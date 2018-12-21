Veterans not getting needed care
I read an article in the Washington Post today on veteran suicides.
I was appalled that “VA set aside $6.2 million this year alone to advertise its crisis hotline...But as of September, the agency had spent $57,000...”.
Men and women who have sacrificed for their country will not get the care they need because “The GAO blamed ... instability that has consumed the agency for more than a year ... and ... rudderless leadership left staff working on suicide prevention without clear direction.”
While staff members worry about their cushy jobs, veterans die in unheard of numbers. They are forgotten. Is this the way to repay their sacrifice? I don’t think that’s right, and I hope you don’t either!
Jude T. Brock
Woodland Park
It’s all about the choices we make
In response to Matt Gaebler’s comments on Dec. 20, I respectfully submit that it is about “choices.” I pay the same taxes and registration fees for my vehicles that he does, and each time we drive those vehicles we all are part of creating the potholes and doing our part to destroy the roads and bridges. All drivers of vehicles share in that responsibility and pay for that “choice”. However, not all drivers of vehicles ride bicycles.
Those drivers that choose to ride bicycles and want the dedicated lanes have a responsibility there as well. Automobiles are not allowed in those lanes, but there is still cost involved in establishing and maintaining the lanes. Since the lanes are not used by drivers of vehicles, where is the justification that those folks pay for your “choices”?
If you make a choice, there are costs involved. If you make that choice, step up and pay for it. I would then offer my thanks to you for being responsible for your “choices.”
Charlie Workman
Colorado Springs
Cyclists feel superior, entitled
Like most of us, I’ve heard some good ones in my day, but Matt Gaebier’s spin on the bike lane issue truly takes the cake!
Based on his reasoning, I then assume that if a motorcyclist, scooter or moped riders also owns a car, then their secondary, “two-wheel”, transportation choice should be free of financial responsibility for their use of our roadways. Right? Why should they be required to have license plates and liability insurance and bicyclists don’t? I’m confused. Is this egoistic view of many bicyclists because their bikes only have two wheels or because they pedal and don’t use gas? What is it exactly that makes them feel so superior and entitled?
Tom Antkow’s post merely suggests bicyclists assume financial responsibility for the ownership and use of their chosen mode of travel. The response of “Yikes” to that suggestion isn’t surprising as it often seems that those supporting the bike lanes somehow see themselves perched on the moral high ground of saving the planet.
Biking is a great form of exercise/transportation, and I take my hat off to anyone rides or who uses one for their daily trip to and from work. I know they’re out there. A guy rides by my house every morning at 6 a.m., rain, snow or shine. But seriously, how many people actually ride their bike to work daily?
With the city’s “Master Bike Plan” being run by an avid, biking enthusiast, what else would you expect? David Gordon’s same day post “The people have no voice”, seems to ring true. I don’t recall voting for bike lanes up and down Cascade and throughout downtown. But then, neither do I have the mayor’s ear or live in the Old North End. As for owing bicyclists a thank you for subsidizing our cars and trucks....when I finally stop laughing, I’ll save that thanks for the military, the police and our first responders.
Albert Elliott
Colorado Springs
Cyclists should pay like motorists
I write this in response to Matt Gaebler’s letter in the Dec. 20 paper. He states that “Cars don’t pay registration and taxes, the operators of those cars do” and there by the owners of bikes pay their fair share by paying for as their cars.
My observation is that based on his idea, then people who own and ride motorcycles as well as their cars should not pay taxes or registration on their motorcycles. Not going to happen. Therefore since the cyclist rides on the street just like cars and motorcycles, they should also pay registration and taxes.
Chester Sawyer
Monument
Violence deeply rooted in our psyche
The problem of violence is rooted deeply in the human psyche. It’s a global issue mandating culture-changing methodologies from all social sectors — private, legislative, governmental and spiritual.
Until we acknowledge violence as a cancer of the human heart and soul, our attempts to mediate all levels of violence within the community context will manifest as nominal Band-Aids.
Until we acknowledge and decry a culture that extols systems of dominance, power and control, violence will continue to spread its root system within our communities.
Dr. Maria Pompea
Colorado Springs
Strategy for funding border wall
According to the Homeland Security website, almost a million people come into the United States daily. So if we really want Mexico to pay for that border wall why don’t we start charging an admission fee to noncitizens coming in? No charge for leaving, and a fee for trucks carrying cargo.
Make it small enough so that it can be managed with a single bill to minimize costs and volume will make it profitable. Put the collection in a box and send it in weekly and pretty soon that border wall will be funded.
Michael S. Welsh
Colorado Springs