stories that happened to them 30 years ago. This is so ridiculous. Just remember history is hard to prove.
Women need to dress responsibly and appropriately around men. Cover up those legs and show less cleavage. Stop flaunting yourselves at men. Stop egging men on. If I were a man, I’d be afraid of women.
Women should ask the question what they know of a man before going somewhere alone with them. If a man makes a sexual advance on a woman, she must push away, proclaim this behavior must stop, exit the scene immediately and report this encounter to authorities.
Toni L. Shoop
Colorado Springs
Just an accusation is enough
After the accusations against Judge Brett Kavanaugh and the response to them has brought out some interesting and dangerous implications. The media and some members of the Senate have been quite willing to throw out our bedrock ideal of innocent until proven guilty. Now it seems a mere accusation with no real evidence is enough to be guilty. I’ve heard “Believe all women,” over and over again. Yet, just before Dr. Christine Ford’s testimony, it was stated that one in six men are victims of sexual assault. I don’t recall seeing “#Believe all men.”
I guess men don’t suffer negative effects of sexual assault. It might be simply no one cares about that.
If this is truly going to be our new standard, men must learn how to navigate the new landscape.
I would advise all men they have to protect themselves. Since just an accusation is enough to pronounce you guilty, all precautions must be taken. Going forward, all women must be seen as a potential threat. Never be alone with a woman in an office or anywhere for that matter.
If that can’t be avoided, look to technology to give you the assistance you need. I found body cams with audio online small enough to wear with any clothing for as little as $40. What is your reputation or even your life worth?
I would hate to be looking through a jail cell window regretting the fact that a few dollars could have saved me from a false allegation.
Colorado is a mixed party state as to recording. As long as you are part of the conversation, you can record. This new paradigm should give chills to any sensible, thinking person. It could become a very bleak, bleak world.
Craig Lawrence
Colorado Springs