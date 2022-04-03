Where is the common sense?
Loved the Opinion piece on Cherry Creek valedictorians — finally someone with some sense explaining why star students deserve to be noticed and celebrated!
Why are all of these schools and districts marginalizing these gifted and talented students? This fraction of kids care so deeply about their success, dedication and drive and now it is sadly being taken away. We are supposed to celebrate everyone else’s individuality and uniqueness, but now forget about recognizing our top students? Where is the common sense in that!
Ask any of the top students and they would feel that their uniqueness is now not important.
For 3/4 of the class, they could care less what their rank is because that simply is not a priority to them individually. This decision won’t help the 3.0 GPA students feel more successful about the hard work they have also put in, but it most definitely will dampen the drive of the kids getting a 4.65 gpa or higher. Why continue to strive for these grades if not recognized? For these kids that revel in the competition and pride to be in the running for these awards, this decision is simply sad. The top students are looked at by many as the “starting quarterback” or making the “cut” for the team. Why are we letting everyone be part of the team, when most don’t even want to play that sport?
Honors for all at DPS, no recognition in CC, and even graduation speakers chosen by whoever at local private high schools because they don’t want the valedictorian celebrated is an injustice to that top tier. High school is tough for all, and even tougher sometimes when all you care about are your grades. Why are schools taking that motivation to succeed away?
Even when a student loses the valedictorian race, which usually comes down to the very end, these highly gifted students love the competition as this is what drives them! Ask them 10 years later and I bet all of them would say they loved being in the race, and looked at by others as a star by the student body. Maybe not winning the state championship, but proud that they got to “state” and be a star in their own rite!
Nick Capra
Denver
Grateful for Medicare Advantage
I spent 35 years working in Colorado, first on my family’s farm and then on the union factory lines in Denver. I eventually retired, saving as much as I could over those years. But as I got older, I developed a series of health issues, including skin conditions from years of working out in the sun, diabetes, and serious knee problems.
It was difficult for a while, trying to figure out how I could possibly afford the care I needed to address my health. Two years back, though, I enrolled in Medicare Advantage, and it has expanded the capabilities of my health care in a number of ways. My medications were suddenly $0 per month, and whenever I have had to go to the emergency room since enrolling, the copay is affordable with no additional post-payments. This has given me the financial security I need!
Medicare Advantage provides a range of benefits that keep seniors healthy and living well. These include gym membership, mental health services such as counseling, and dental and vision. I’m grateful for the range of options that are available to me.
I am glad to have Representative Joe Neguse’s continued support of the Medicare Advantage program. Medicare Advantage is the trustworthy, affordable, and good-quality health care that works!
Donald Walker
Denver