Welcome return of cameras
In 2010 whilst traveling east on Platte Ave. nearing the intersection at Circle, my two-year-old son and I were nearly wiped out by a vehicle running a red light. The emotional trauma initiated a call to David Karuth from City Traffic development suggesting installing a camera at this intersection. It was a positive move when cameras were installed and I noticed a change for the better.
The cameras seem to work and pay for themselves despite the fact that there were numerous complaints from motorists that were ticketed and that this was only an income generator for police and to offset the maintenance costs of the cameras.
Motorists need to understand that when a car enters a red light zone, a camera is activated. It will not do so on a partial yellow.
After the trial period they were dismantled, one rationale was that this infringed on a citizen’s civil liberty.
The safety of the community is always a top priority and the reintroduction of red light cameras is most welcomed indeed, even though it has taken 48 deaths in 2018 to justify the re-installation.
Kim Polomka
Colorado Springs
SB 181 falls short of the mark
With Colorado’s growing population comes increased energy demand — energy that would be more affordable and safer if developed here, with the state’s leading regulations, than imported from other states or nations with less environmentally-friendly protocols.
Nothing good comes from overreaction
When more energy enters the marketplace and infrastructure is expanded, all Coloradans win, especially those struggling on the lower end of the socioeconomic scale.
The price of energy is built into every good and service we use. When those items cost more, families have less to spend on other essentials including food, clothing, housing and medicine. A lack of affordable electricity also hinders attracting and keeping good-paying jobs. That’s something I’ve seen firsthand in other states but not here. It could be now that SB 181 is law.
Nothing good happens when we react without having all the facts and limit the time to understand its implications. That’s what happened with SB 181, which was written with only a few cities along the Front Range in mind and not the communities where energy is a way of life. Better legislation would have looked to benefit all Coloradoans.
There’s no shortage of hurdles facing policymakers when addressing safety and economic concerns. However, the policy choices of today must meet the energy demands of tomorrow without increasing prices, cutting jobs or hurting the environment, a delicate balance that SB 181 fell short on.
Emily Haggstrom
Denver
More partisan than concerned
Senator Michael Bennet in Friday’s (April 19) Gazette, regarding President Trump and the Mueller Report stated, “The redacted report makes clear that the president’s behavior, and that of his team, should deeply concern every American. The report documents the president’s failure to cooperate with the special, counsel.” The good Senator could not be more wrong.
POTUS gave Mueller everything they had asked for. In fact, Kenneth Starr, former special council that prosecuted Bill Clinton in the Whitewater case, said on Fox News how surprised he was that President Trump did give them everything and not once declared Executive Privilege which would have given President Trump a legal reason to not disclose certain information.
Bill Clinton employed the use of Executive Privilege 14 times in the Monica Lewinsky scandal and once with Ken Starr, where President Clinton wanted to set certain terms on which he would appear. Ultimately President Clinton was impeached. This points to how Sen. Bennet is more partisan than concerned for the well being of the country. More partisan because the Democrats, led by Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer, want President Trump out of office at whatever cost that is to the country. This does not help the USA.
A prime example would be the situation at the border. Democrats and Republicans should be aligned to solve this issue, but because it was President Trump who first shed light on this, they, the Democrats are willing to let our country suffer rather than align in any manner with President Trump. Therefore, I conclude that Senator Bennet is more partisan than he is concerned with the well being of our great country.
Leo Jones
Colorado Springs
Developing wind energy
Wind powered farms are taking over the U.S. Wind turbines are an efficient way to create energy without harming our precious and endangered environments. While taking less time and money than fossil fuels, turbines will continue to generate energy 24/7, for up to 25 years.
Not only can wind turbines be installed on land. Underwater is also a very reliable option for them. A turbine underwater if installed in the right location, can move with the currents of the oceans; creating energy without anyone noticing.
America is moving away from fossil fuels because they are killing the earth and slowly disappearing. Wind energy is one of the fastest evolving solutions to step into its place.
Josiah Anderson
Colorado Springs