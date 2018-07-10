Journey galvanizes world
Who would have thought a little known group of 12 Thai young men and their mentor in an unthinkable journey could galvanize the attention of an entire planet?
Why do events like these tend to grab and hug our hearts so tight as to bring a lump to our throats and a tear to our eyes? Why? These 12 kids could be ours. This one coach could be our spouse.
A recent article I read stated, “Nobody in Thailand is wrapping himself in a flag or questioning the science at hand. This is one of those rare times when we see how much we can achieve against terrifying odds when people work in unison, selflessly, to do something important.”
A similar message was delivered by another little known group of 12 persons on an unthinkable journey and their mentor, Jesus of Nazareth.
M.A. Tkacik
Colorado Springs
Challenges of modern parenting
Parenting isn’t easy, and every generation has its challenges. I believe, though, that we all want our kids to grow up to be responsible adults who contribute positively to society. To that end, and for time immemorial probably, parents have encouraged good behavior by applying the “don’ts”: Don’t lie, don’t bully, don’t call people names, don’t make fun of people who are “different” or who have infirmities, don’t use bad words (the usual four-letter ones and racial slurs that indicate lack of manners, civility, and respect).
Parents used to enforce consequences for breaking the rules or making wrong choices by restricting television viewing or employing grounding to encourage adherence to the rules. More recently, it’s by confiscating cellphones.
But times have changed. It’s gotten increasingly harder for parents to use the “don’ts” as a guide for good behavior.
Donald Trump disregards all of the above “don’ts” and has experienced no perceptible consequences for his behavior. It would probably require more than restricted TV time, no trips to Mar-a-Lago, and taking away his cellphone to exact a change in his conduct.
Denise F. Ludwig
Colorado Springs
Act to curb carbon emissions
Thank you so much for your article on the front page of The Gazette on Sunday, July 8 (Teller evacuees praise firefighters). We are so fortunate in southern Colorado to have so many brave and willing firefighters. Every spring, I dread the inevitable tales of drought, fire and loss and empathize with families touched by disaster, wondering if we will be next. Like many Front Range communities, we have begun a concerted effort to cut back shrubs and grasses around our houses and have experts give us tips on how to make our property safer. An enterprising member of our HOA applied for and received a grant to make us a fire-wise community.
While we should all do everything we can to fend off the specter of wildfires in our neighborhoods, I also worry that climate disruption is causing more dangerous and frequent fires. We must act to curb the carbon emissions that are causing this uptick in fires before they decimate the great forests of the West.
Susan Permut
Monument
Support for a carbon fee
I would like to respond to The Gazette Viewpoint, reprinted from The Oklahoman, “End of lawsuit welcome news.”
I’m pleased to note the author’s inclusion of the judge’s statement recognizing the burning of fossil fuels as a contributor to climate change. To quote the judge: “This order fully accepts the vast scientific consensus that the combustion of fossil fuels has materially increased atmospheric carbon dioxide levels, which in turn has increased the median temperature of the planet and accelerated sea level rise.”
Judge Alsup dismissed the claim citing the need to balance the positive and negative effects of fossil fuel use. No one disputes the vital role played by fossil fuels in the advances made during and after the Industrial Revolution. Litigation, even when unsuccessful, is a powerful tool used to direct attention to a problem and make change.
Let’s increase the pressure on CO2 emissions. Imposing a carbon fee and dividend plan has been proposed by several prominent Republicans as well as Citizen’s Climate Lobby. This plan will charge a predictable and rising fee on carbon emissions at the source, return dividends to American households, and impose a border adjustment to protect American competition and punish free-riding by other nations. To quote James Baker “a carbon fee embodies the principles of free markets and limited government.”
Andrea Storrs
Woodland Park
There is help and hope
I need to comment on Sunday’s front page article by Kaitlin Durbin on Cristen Baird and youths’ deaths. It was very emotional and heartbreaking to read. This young girl and many others are facing such sadness, and it seems they were left with very little hope by the end of the article. There has been in place in El Paso County and specifically in Colorado Springs for the last 25 years an organization called the Suicide Prevention Partnership, which is now called Pikes Peak Suicide Prevention. When starting, it was for those looking for help in their desperate situations. The need was so great that a hotline was established with, at one time, over 50 trained volunteers. There was an immediate voice there to listen, to determine how critical the situation was and if action was needed by calling for intervention by police. At times, this was a life-saving procedure and at other times the volunteers were able to bring some calm to those in desperate situations and even connect them to organizations and counselors for additional help. Sadly, the hotline went by the wayside for lack of funding and volunteers.
I’m so happy to inform the community that Pikes Peak Suicide Prevention has so many more programs now to help those is need such as “Teen Think Tank” and a group for attempters. Please let these teens or anyone else who is thinking about suicide know that there is help and hope. More information is at the local Pikes Peak Suicide Prevention office.
Mary King
Colorado Springs