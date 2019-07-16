With anarchy at our doorstep
I remember several years ago when IS threatened that some day their flag would fly over the White House. One would think that could never happen, it’s impossible, we are too big, too strong to let that happen. Well it’s very possible now with our uncontrolled open borders. The fact that protesters hung Mexico’s flag at an ICE facility in Aurora is a small warning.
We are indeed being invaded. I am not a racist or bigot, but I am for border security and the rule of law. People of all nationalities are seizing the opportunity to cross into the U.S. illegally, some seeking a better life, some seeking asylum, while others are seeking our harm.
Neither party is getting things done to secure our border and ensure laws are followed. We have become a rogue nation with anarchy at our doorstep. Governors, mayors and even members of Congress can be enablers without consequences. Whether you are a Democrat or Republican this should be a concern to all of us. Politicians from both parties appear to be campaigning for job security or power, it is time to get a spine and fight for border security and stability. Then we as a nation of both immigrants and citizens can live in peace and work together to solve other critical issues.
The illegal immigration situation has morphed into a flesh eating disease, consuming our resources at the border, in health care, schools, housing, jobs ... while we see our own homeless situation and crime grow and destroy communities.
Please members of our state Legislature and our nation, do something for those who have entrusted our state and our nation to your leadership.
Wendy Smith
Colorado Springs
Men’s soccer team is better
I played soccer all through high school and captained my college team, and I like and still enjoy watching the game. So I watched the women’s soccer team rightfully win it all (congratulations!) after a long and grueling elimination process. The best really did win.
Later that same day I watched the men’s soccer team come in second after an equally long elimination process. The men kicked, passed, shot accurately, ran harder, made better plays more often and were in general more fun to watch because the level of play was much higher. I must admit their level of fake injuries was much higher also. But the point is they played better soccer. There is a reason there is a first team and a second team.
The first team is better. The first team gets paid more. The women, while entertaining, just plain are not at the same level of play and have not earned, nor do they deserve, the same level of pay.
Roger Weed
Colorado Springs
Sewer-mouthed soccer team
Regarding the U.S. Women’s Soccer team:
I cannot repeat the foul mouthed trumpetings of Megan Rapinoe and Ashlyn Harris. We have Allie Long dropping the flag to the ground. Then we have Alex Morgan’s tea sipping mocking of the defeated English team.
We have Rapinoe kneeling for the national anthem. She now tells us she will never put her hand over her heart or sing the national anthem again.
The women’s soccer team is invited to the Capitol by Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer. MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace says: ‘Megan Rapinoe, You make us believe, God Bless You’.
This is the Democratic Party’s Anti-American sewer mouthed trash team.
Dennis Mercadal
Colorado Springs
If elected leaders tried to help people
Why does anyone want to be President of the United States? Reasons that seem to be obvious are power, money, your name in history books. Regarding power, judges often have more power, even nullifying presidential orders. Money? Aren’t most presidential candidates already millionaires?
In my opinion, the only reason someone should want to be president is to serve the people, not a political party! To be qualified to serve, one must begin with honesty. Candidates keep making the same promises, saying they will create jobs, fix the economy, improve the quality of education, build better relationships with foreign countries, end wars, etc. What if a candidate said, “I do not have all the answers, but I will do my best to find solutions to problems facing our people. I will seek counsel from many sources, regardless of political parties, and most importantly, I will pray for wisdom as I lead this great nation.” What might our country accomplish if elected leaders spent as much time and energy trying to help people instead of fighting with those of a different political party!
I hope each of us will strive to manifest the integrity in our lives that we want to see in the lives of presidential candidates.
Billy Hill
Colorado Springs
Taxpayers getting slapped
Will a new view to look at, taxpayers a while back wanted another lane on I-25 to help reduce traffic problems. CDOT and local officials had different ideas. Don’t worry or consider what the people want.
We were told CDOT didn’t have the extra money. Well now CDOT wants to install electronic speed signs, the city has no money but they are installing more cameras instead of using the motorcycle cops we know they have. Most people in Colorado don’t want anything to do with PrideFest. So what does the city do? Roll out the carpet and paint special cross walks. Why do the taxpayers have to pay for things in this city that we fund and keep getting slapped at the same time?
Next time vote for new people that will make the city run the way we want it. Don’t turn our town into another California city. We pay for it, we want it the way we say.
Douglas D. Evans
Colorado Springs
Equal time for veteran care
We have one question.
Why can’t America spend as much time, money and effort taking care of our veterans as they do publicizing and protecting illegal immigrants?
Political gain?
Mike and Sharon Ferguson
Woodland Park