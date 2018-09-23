Who made the Springs ugly?
Although not original, this riddle persists:
Why do people move to a naturally beautiful, even spectacular ‘garden of Eden’ and quickly set about destroying it? Then, once it’s all paved, hot, nasty, ugly, they work begrudgingly for money to travel to a place that is pristine.
Why do they (we) not preserve and enjoy what they (we) have in the first place?
As a Colorado Springs native, I took the beauty of the mountains for granted. They were my birthright and I assumed all people would cherish and preserve them. Sadly, I was extremely naive. Even humans professing to follow the teachings of the Bible justify what we humans do to the earth as superior to what their God created, and set about “correcting” their God’s handiwork.
Harumph. I spent the middle decades of my life seeking knowledge and adventure, from coast to coast and over the seas. Now I return to find my birthplace desecrated, almost beyond recognition.
Pikes Peak resembles its former glory despite the McMansions littering its foothills and scars of roadways. But the mining scar near Garden of the Gods has mushroomed into a oozong, gaping wound. The lovely downtown I romped in as a child has, for the most part, been reinvented nicely but is surrounded with bands of dereliction. Instead of redeveloping these brown fields to provide housing and services for a pedestrian and transit-oriented culture, the city — its residents — have opted for horrendous highways to sprawling tract home developments on the prairies. Each generation moves farther out to the new ticky-tackys which, very soon, also will be obsolete.
I want wildflowers and walking paths outside my door, and I want to be in close proximity to retail, cultural and gastronomic services. Anybody out there with me?
Marietta L. Montaine
Colorado Springs
Making bike travel safer
Thank you to the city planners for finally making bike travel safer in our town. My family and I now can take Pikes Peak downtown from the east side without having to dodge cars 2 feet from us. I am glad they did not wait until disaster happens and acted on behalf of people on bikes in this town. We have too many traffic fatalities this year.
Last I checked, there are still many four-lane roads going in and out of downtown and I have not seen traffic jams on the roads with the new bike lanes. The new bike lanes make it safer for bikers but also easier for drivers who don’t have to drive around slower traffic participants.
We should make our city a place to live for everybody: pedestrians, bikers and drivers and not have highways going through our neighborhoods.
Thomas Arnezeder
Colorado Springs
Most Americans are mobile
Let’s take away automobile lanes and replace them with bike lanes! Let’s get workers out of their cars!
All will be unicorns, butterflies, and rainbows!
Or not. Americans are mobile, both physically and in their jobs. They don’t like “smart growth”, i.e., the idea that planners should densify cities and workers should live and work in a small geographical area. But this isn’t the 1910s.
Workers often change jobs, and sometimes the physical location of a work site moves. They are generally willing to drive up to half an hour one way to their jobs, which is why they especially don’t like “road diets”.
All the costly planning, regulation and paint stripes planners use will not change that. See http://reason.com/archives/2018/06/18/stop-trying-to-get-workers-out for more details.
As to the North Cascade Avenue bike lanes, I’ve traversed them about a dozen times during the workweek (work week for others; I’m retired). Most of the time, I got to the north end of the lanes between 7:30 and 8:30 a.m.
Every time but once, I’ve seen only one bike — the one I was riding. The other time, I passed something almost as rare as a unicorn — another bicyclist — who was a gray-haired guy like me.
Car traffic was moderate during the times I rode the bike lanes, but I didn’t see backups.
Frankly, I don’t think these bike lanes are useful. I rode the same part of Cascade hundreds of times before the bike lanes were painted in, and I never felt endangered by the car traffic.
And just wait till Colorado College’s hockey arena is functional — hundreds of cars will try to use the single car lanes in each direction, creating massive backups of idling cars.
Richard H. Timberlake III
Colorado Springs
Counselors are essential to education
I enjoyed your insert on District 11 school counselors.
I was an elementary school counselor in a small town in New Mexico until I retired in 2016 and know the importance of school counselors.
People would ask me, “Why an elementary school counselor? Little kids don’t have any problems!” My answer was that little kids’ problems started with grandparents dying, parents overdosing, living in a drug-filled home, watching parents abuse each other, experiencing child abuse including physical abuse, sexual abuse, neglect and abandonment.
And that’s just what they’re dealing with at home.
Then there are the in-school problems of favoritism, neglect, bullying, discrimination, inability to function at grade level, poor reading skills, etc.
And you’ve never heard bullying until you’ve been around fourth grade girls’ insidious, nasty backbiting.
Or you have a 6-year-old coming in late, in tears, because the coyotes got his chickens in the night. Or because Dad got arrested.
Teachers don’t have the time or place or training to deal with these problems. Counselors in this day and age are essential to the educational system!
Joan Eng
Colorado Springs