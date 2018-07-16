Recent letters to the editor from Gazette readers.
What happens after dark
As a 14 year resident in Colorado Springs from the East Coast, the first thing that attracted me to retire here was Garden of the Gods. I love this place, while biking and hiking and have grown to learn the history of the park and love the fact, people come from all over the world to visit.
A recent local TV station has shown what happens after dark, and appears not to be the attractive place to be. The police can only do so much, but apparently drinking, drug use, car break ins, fights, even gun shots is starting to turn off visitors, who would love to visit, after hours.
There are gates, but they are not closed, so technically it never closes, although the police are trying to do a great job and cannot be there all the time.
I really love this place and hope something happens to stop the small amount of youths and people that choose to chase visitors away. This is a great attraction throughout the world, I only hope something can be done to make this the ideal place to be.
Larry V. Guerin
Colorado Springs
Standards for financial professionals
My husband and I are entering retirement. We are, in the words of SEC Chairman Clayton “Mr. and Mrs. 401k” — not working for companies offering defined benefit pensions. Social Security would not provide enough, so we saved in 401k/403b plans.
Fifteen years ago we hired a financial advisor to help with investments. Fortunately this adviser explained he was a “fiduciary,” meaning he put our interests ahead of his.
Apparently, not all investment professionals are fiduciaries, unlike my profession, they are not always regulated by licensure/certifications having clear standards/sanctions.
They manage life savings of millions of people depending on investment income who may not have time or talent to know how to knowledgeably invest.
Americans lose up to $17 billion/year (2015) because of advice stacked with hidden fees and unfair risk.
The Securities and Exchange Commission proposed rule requiring greater disclosure and changes to standards for financial professionals are confusing and inadequate to help protect hard-earned retirement savings.
The SEC should adopt clear rules putting savers’ interests first.
Leslie Kalechman
Broomfield
Questions on love and dignity
Although the extensive medical care and concern being showered on Penny, the young, struggling giraffe, is heartwarming, it raises an important question. (“Zoo’s youngest giraffe fitted with casts to ease muscle tear,” July 12).
To wit, if the zoo’s veterinarians had learned during the giraffe’s gestation that she would be born with serious, costly, and life-limiting problems, would they have administered an abortifacient?
Untold thousands of women opt to abort fetuses with Down’s syndrome for the very same reason, so according to the left’s apparently inviolable moral relativism, perhaps this giraffe should have suffered the same fate.
But now that she has an adorable name and a bright personality is shining through, there’s clearly an endearing quality to her that dwarfs her disability, and correctly justifies the medical care and love she’s receiving.
The exact same scenario plays out every time a woman chooses to bring a child into the world, notwithstanding the disabilities that were acutely evident prior to birth. Shouldn’t the life of an unborn human with disabilities be afforded at least as much love and dignity as that of a giraffe?
Philip Mella
Woodland Park
Behaving in childish ways
So Donald Trump is upset about the Trump baby balloon that welcomed him to England. Tough.
There wouldn’t be such a balloon if Trump didn’t behave in childish ways — constantly lying, bragging about himself, calling people names, doing immature things to upset people instead of acting presidential.
Perhaps it is too much to expect of Donald Trump to behave rationally. Just as a leopard doesn’t change its spots, 72-year-olds don’t change their ways.
David J. Baker
Colorado Springs
Oh, how quickly we forget
It seems Jean Danforth, in a letter to the editor, suffers from memory loss by blaming Trump for the present incivility.
Danforth forgets the Obama years and before when Republican town hall meetings were disrupted and stopped by angry “broadminded liberals”.
Trump’s major lack of civility to those “broadminded liberals” is having the audacity to push back in an unfortunate uncivil political environment created by those same “broadminded liberals.”
Steve Lord
Colorado Springs
Incivility a staple of politics
In a July 13 letter to the editors, Jean Danforth claimed President Trump was “the person who started this incivility” in American politics. If Jean really believes that, Jean has either a selective memory or hasn’t been paying attention.
Incivility has been a staple of politics for a very long time.
H. Wayne Hall
Colorado Springs