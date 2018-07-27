We will be a laughing stock
Colorado Springs’ voice of reason Rachel Stovall once again comes down squarely on point with her reaction to the pathetic list of choices for naming our town’s new minor league team.
Sure, a little whimsicality is OK for naming a minor league baseball team. But come on. Happy Campers? Lamb Chops? Punchy Pikas? Throttle Jockeys? Rocky Mountain Oysters?
We will indeed be a national laughing stock, given any of these. Sadly, one must predict that Rocky Mountain Oysters probably will get selected. It is the only choice with wide recognition and a clearly local … um … flavor.
Eric Nickerson
Colorado Springs
Just for the hail of it
So, as long as everyone’s still suggesting new names for the Colorado Springs Sky Sox, and with the recent weather we’ve had, how about the Colorado Springs Hail Raisers!
Just think about all the marketing ties they could have. Insurance, roofers, weather forecasters.
They could raise the roof on a new stadium with a new motto, “We’ll knock one out of the park just for the hail of it!” A logo could feature a pitcher throwing a fist-sized hail stone.
The possibilities are endless! (Yes, this is tongue-in-cheek humor).
Elton Price
Colorado Springs
Name should reflect state pride
I just finished reading about the top five finalists in the “Name the Sky Sox Contest” and was thoroughly disgusted with the “winners.” Was the judging done with the intention of making Colorado Springs’ baseball team the laughing stock of the country?
I submitted the name of the “Colorado Sunsets” because of the beautiful sunsets we see every day here in Colorado Springs. My wife had suggested the “Colorado Centennials,” reminiscent of our state nickname. Both of which are truly “Colorado” based names.
Really, the “Throttle Jockeys,” “Happy Campers,” “Lamb Chops,” “Rocky Mountain Oysters,” and “Punchy Pikas”?! Why not the “Tokers,” “Doobies,” or “Dopeheads,” since we have so many marijuana shops in town?
I am proud of my city and equally proud to have a hometown baseball club.
Why not reflect that pride with a name that we can be proud of?
Michael White
Colorado Springs
Phone use should be prohibited
All the times I visit Peterson Air Force Base, I usually enter using the East Gate (Marksheffel Road). Approximately 50 yards pass the gate is a huge sign. It states, “All hand-held devices prohibited.” So I applaud the safety regulations of Peterson’s Safety Office.
Why can’t El Paso County Commissioners and the Colorado Springs City Council put in place this same action? Every day I drive in El Paso County, I can see people holding up their phones to their ears and chatting away, or there are those who like to send text messages, looking down at their phones, either texting or looking at a message received. Either way, the driver is not paying attention to the real situation at hand or the road and conditions.
So I am asking that our El Paso County Commissioners and the Colorado Springs City Council apply the same safety regulations as Peterson and make a policy of “All hand-held devices prohibited while driving in El Paso County.”
I know there will be some noise makers out there, but safety on the roads is a bigger concern than talking or texting while driving.
If the federal government can take these steps to prohibit hand-held devices for safety of our service members, their families, guests, and those who do business on a military installation, then why can’t our local elected officials do the same?
William M. Shipley
Colorado Springs
Time for the truth to be told
On Tuesday, President Trump addressed the Veterans of Foreign Wars national convention.
That morning, the Kansas City Star editorial board invited him to “listen — really listen” to veterans.
The president used the occasion not to talk about policies or war and peace — as other presidents have done — but also to make it a political rally against his favorite targets; Democrats, the media, and immigrants.
After weeks of disastrous summit meetings, undocumented intimate chats with Putin, and threats against distinguished public servants who criticize him, it is appropriate to recall another Kansas City Star editorial from May 7, 1918, penned by former President Theodore Roosevelt. It speaks for itself:
“Free speech, exercised both individually and through a free press, is a necessity in any country where the people themselves are free.”
“The President is merely the most important among a large number of public servants. He should be supported or opposed exactly to the degree which is warranted by his good conduct or bad conduct, his efficiency or inefficiency in rendering loyal, able, and disinterested service to the nation as whole.”
“To announce that there must be no criticism of the President, or that we are to stand by the President, right or wrong, is not only unpatriotic and servile but is morally treasonable to the American public. Nothing but the truth should be spoken about him or anyone else. But it is even more important to tell the truth, pleasant or unpleasant, about him than about anyone else.”
It is time.
Schuyler Foerster
Colorado Springs