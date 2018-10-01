When no one is watching
Many years ago, I recall a politician giving an address at a presidential nomination convention. One statement he made has stayed with me since then — “character: it’s what you do when no one is looking.” John Wooden, the UCLA basketball coach similarly said — “the true test of a man’s character is what he does when no one is watching.”
Over the past several weeks, I have seen, listened to and read the reports of the conduct of the Democrats during the confirmation hearings of Judge Brett Kavanaugh. I’m sure I’m not in the minority when I say that Washington politics are nothing to admire. But in the last three weeks, the Democrats have plumbed new depths of political depravity. They have demonstrated that they have no conscience, no moral compass, no consideration for anyone, including the alleged accusers. Whatever the outcome of the nomination, at the conclusion, Democrats will cast aside these women as so much confetti after a parade. It’s what these politicians do.
What is even more alarming is that Sen. Hirano of Hawaii makes clear (as reported in the Wall Street Journal on Sept. 26) that if Judge Kavanaugh were liberal, she would give him the benefit of the doubt. So, is there any doubt as to the goal of the Democrats? It is an unscrupulous, malicious and misguided attempt, by any means possible, to regain the power that the American people wrested from them in 2016, even if the attempt includes character assassination of an eminently qualified jurist and ruining the life of at least one woman.
And consider this: what if the situation were reversed, if Christine Ford were the nominee and Brett Kavanaugh were the accuser. How far do you think that would go?
Finally, every one of the Democratic members of the Judiciary Committee need to keep in mind three things:
• People who live in glass houses should not throw stones.
• Let him who is without sin cast the first stone.
• What goes around comes around.
So, to all the Democratic senators, let your character shine through. Disavow those members of your party who wish to drag you along with them into the sewer. Confirm Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court. And to all Republican senators, let your character shine through also.
Wayne Florek
Colorado Springs
There must be more than accusations
Re: “Enough is enough now” letter from Libby Kinder.
I have no doubt that there are many women who have suffered sexual abuse and harassment from men, but I would tell Ms. Kinder that I am equally sickened and dismayed by the rush to judgment based on accusations alone against Judge Brett Kavanaugh with no witnesses, faulty memory and no evidence. If all it takes is for a woman to come forward and make an accusation and the accused is declared guilty, then we no longer have a system of justice and the premise of “innocent until proven guilty” is no longer the guiding principle to protect any of us. Where is the proof that Ms. Kinder states in her letter that Judge Kavanaugh did this despicable act and continued the same pattern of behavior into his adulthood?
Ms. Kinder also refers to our current president and his wife being “unwilling to stand up and say “enough is enough.’” No mention was made of President Bill Clinton and his peccadilloes in the Oval Office or of his wife standing by her man and, in fact, attacking the women who made accusations against her husband.
There are many men in positions of power who are now being held to account for their past behaviors. However, just because an accusation is made doesn’t mean that the act described is true. Words are powerful and can destroy reputations and lives very quickly, especially today. There must be evidence to back up any accusation.
Carole J. Clark
Colorado Springs
Support for ‘complete streets’
I wish to thank Kathleen Krager, the city traffic engineering manager, for her professionalism and expertise to improve safety for all users of Cascade Avenue. Bicycling is a healthy, economical, and environmentally friendly way to travel and the new bicycle network provides a safer and more efficient way to make short trips in the Old North End neighborhood. I commend her hard work to elevate the public interest above calls to prioritize speed over safety and to stand firm in the face of ad hominem attacks on her judgment.
We need more 21st-century “Complete Streets” that serve the mobility needs of people of all ages, abilities, and income levels. The traffic engineers should be encouraged to continue to upgrade streets that add value to the neighborhoods and contribute to public health.
Keep up the good work — there are many like-minded residents of our city who support better public streets that equitably treat all its users as first-class citizens.
Carlos Perez
Colorado Springs
Putting our air at risk
President Donald Trump, Acting EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler, and Acting NHTSA Administrator Heidi King are rolling back the clean-cars standards. And not only are they undermining public health, they’re also attacking states’ longstanding authority to limit dangerous tailpipe pollution.
That’s a big problem and a mistake. For more than 50 years, states have had the right to put in place stronger limits on tailpipe pollution when federal standards fail to protect their citizens. Rolling back these standards and gutting this authority under the Clean Air Act will hurt all Americans. It will pollute Colorado’s air, put lives at risk and force us to spend more at the gas pump.
Garrett Garner-Wells
Denver