Two marches are a contrast
Regarding your front page article “Women March to Make Voices Heard” (Jan. 20), why so much copy given to this Leftist group? You even bought into play the newly, politically correct spelling “Womxn.” One lady is quoted as saying, “The Women’s March is a big tent.” Yes, for pro-abortion, pro-LGBTQ, pro-drug legalization, pro-prostitution, pro-Palestine, pro-borderless, pro-Democrat, in favor of everything “progressive” and liberal in our country.
What happened to the coverage of the 46th annual March of Life on Jan. 18? The two marches are a contrast in attitudes, beliefs and behaviors. These women, and men, for life sang, prayed, were civil and acted Christianly.
I don’t understand the media play for the radical Left which is tearing our country apart.
Rev. Tommy Latham
Colorado Springs
Trump has keep his promises
What are the women complaining about? The picture on the front of the paper Sunday, said “VOICE’, with a big poster for the NAACP. Do these people realize blacks now have record low unemployment? Somewhere between 35- 40 percent of blacks support President Trump. President Trump has accomplished so many of the promises he made while he was running for president. America has the lowest unemployment rate for decades. Everyone who wants a job can find one.
He has renegotianted NAFTA, where it is actually fair and good for America. President Trump has China already backing down in some areas of trade. He is working for more. He is pulling troops out of Syria, and IS is essentially defeated. We have two new Supreme Court Justices who will support the Constitution, and not legislate from the bench. He is finally paying attention to the crisis on the border. President Trump has promised to build a barrier on parts of the border, to stop drugs, crime, diseases, and illegals coming into our country.
North Korea is not longer firing missiles at Japan, South Korea, or any where else. President Trump supported, and the Republicans passed the largest tax cut maybe ever. People are no longer forced to support and pay Obamacare.
President Trump got rid of a lot of Dodd-Frank, freed up banks, and the economy by getting rid so many of the regulations Obama put on our economy. We now regularly have 3 percent GDP, and a few times we have been at 3.5-4 percent GDP. We have no one kneeling in protests at football games, which came close to killing the NFL. We have patriotism back, and people are watching football games again regularly.
President Trump has had to deal with constant lies, and propaganda about colluding with Russia, where there is not a shred of evidence at all! Zip, zero nada!
When are the women in the march, and the Democrats in the Congress going to calm down and work with the president? He really is making America Great Again, in so many ways. President Trump says “America First”! and some people are offended. Now I ask why are people offended?
We should all be thankful we live in a country where we all are free, and free to express our opinions!
Cheri Ofner
Colorado Springs
Allow your voice to be heard
The majority of Americans do not feel we need a wall on our southern border. We need to utilize technology that actually works.
Many of our neighbors families are sacrificing and hurting because they are not receiving their paychecks due to the partial government shutdown.
We must expect our government to work for us rather than make our lives stressful. When we have a president insisting on some special project that he wants but the country feels otherwise, then we must use our voices in the legislative bodies to over ride the president.
Senator Mitch McConnell is not allowing our voices to be heard. He is refusing to allow the people to override the president by not bringing previously voted upon legislation up for a vote to override the presidents veto.
Senator McConnell’s loyalty is now to this president not the people of the USA.
I recommend every person who feels this deadlock associated with “the wall” call or email Senator McConnell and insist he do his job and allow the legislation to fulfill its normal course.
Then we all accept the way the chips fall. Maybe then, our country can open and carry on business.
Stephen Bast
Colorado Springs
D on’t need that bureaucracy anyway
The front page article, “Colorado’s breweries facing a dry spell” is teaching the wrong lesson from this part of the partial shutdown. The lesson here is not the inconvenience and economic pain caused by the Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau not being available to approve new beers. The lesson is that we don’t need that bureaucracy in the first place.
The article points out that Colorado has its own approval process, and in-state shipments of new brews continue to be made. Let’s simply honor each state’s approval process, allowing out-of-state shipments without a Federal agency having to add its approval; save the taxpayers money, save the breweries time and money.
Will Luden
Colorado Springs