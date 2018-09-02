Why isn’t city clearing out campers?
Why is the city not enforcing the homeless camping ban that was passed by the City Council in July?
A perfect is example is where the greenway runs under the Bijou bridge. Every day, I see the same people “camping”, littering all around that area, using the creek as their restroom, and harassing passersby. They have been in the same spot for at least a year, yet nothing has been done about it! One would not need a measuring tape to see that they are less than 100 feet from the creek.
Or how about all of the garbage and illegal camps along Bear Creek, right by the I-25 trail underpass and next to Walmart? Many of the homeless block the trail, making it unsafe for others to enjoy. And don’t forget the garbage falling down into the creek. Why is the city not cleaning this up? I know I’m not the only one seeing this.
Why even make a big show about wanting to do something about the homeless if nothing is being done? Was it all just so the City Council would look proactive about homelessness for a change?
James McNulty
Colorado Springs
City needs aesthetic improvements
As I drove past the freeway entrance on Uintah recently, I noticed how unsightly the area is. There are tall weeds that would be a code violation in homeowners’ yards. I recalled a recent letter from Edmund Wall that described Colorado Springs as an “ugly weed city.” Sadly, I agree that our city, the home of Pikes Peak and Garden of the Gods, needs major improvement in the area of aesthetic appeal.
Several years ago, I read about a project the Republican mayor of Albuquerque created called “There’s a Better Way.” Panhandlers are offered day labor to beautify the city and collect trash. They are paid $9 per hour at the end of their shift. Denver has also started a similar program entitled “Denver Day Works.”
Colorado Springs has a rising homeless population. Colorado Springs is in need of beautification projects along its highways and roads to live up to its surrounding scenery and keep its status as a tourist destination. I would like to suggest that our mayor, City Council, and public works personnel consider creating a pilot program similar to the programs in Albuquerque and Denver, to help give some homeless people who would like to work a boost and at the same time spruce up our fine city.
Beatrice Dalloway
Colorado Springs
Keep ethanol in the conversation
As we head into Labor Day weekend, many of us will be filling our gas tank, but how much thought do we give to what fuel we put in our vehicle?
As a farmer and Yuma County commissioner, I am frequently disappointed in the lack of attention given to biofuels. In its purest form, ethanol produced from grain corn is a ready-to go-biomass. Over 97 percent of cars on the road today are using a 10 percent blend of ethanol — a higher octane, cleaner burning fuel that we grow right here in Colorado.
I want to emphasize that our current infrastructure accommodates all blends of corn-based ethanol. Which leads me to ask, why are biofuels and higher blends of ethanol not more widely available?
According to EPA data, ozone levels dropped 17 percent in the last 15 years, approximately the same time frame ethanol blending has occurred above 10 percent in a majority of our fuel supply.
Just think how much further we could drop ozone levels if we had the choice to do so at the pump?
Automakers have invested the money for vehicles to run on ethanol blends. Flex fuel vehicles came to the market over 20 years ago. Anyone with a 2001 or newer vehicle can use E15 — a blend of 15 percent American ethanol and 85 percent unleaded gas. The benefits include an octane (power) boost for your engine and lower tailpipe emissions — all from a renewable resource.
Please, let’s keep ethanol part of the clean air conversation!
Trent Bushner
Wray
An overarching strategy
Perfectly aligned with the mainstream media’s flawed understanding of President Donald Trump’s overarching strategy, The Washington Examiner misses the underlying genius of the president’s animal cunning (“Hurrah for president’s new bond with Mexico,” Our Viewpoint, Aug 30).
The Examiner states that “Trump will deserve a lot of credit if he can get free trade talks back on track…”; in fact, they have always been on track, just not in the prosaic, conventional way trade talks have unproductively proceeded in recent administrations.
Recall that Trump’s caustic, disruptive approach to trade negotiations caused seismic tremors among pundits on both sides of the aisle, naively convinced that his first salvo was ill-informed and constituted the sum of his strategic thinking.
Now the likes of Mexico and the European Union are actively discussing trade agreements that include concessions that a year ago would be called chimerical.
Indeed, if the deal with Mexico comes to fruition, they will effectively pay for the wall. Moreover, Trump now has Canada’s Justin Trudeau facing possible excommunication from NAFTA unless he too acquiesces on tariffs.
China, the world’s de facto trade pariah, will be the next domino to fall as it finds itself hermetically sealed off from all major trading nations.
Finally, the editorial masterfully misconstrues Trump’s ostensibly “misguided and harsh trade measures that wound all sides” as blunders when they were merely posturing feints that produced their intended results — serial capitulations from nations that self-interestedly want to maintain the status quo, that critics ignorantly called trading “partners.”
Philip Mella
Woodland Park