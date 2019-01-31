We need more good men
With all the talk in our country about masculinity and men doing harmful things, it’s worth reflecting on the question, how is a boy to become a good man? Generally, boys are socialized into becoming good men with the help of other good men. But many boys don’t have access to a male role model, at home, in their classrooms, or anywhere.
Sometimes moms or grandmas must do their best. Our media culture has a powerful negative influence, providing thousands of examples of foolish, violent, and irresponsible men as examples to our boys.
In grade-school boys are vastly over-represented in all areas of need, from discipline to remediation, to mental health problems, to suspensions. Boys now comprise about 40 percent of the college grads receiving their degrees. Girls make up the other 60 percent — a complete reversal from 30 years ago. Cheers for the girls, but ominous for the boys. Look at The Gazette’s Crime Stoppers section. Look at the prison population. All over-represented by men.
We need more men striving to be good husbands and fathers. We need marriages that men and women take seriously and for life. We need to disconnect from the media culture that mocks and degrades men (and women, and marriage, and fidelity) and embrace a mindset or a faith tradition that urges men to become dignified servant leaders, husbands and fathers.
Benjamin Fromuth
Colorado Springs
Alternative transportation lanes
As the debate rages around forced “road dieting” via bike lanes, I can’t help but see the perspective from both sides. Does it make sense to eliminate whole traffic lanes for the sole use of less than 1 percent of the population when there are alternative trails that can be used in their stead? Of course not. Do I want to make the roads safer for alternative forms of travel? Of course I do.
Seeing these lanes go unused or underutilized is not only upsetting and frustrating but it just puts commuters that more on edge and angry when they are stuck in traffic because of road dieting.
Instead of a “bike” lane why doesn’t the city turn them into alternative transportation lanes? Let people on electric scooters, motorcycles, trikes, bicycles, etc. use them as a whole? It would increase utilization and still protect the more vulnerable travelers by separating them from cars and trucks. The city can still have their road diet and more people can take advantage of a dedicated lane to alternative transportation.
Linda Helsley
Colorado Springs
We have enough real crises
As we wait for “advisors” Ann Coulter, Rush Limbaugh and Sean Hannity to offer direction to the Genius in Chief about policy, Donald Trump is considering declaring a national crisis in an effort to avert the “fake news” emergency in his mind. Of course all this crisis talk makes his many misinformed followers animated chanting “build that wall,” all in the name of an imaginary national crisis. What crisis?
Like the caravan of “invaders” from Central America who somehow disappeared after the November elections? Is there a problem with the southern border? Yes. Are all Americans interested in reasonable funding for border security? Yes. Is it a national crisis? No!
So, what is a real national crisis? How about the fact (yes, facts matter) on average 21 American veterans die every day due to suicide? That’s a crisis.
How about the fact there has been over 25 mass shootings in America just this year? That’s a crisis. How about the fact there has been nearly 4,000 Americans shot this year? Now that’s a crisis. The list goes on and on with climate change, health care, income inequality, etc. These are all subjects of national crises. Turn off the crazies in the media and read. Educate yourself with facts about the many real emergencies we face. We don’t need Trump and company to fabricate a make believe crisis. We have real ones all around us. Hey, wasn’t Mexico supposed to pay for the wall anyway?
Tad Bear Wilson
Colorado Springs
Many people just don’t get it
California here we come!
Didn’t take long for the Statists in government to continue the Californication of Colorado.
Top of their priority list is undoing the genius of the Electoral College protections for small population centers. The upcoming votes on proportional assignment of Electoral College votes undermines that genius.
One man, one vote sounds good, but tyranny by the majority doesn’t. Balance is the best approach. Our governing system was designed to be messy and slow. It is messy protecting individual rights, aspirations, and cultures.
I am sad that so many people just don’t get it. Out of one side of their mouths some proselytize about “protection of the weakest” while espousing popular vote tactics out of the other side. Too many are naïve when listening.
It is obvious that Colorado values made Colorado a place where citizens of failing states wanted to come to. The problem comes when those immigrants bring their mental laziness and “feel good” view of governing with them and spread the cancer among us.
This push to undermine the genius of the Founding Fathers is just the first of many efforts to move power to urban areas and enslave the rest.
Arnie Ellsworth
Colorado Springs
Could use more ‘whimps’ like Bush
Ann Coulter is a vile individual. After slavishly doting on Donald Trump, she has turned on him for reopening government. Fair enough. However, in doing so she tweeted the following: “Good news for George Herbert Walker Bush: As of today, he is no longer the biggest wimp ever to serve as President of the United States.”
Really? A wimp? A wimp who flew for the Navy (and was shot down) in WWII? A wimp who watched his daughter die of cancer and was still able to recover and go on to greatness? Who started a successful company, served in Congress and as the head of the CIA? A wimp who was, in effect, the third term of the Reagan Presidency? We could use more “wimps” like HW Bush and fewer hacks like Coulter.
Kent Karber
Colorado Springs