Using pleasant-sounding terms
Tom Cronin and Robert Loevy prefer to preserve our strong downtown-area and single-family neighborhoods as they are now. I agree.
I think of densification as sustainability or sustainable development. In reality, these terms are “buzz” terms that refer to a political agenda, rather than an objectively sustainable form of development.
Entertaining “densification” and ADUs is viewing property rights as proposed by the Brundtland Report, Our Common Future, which was released during the 1987 United Nations World Commission on Environment and Development, and repeated in 1992 during the United Nations Conference on Environment and Development. It is sometimes referred to as “comprehensive planning,” “growth management” or “smart growth.”
Once imposed by government, what densification does is transfer private, individual rights to the community sphere of influence; that is, government subsumes our rights according to its needs. You and your property, or the product of your labor, accrue to the “community.”
Ostensibly it is concerned with the environment. However, it might be viewed also as a reallocation of wealth.
Using pleasant-sounding terms such as smart growth and sustainable development, and portraying low-cost housing needs as a crisis, are an effort to gain citizen support or buy-in.
Janice Taylor
Colorado Springs
Vietnam vets not forgotten any longer
I would like to personally say thank you to Joe Barrera for sharing his story of his service in Vietnam. It certainly didn’t bore me, and I believe it is important for all of us to know these stories.
It is a shame and disgrace the way our country treated these soldiers when they returned home — 58,000 of whom did not. Many of my graduating classmates at the time went off to fight in that horrendous war.
I, for one, am proud and honored that there is now recognition in many forms, from the Vietnam Wall to veterans parades for all military, but I always cheer the loudest for our Vietnam vets.
Please keep telling your story... and a heartfelt welcome home Vietnam vets — your service was and is a critical part of our country’s history!
You are not forgotten any longer.
Kathi Clark
Colorado Springs
Many bicyclists don’t know rules
Susan Davies owes all hikers a sincere apology after implying that bikes should have the right of way in her article dated May 27 titled “As trails become more crowded, trail etiquette becomes important”. Indeed it does but there are many many good reasons for bicyclists to stop and dismount or stop on single track trails (safety being No. 1 not to mention it is the rule) and not always push through like they have the right of way. They do not.
It has been my experience on single track trails that bicyclists don’t know the rules. I have been hit by handle bars more than once, and my dog was broadsided by a bicyclists who then yelled at me. I’ve had to jump out of the way on downhills as bicycles speed past and literally snicker at you like they own the trail (yes, that happened to me). Bicyclists are the rudest trail users because they do not think the rules apply to them. Your article does not help.
Russell Grossman
Manitou Springs
A clear view of reality
Among the handwringing and moaning on China trade negotiations, a pattern is emerging. I believe it is a very good one.
First, a little background. China has been cheating in its trade with the rest of the world, especially since they were allowed to join the World Trade Organization, promising they would comply with the rules. They have stolen intellectual property from the West, especially the United States. They have not complied with the rules of the WTO. They have practiced dumping continually, that is, subsidizing their products, e.g. steel, aluminum, etc. to drive their competitors in the rest of the WTO to go out of business so that they leave us dependent on them for key commodities.
They have been expanding their military greatly, employing technology they have stolen from us — example their new fighter is plainly a copy of our F35. We spent billions on the development, and they got the technology for cheap.
Now, I think that Donald Trump’s strategy appears to me not to make an agreement with the Chinese because he knows they won’t honor it in practice. I believe he is using the tariffs to wake up our domestic companies that they need to find other sources than China for what they are now getting from them.
For example, Black and Decker has announced they are closing its plant in China and opening one here. You can bet that many other companies are considering doing the same, plus sourcing easily made low-tech products from Vietnam, the Philippines, India, South Korea, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Africa, etc.
There will be other problems such as the Chinese tariffs on soybeans, which will require help from the federal government to keep the farmers in play.
The beauty of this approach is that we shut off or greatly reduce the technology theft and slow the Chinese progress in their drive to control the Pacific basin, Africa, South America, etc. The president appears to have a clear view of reality about this situation.
Yes, toys may be higher priced this Christmas. Other commodities will also carry heavier prices but believe me the price is small compared with becoming a colony of China during the next 50 to 100 years because we wouldn’t face reality now.
Paul Richardson
Black Forest