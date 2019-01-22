Shouldn’t care what Denver thinks
I enjoyed reading Dave Ramsey’s inaugural column on Sunday. I, too, grew up in southeast Denver, and graduated from Denver South, (1971). I identify with how great it was to grow up in Denver in those days. We didn’t live in the more well-to-do neighborhoods, Belcaro, Bonnie Brae, University Park, etc. But, I certainly had a lot of friends who did and still stay in touch with some.
I left Denver in 1977 to go on the adventure of a lifetime, with a 22-year career in the Navy. I got married, had kids and lived in California for 38 years. A lot of that time was spent in San Diego, but after my kids had finished high school, and college, it was time to come home to Colorado.
The entire time I was growing up in Denver, never did I hear a disparaging word about Colorado Springs. I loved “The Springs”, and came down from Denver from time to time. My mother graduated from Colorado Springs High School, in 1936 at the ripe old age of 15! I remember taking dates to Michelle’s for ice cream. In fact, I took my wife there just before they closed. It was a little threadbare but still a lot of fun!
My point is, that folks in Colorado Springs need not care what people in Denver think about them. It shouldn’t even be a consideration. Many folks in San Diego wished they could.
Brent McDaniel
Monument
Ent should look at whole picture
Good news in The Gazette that Ent Credit Union is growing and expanding. They have been very good corporate citizens of Colorado Springs, and I applaud their successes. A new 300,000-square-foot office building on the far north side made me wonder about their location choice.
Why not downtown? A new high rise office building on some of the vacant and underused land in the central business district would be a boon to that area and place Ent in the heart of our growing economic area. Developers could easily put space for the 300,000 square feet as well as parking facilities in downtown and help revitalize that part of Colorado Springs. More infilling and less sprawl seems to be the way to the future. Maybe Ent should have looked at the whole picture.
Harold Eichenbaum
Colorado Springs
Teen suicide prevention
Focus On the Family’s new teen suicide prevention program, Alive to Thrive, cites questions about identity as being a risk factor. While I applaud their attempts to curb teen suicide, I question their ability to positively help the LGBTQ youths in our community. From the Focus website: “Finding out about a gay child is agony. It’s almost like having a death in the family. When someone dies, you can bury that person and move on with your life. With homosexuality, the pain seems never-ending.” One need only read Refocusing My Family: Coming Out, Being Cast Out, and Discovering the True Love of God by Amber Cantorna, herself a Focus on the Family daughter, or the powerful Prayers for Bobby: A Mother’s Coming to Terms with the Suicide of Her Gay Son, to see the damage done by family rejection because of sexual identity. Or read Garrard Conley’s memoir, “Boy Erased,” (or see the movie) to see the damage done by conversion therapy to minors.
LGB youths are almost five times as likely to attempt suicide compared to heterosexual youth. LGB youths who come from highly rejecting families are 8.4 times more likely to attempt suicide compared to their LGB peers who report no or low levels of family rejection. Focus on the Family continues to reject gender identity and promotes conversion therapy for minors, under the guise of loving help, yet statistics show that these practices greatly contribute to teen and youth suicide.
Kathleen Eichinger
Colorado Springs
School choice week
Research shows that when parents and students are empowered to choose the educational environments that work best for their kids, students are more likely to succeed, graduate from high school, produce higher test scores and pursue higher levels of education.
School choice removes the financial barriers that often keep students from attending the school that’s right for them. Free, public charter schools like CEC allow students to access the education that best meets their needs and pursue higher education and career opportunities while in high school that might not be financially feasible otherwise.
Use this week as an opportunity to search for the best educational environment for your student and help raise awareness of the school options available in your community. We believe that each student, regardless of background or skill level, should have the opportunity to succeed in school, in college, and in their chosen career-school choice will help us get there.
Jennifer Daugherty
Colorado Springs
Happening at an alarming rate
Saul David Alinsky (Jan. 30, 1909 — June 12, 1972), was an American community organizer and writer. He is noted for his book “Rules for Radicals” (1971) and for defining in the following eight points how government becomes a police state.
1) Health care — Control health care and you control the people.
2) Poverty — Increase the poverty level as high as possible; poor people are easier to control and will not fight back if you are providing everything for them to live.
3) Debt — Increase the debt to an unsustainable level. That way you will be able to increase taxes, and this will produce more poverty.
4) Gun control — Remove the ability to defend themselves from the government. That way you are able to create a police state.
5) Welfare — Take control of every aspect of their lives (food, housing and income).
6) Education — Take control of what people read and listen to. Take control of what children learn in school.
7) Religion — Remove the belief in God from the government and schools.
8) Class warfare — Divide the people into the wealthy and the poor. This will cause more discontent and it will be easier to take (tax) the wealthy with support of the poor.
Does any of this sound like what is happening in the U.S.? It is happening at an alarming rate in the U.S. “It is difficult to free fools from the chains they revere.”
Robert Strong
Peyton