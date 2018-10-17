In this once beautiful city
My response to Lovena Kiser about the endangered antelope needing help:
I totally agree with Kiser on that. What is our city thinking? More and more houses are being build without any parks, trees, hiking trails. We leave nothing for our wildlife, in fact we are destroying everything pretty in this once beautiful city. We moved here in 1995 and left Colorado Springs almost seven years ago to move out in the country.
We can’t stand this city any more, houses with towel like yards all over the place and with them the same stores everywhere. Why do we have to destroy this once beautiful land and all the wildlife? These poor animals don’t have anywhere to go anymore.
Why do we want to kill everything beautiful for more houses and stores? Are we that greedy?
I want to see herds of animals grazing as well as lots of nature, this is why we came here in the first place. I really hope more people care about this city and I am with you Lovena Kiser!
Dagmar Navratil
Peyton
Impossible for wildlife to survive
I am writing to second Lovena Kiser’s recent letter regarding the plight of the antelope herd still existing on the Wolf Ranch Housing Development. Seeing these poor animals attempting to forage along Powers Boulevard and Shoup Rroad is heart rending. I have called the Colorado Division of Wildlife numerous times for at least five years regarding this pitiful state of affairs only to be given the brush off. I have been told either, “They’re fine,” or “We are watching them and have the situation monitored.”
Essentially, they made it clear that I should stop bothering them or, to be brutally frank “We don’t give a darn.” Starvation or car collisions seemingly are their solutions to the problem.
With the County Commissioners and City Council dead set on developing every last meter of open space it is becoming totally impossible for wildlife to survive in El Paso County. Does the Division of Wildlife have any answers. More to the point, do they care?
Hank Goldman
Colorado Springs
Thankful for TABOR
An excellent article by Michael Fields (Guest Opinion, Gazette, Oct. 16).
Thankfully, we have the TABOR legislation to control the spending by the poltroons of either party. On more than one occasion the representatives in Denver at the state legislature have wailed their laments that the TABOR legislation does not allow them to freely spend on pet projects, wasteful social engineering or on groups claiming vitum status.
As the article so correctly noted on this year’s ballot a lot of politicians and special interests want to raise our taxes.
It is only the TABOR legislation which had kept this great state of Colorado from becoming another California or Illinois.
Denny Modlin
Colorado Springs
Not taking recycling seriously
To most folks in our community, the Gazette article titled: “Rough times for U.S. recycling industry” was probably of little interest. As a Facility Manager for the past 13 years, I have always embraced recycling efforts as an important part of an operational plan.
Yet, due to lack of knowledge or just plain laziness, I have routinely observed people to not take recycling seriously. The result of our poor individual and collective recycling practices across the country has resulted in the generation of a less than pure combination of recyclables that can’t even be exported to China for processing because the contaminant level on non-recycleables is too high.
Which begs the question of why do we even export our recyclable wastes when we have so much opportunity here to locally process and use the waste products in our industries. Is it cheaper to send to China because labor costs are cheaper and environmental standards less stringent?
Perhaps we need to take this opportunity to “Make America Great” again; and, find a way to keep our recycled waste products on our soil, create jobs, and not export them to China. Acting in a responsible manner and using our resources wisely needs to be embraced by everyone.
Alan Goins
Colorado Springs
Force drivers to have insurance
I just paid my auto insurance for another year and was painfully reminded that it cost me another $245 to insure me against motorists that are not required to have auto insurance!
My suggestion for Colorado (is anyone listening?) is to adopt a policy like Utah’s of forcing all drivers to purchase insurance. If you cannot prove you have auto insurance, you cannot renew your driver’s or vehicle’s license.
The insurance companies work with law enforcement to be ensure this occurs. If you take out insurance, get your auto licensed, and then cancel, the state impounds your automobile (which you can get back when you pay a fine and prove it’s insured!).
If you can’t afford (or don’t want) insurance, you don’t drive. No options! Sounds reasonable to me.
Now how do we get that on the ballot?
Robert Jackson
Monument
If you are any of the following
If you are a decent man who has spent your life working hard, paying taxes, providing for and protecting your family, and helping neighbors in need…
If you are a rational woman who realizes that abandoning the presumption of innocence means the fathers, husbands, brothers, and sons you love and respect will always be at risk from false accusations…
If you are a caring person who thinks the privacy of abuse victims must be safeguarded and knows the credibility of such victims is undermined by political hype about unfounded, even outrageous, claims…
If you are a peaceful person who’s fed up with Democrats/Progressives condoning ‘protests’ by crazed people who break windows and burn cars or, worse, harass, threaten, beat, kick, or shoot at opponents…
If you are a proud American who supports citizen decisions at the ballot box, not open rebellion on the streets; religious freedom, not anti-Christian bigotry; policies established by open debate, not political correctness; immigration for those wanting to become Americans, not those wanting to kill Americans. Then please vote accordingly.
Connie Pratt
Colorado Springs