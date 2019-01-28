What happened to rail travel?
Does anyone else find it ironic that rail travel in Colorado Springs is nonexistent? In the 1800s the expansion of Colorado, like most states in the West, was fueled by competing railroad companies looking to discover the new frontier. Stretching from East Coast terminals all the way to California, citizens of the United States could hop on a train and arrive in numerous destinations across the country. Gen. William Palmer, the founder of our fair city, was a co-owner of the Denver and Rio Grande Western Railroad, and without his vision to expand west, Colorado Springs could have looked far different.
Up until the 1970s, there was train service to Denver (and even Chicago!) departing from the Santa Fe and Rio Grande Stations. For the past few decades, Colorado Springs has continued to grow but not much has been done to update the same outdated and dilapidated infrastructure, and it looks like that trend will continue.
In November, voters rejected two CDOT propositions to increase infrastructure funding. Surely rain travel could be funded by similar propositions. A third, fourth or fifth extra lane on I-25 won’t solve the problem — it will only encourage more travel by car, congestion will increase, and we will be back at square one.
And as for right-of-way issues, a good example is Baltimore. Public transit operates on private rails, and they made it work. Maybe it’s time to consider bringing back rail transit across the state and our city?
Tim Johnson
Colorado Springs
Electric cars eff i cient, smarter
Thanks to The Gazette for keeping us informed about our rather borderline air quality last week (on the front page even). May I toss in my 2 cents on electric vehicles? First of all, energy efficiency can be measured and electric vehicles get the equivalent of about 70 mpg, if they ran on gas. And electric vehicles are not all tiny; some look like every other 4-door hatchback on the road. Only better. Sharper, quieter, zippier, smarter.
Think about it: no gas means no burning, so no pistons, no plugs, no fuel pumps, injectors, or any of those many moving parts needing motor oil. And no burning fuel means no overheating so no radiator. No gas pumping (you can plug right into your wall socket). No timing or tweaking or oil changes.
In fact, the maintenance schedule looks like this: 1. Rotate tires. Period. Seriously, that’s it. But the bottom line is that EVs are fun to drive.
Sign me — George Jetson.
Laura Corr
Colorado Springs
Put the issue to the people
How dare you use the phrase “of, by, and for the people” in your editorial of Jan. 24 regarding the need for transparency in city government but when it comes to bike lanes Mayor John Suthers, David Ramsey and Jill Gaebler know what is good for us.
We who have to use Cascade as our main access to the city do not appreciate the backup in traffic for the rare occurrence of a nongas taxpaying bicycle rider.
If government is of the people, by the people, and for the people why wasn’t this issue put to the people? We will remember this when the next election rolls around.
Mary Jean Nelson
Colorado Springs
Bill will disenfranchise voters
I read with dismay about the bill requiring Colorado’s Electoral College to cast its votes for the candidate who wins the popular vote. Every Coloradan should be concerned and disgusted with the bill and its backers, who claim this bill will further democracy, which is code for the tyrannical majority.
We do not have a democratic form of government as the bill’s backers would have everyone believe.
No. We live in a constitutional republic, which is intended to strengthen and embolden each state and to give each state a voice. This bill will eviscerate Colorado and its voice, and it will disenfranchise voters who vote for a candidate who wins our state but loses the national popular vote by reason of large-population states.
If Colorado wants to become California, then pass the bill and say hello to the tyranny of the majority and socialism, which seem to be the paths the Democratic Party has chosen.
Gordon J. Williams
Colorado Springs
Plight of the less fortunate
We have a secretary of commerce telling government workers to “just go get a loan” while totally ignoring the financial and psychological damage to those folks as well as totally ignoring millions of other nongovernmental employees who are caught in the ever-expanding net caused by the federal shutdown.
For a guy who is supposed to understand business, this Trump appointee’s lack of understanding as to how people depending on an income from restaurants, motels, catering, taxi drivers, day care centers, cleaning services, manufacturing businesses and even farmers all over this country are hurting is appalling.
Loss of paychecks has a rippling effect that every 10th-grader can understand. Every sector of the economy involving low and middle income people has started to show stress. Wilbur Ross’ lack of compassion is equally disturbing but not unexpected.
He appears to be incapable of relating to people who have to go to work every day and hope they can make ends meet at the end of a paycheck period.
Ross’ estimated net worth is at least $700 million. Perhaps Ross should write personal loan guarantees for everyone in this country who has been effected. That will probably hardly make a dent in his personal fortune, but according to his statements: “What’s the big deal?” And maybe, just maybe, he will learn a few lessons in economics as well as to respect the plight of the less fortunate.
Judith Carnick
Colorado Springs