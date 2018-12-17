Wasting time on new ordinances
As a 62 year native of Colorado Springs, I have finally had enough.
I love my city and my hometown. To see it go away is a shame.
In response to “our” City Council passing yet “another” city ordinance banning motor homes being parked on city streets, I have this to exclaim:
Why waste time doing that ordinance when you fail miserably at enforcing all the other ordinances that also were passed?
Examples:
No vehicles to be parked on any sidewalk.
Snow must be removed from the sidewalk outside your home.
Only one family is to reside in a residential home.
You cannot blow leaves out of your yard and into the street.
There is a specific amount of noise your vehicle can make while driving.
I have called so many times about speeders around Fremont Elementary that I have just given up.
Street sweepers? Snowplows? Forget about them, as they are too busy driving over the same streets they previously plowed.
Eight years ago the 5000 block of Sonata was paved, signs were posted of “NO PARKING” or your vehicle will be towed. Well guess what, someone left their vehicle in the street while it was being paved.
Was it towed? No, in fact they simply paved around it leaving a massive debit in the street.
When asked about it immediately after it was done I was told that paving of that street was not on the schedule! I didn’t want it repaved, just fixed.
Come on citizens of Colorado Springs, stand up and let our elected officials know how you feel.
Jerry Offutt
Colorado Springs
Colorado Springs is way behind
This past week, many utilities in our state have made plans to cut emissions and transition to renewable energy as quickly as possible. Xcel Energy announced plans to slash its emissions 80 percent by 2030 and deliver 100 percent carbon-free energy to millions of customers in Colorado and seven other states by 2050. Platte River Power Authority (near Fort Collins) voted to commit to a goal of 100 percent carbon-free energy by 2030.
Meanwhile, Colorado Springs Utilities, which has languished at about 10 percent renewables, finally announced in September a planned purchase of 150 megawatts of solar energy, which will raise its renewable energy share to 21 percent. It’s a good start, but we are way behind. Representatives in both of the above deals cited climate change as a driver behind the decision. Meanwhile, we have climate deniers on our utilities board and are rolling coal in the heart of our downtown. Colorado Springs, Olympic City USA, can do better than this.
The 2019-2023 Strategic Plan that Utilities just posted to its website should be more ambitious to keep up with progress on cheaper, cleaner energy elsewhere in the state.
Nicole Rosa
Colorado Springs
History of controversial song
Regarding the controversy over the song “Baby, It’s Cold Outside”, the following note is posted on the MeTV website:
“Baby, It’s Cold Outside” was never intended to be a Christmas song. It began as a party amusement, something closer to Semisonic’s “Closing Time,” in other words, a song to sing at the end of the night to get everyone to leave. Frank Loesser, the writer behind “Guys and Dolls,” penned the tune, and originally sang it with his wife at soirées circa World War II.
At the end of the decade, Loesser sold the song to MGM, who stuck it in the 1949 romantic comedy Neptune’s Daughter, starring swimming starlet Esther Williams and Ricardo Montalbán. That year, “Baby, It’s Cold Outside” won the Oscar for Best Original Song.
Eight — yes, eight! — recordings of the call-and-response duet were released in 1949, including popular versions by Ella Fitzgerald, Dinah Shore and Johnny Mercer.
Dean Martin is likely responsible for turning it into a holiday tune. The crooner included it on his 1959 album “A Winter Romance,” alongside some other Christmas carols. Over the years, the song has been covered dozens of times by the likes of Zooey Deschanel, Willie Nelson, Garth Brooks, Barry Manilow and Seth MacFarlane, as it has increasingly sparked debate.
Marge Baker
Colorado Springs
We will have to pay for the wall
While the president threatens Congress, the federal workforce, and really all of the U.S. with a “Proud to shut down the government” proclamation while demanding funding for his wall along the U.S.-Mexico border and drumming up his base to fall in line behind him, I suggest his supporters consider how unreasonable it is to expect the wall will get paid for without paying for it out of their own pockets.
Much like the notion that universal health care or free college tuition for all can be done without costing taxpayers billions, a wall estimated to cost from $8-$70 billion dollars won’t be built ‘for free’, much less by Mexico or through some secret sauce provided by a new trade agreement.
Those expecting and demanding a wall have to face up to the fact that they will have to pay for it through taxes. They should be proud and eager to demand a new federal tax similar to Medicare to pay for their must-have wall. If the estimated 240 million taxpayers paid a $25 ‘Wallicare’ tax for the wall each year for four years, it would provide $24 billion dollars. Perhaps the wall must-haves can opt-in to pay an additional $25 each year.
If those who fully support the president and his call for a wall scoff at this idea of a new tax and don’t believe that it will actually cost them $100-plus out of their pockets, they are delusional.
You want the wall? Then pay up!
Pat Malone
Monument