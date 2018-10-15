Why isn’t Election Day a holiday?
We live in a representative democracy where our elected officials are chosen to represent the will of the people.
We, as citizens decide the direction of the nation by voting. And no matter what your political ideology, I think we can all agree that making sure our elected officials truly represent us should be a necessity.
So, why isn’t Election Day a national holiday?
We had over 100 million eligible American voters not vote in the 2016 election. Over 55 percent of eligible Americans turned out. That may be a majority of our population, but that’s a failing grade when our representatives are supposed to reflect the will of all Americans.
In Colorado, mailing in a ballot or dropping it off is simple and easy. But not all states have it so easy. Voting takes time waiting in line and getting to locations to make their voice heard.
So why aren’t we giving American citizens, the backbone of our democracy, the chance to do their civic duty?
We the people can make the most genuine and lasting difference of anyone, but only when we all participate.
So, I’m calling on our current elected officials to help us.
What members of Congress will help legislation to make this happen?
For us as citizens, I urge is all to get on the phone and encourage our representatives to help us all participate in most American act we can. Vote.
Jon Eddy
Colorado Springs
‘Be kind to others’ is a good motto
I read Debbie Kelley’s article in last Thursday’s Gazette about Brooke Harrison coming to Colorado Springs to speak. In the article, Brooke, a survivor of the shooting in Parkland, Fla., calls “on people to be kind to one another.”
Several years ago, about three days after a captain who worked here at Peterson AFB committed suicide, I saw a quote on the Gazette’s editorial page. It read, “Be kind, for everyone you meet is fighting a hard battle” — Philo, Egyptian philosopher. I thought about that captain and wondered if kindness from others could have made a difference in his life.
I cut out the quote and taped it to my computer monitor at work to remind me to do just that, every day. I’ve even made copies of that quote and handed it out to others. It has made a difference in how I interact with others. Brooke is right: We need to be kind to one another.
Margie Arnold
Colorado Springs
Kudos to the good guys
Last Wednesday night about 11:30 p.m. our door bell rang; since we are early down and early up, we simply rolled over and went back to sleep. The next morning a neighbor (Ginny) came by to say she had the same experience except, since she lives alone, she got up to see who it was and saw that it was one of the panhandlers with a bottle from which he was drinking so she called the Colorado Springs Police Department who got to our house and apparently found the guy who dropped his bottle which broke.
Our trash can was still on our driveway empty. When we brought the can in I heard glass rattle and after the discussion with the neighbor we decided the CSPD guys must have put the panhandler’s bottle remains into the can. So another kudo to the good guys. We want to pass our thanks to our neighbor and the cops.
David and Naomi Miller
Colorado Springs
So full of hate and anger
Regarding the recent letters about Democrats and Brett Kavanaugh, let me offer a suggestion to all you fanatical Republicans that are so full of hate and anger toward Democrats, chill out! There was never a doubt that Kavanaugh would get confirmed and while the hearing was a total circus, he did not exactly come off looking like a competent and composed judge and now he is a Supreme Court Justice — a position for life so it’s all OK.
Look, I know Colorado Springs is a Republican town and the Gazette is a Republican-leaning paper but how about if you find a Democrat and have lunch together (there must be a few in this town)? You might be surprised how much you both have in common. All this hatred and anger you feel is just not healthy!
Benny Terry
Colorado Springs
Endangered antelope need help
Does our Community value the lives of wildlife whose ancestral home is being destroyed by local developers? There are three separate herds of Pronghorn Antelope (approxmately 75-80) trapped in the Wolf Ranch Housing Development. All migration escape routes have been cutoff by development pockets. Grazing areas are constantly shrinking as barbed wire fencing gobbles more land for development. The herds exhibit stress behaviors due to heavy equipment noise and activity, forced proximity to the other herds and fight for herd leadership, food scarcity (competition for food resources from cattle grazing in the area) and the on-coming winter weather is signaling to the buck leaders it’s time to move their herds to safer grazing, which ends at the new barb wire fencing lines as they pace the fences with only a view to new development. Does their inconvenient existence require them to be sacrificed to starvation this winter and thereby eliminate the “Antelope Problem”? Is there no one who cares that the prairie legacy of Colorado Springs must be so callously destroyed in favor more housing, schools and the nonstop growth at any cost our City Fathers endorse? These antelope have no hope for survival unless anyone with authority or resources places a value on their lives, wild beauty and right to live in spite of their unfortunate ancestral home on what used to be the real Wolf Ranch.
Lovena Kiser
Colorado Springs