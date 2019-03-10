What legal immigration is about
Loved the article on “Springs welcomes 41 new Americans.” Unlike illegal immigrants, these folks understand the rights and responsibilities of being a U.S. citizen. They want to be a part of a democracy with the right to vote.
Most importantly, they have come to understand the honor of being an American.
Sure, I restated what was written in the article, but these are important points about what legal immigration is all about. While continuing to enhance our programs to facilitate immigration, we as a country also need to hold strong to enforcing illegal immigration laws.
Republicans and Democrats need to come together on this issue and recognize the problems created by illegal immigration.
Alan Goins
Colorado Springs
Unions not really necessary
During my Navy career, I was the public safety officer for the San Francisco Naval Station. I was responsible for the Fire Department on the base.
The firefighters were members of a union. I soon learned that a union was not really necessary.
The union leader often told me that they would have to check with the union before they could do a particular task, such as fire mitigation.
Franklin D. Roosevelt said not to let the union in the government because the union would soon become the government. There is no need for a union for the Colorado Springs firefighters.
There are requirements and regulations in place that will provide them excellent equipment, and no further elements are necessary.
Edward Reed
Colorado Springs
Electoral College is founders’ genius
I have been paying close attention to the bill that would allocate Colorado’s electoral votes according to the national popular vote, and let me tell you it makes me so angry. The Electoral College was designed so that voters in small states do not get ignored. Otherwise, a presidential candidate could just focus on New York and California to win the presidency.
Instead we have the perfect system where voters in New York, California, Texas, the South, New England and 75 percent of voters are completely irrelevant.
A rural voter should be worth more than an urban voter because that is what the Electoral College does and it does it because that is the way it should be.
Also, the Electoral College proves the genius and long-term thinking of our Founding Fathers.
They knew that the interests of citizens would always be more dependent on their local state than on the nation as a whole. What liberal activists do not understand is that the market revolution failed to connect Americans economically, and the Civil War did not cause a reinterpretation of the U.S. Constitution to replace state governments with the people in the contract with the federal government.
The Founding Fathers knew that neither event would not happen so they did not copy the Electoral College from the system of electing an emperor in the Holy Roman Empire.
The Electoral College was definitely not implemented out of expediency and displays the founders’ originality, intuition, and genius.
Colin Mays
Colorado Springs
Perspective on the nasty ‘S’ word
I hear a lot of talk about ‘socialism’ as if it were akin to Satanism.
I get it. I grew up in the Cold War, sat through the film strips, chuckled at Bullwinkle’s Boris and Natasha, and enjoyed the fruits of our abundance as a (mostly) capitalist society. And I’ve noticed over the decades that socialism, especially communism, tends to attract dictators, and those are the entities that we were really taught to despise.
I’d like to believe that happiness lies somewhere between the fever-dreams of Karl Marx and Ayn Rand’s unbending theocracy of selfishness (each extreme marked by their own brand of dystopia.)
What’s confusing is the fact that the objectively happiest people on the planet live in so-called socialist countries: Finland, Norway, Denmark, Iceland make up the top four happiest countries, according to the U.N.’s sociologists. These Scandinavian countries will tell you that they are not, in fact, socialist.
They all have a capitalist economy and a democratic political system that places the highest value on the well-being of their citizens.
So once again, the true path to happiness depends on finding balance. If capitalism runs on competition, socialism emphasizes cooperation, and in real life, we need both to survive.
Check Vocabulary.com for a more functional, up-to-date definition of socialism. I hope it relieves anxiety or derision about the nasty “S” word.
Laura Corr
Colorado Springs