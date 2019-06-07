Traffic issues on Nevada Avenue
Re: the project for the turn lane into Natural Grocers off northbound Nevada Avenue. I was struck by the contractors remark that really no business was in favor of the additional stoplight. Access to Natural Grocers, Chick-fil-A and Five Guys seems to be convoluted enough with current access points. The parking area seems small to add another stream of vehicles. The rear design of access for the Chick-fil-A drive-through is often chock full. I do not know the cost to add the stoplight and remove the median but I believe if you divided it in half, offered the businesses affected a percentage share of the saved money, most would opt for the money and forget the stoplight.
If there is anything South Nevada Avenue has too much of, it is panhandlers and stoplights. Every stoplight is another panhandler outpost creating a safety issue that should not be ignored.
Traffic is backed up past my access at the Rodeway Inn and Suites during much of the workday, making it difficult to get out of the property. You find yourself at the mercy of other drivers that might elect to allow you to turn in. Forget about it if you need to move over to the left lane.
At the very least, there should to be a commitment by stoplight engineers to adjust the timing of the lights so there is time for traffic to clear completely prior to letting more traffic from the south stop entry.
The question is why spend tax dollars on a turn lane that provides no apparent advantage?
Bill Kenline, Rodeway Inn and Suites
Colorado Springs
Parents should take responsibility
I, too, was disgusted by the 11-year-old being handcuffed in school. This is what happens when parents do not take responsibility for their children. Because of the child, an entire classroom is disrupted. This child should be sent home with the parent and not allowed to return until he can be respectful of all in the class. I would guess that this child’s parents do not believe in spankings.
Mark Davis
Colorado Springs
An example of crony capitalism
The Gazette and Bill Murray, a Colorado Springs Utilities board member, hopefully will expose that we did “pay too much” for the Palmer Solar Project purchased by Duke Energy. It won’t take much digging because it’s called crony capitalism and all of the pieces are in plain sight.
Colorado politicians created a renewable portfolio standard that requires that 30% of the states electricity must be produced by renewable energy sources by 2020. Politicians at the federal level have provided a 30% federal investment tax credit on solar projects. Renewable energy credits have been created as a purely paper “green” currency produced by renewable energy facilities.
Duke Energy will profit immensely from the tax credits and by selling the RECs in a market that by itself creates no value.
The 60-megawatt solar facility will produce intermittent and unreliable power for Colorado Springs Utilities ratepayers, and it is the token benefit that is the showcase for this example of crony capitalism.
The political and business class will benefit by creating the mandates, subsidies and removing competition to create “sweet deals”. Taxpayers and ratepayers will “pay too much.”
Dick Standaert
Colorado Springs
Don’t let this be the new normal
One could not fail to notice the Gazette’s measured hedging in its praise for President Donald Trump’s behavior at the Air Force Academy graduation (Trump was presidential for commencement, June 2). He was said to act like someone worthy of his position, “which is not always the case.” He was seen, “unusually,” to be positive and unifying and not focused on himself. The editorial gently suggested that going forward he “lose the marginal behavior” in favor of “acting presidential.”
It was fulsome praise combined with faint critique.
The question is: Why keep straining to cut this president slack on behavior that has been so tiresomely outrageous? A couple of hours of scripted normalcy at the academy graduation does not justify minimizing his routinely repellent conduct. As he keeps sullying the office of the presidency, the media, in its watchdog role, should not let this become the new normal. But that’s the effect of timidly brushing aside Trump’s long-standing indecencies while rushing to laud a rare, short-lived episode of him acting mature and dignified.
The Gazette was not so meek days earlier in its editorial on the Denver mayoral race (“Denver should reelect Hancock”, May 29). There the paper effectively dismissed Jamie Giellis’ fitness for office, citing her “record of ethnic and racial insensitivity,” her casually voiced bigotry, lack of preparation for the job, and “routine gaffes and cringe-worthy statements.” Word for word, these disqualifiers would perfectly fit Trump as well.
If we should not tolerate these traits in our capital city’s mayor, shouldn’t we at least be willing to forcefully call out similar (and worse) deficiencies of character in a president?
How much dishonor in our nation’s highest office are The Gazette and other media willing to countenance?
Ken Burrows
Colorado Springs
What has happened to the humanity?
Please someone explain to me how New York can pass abortion laws that allow a baby born alive to die, and yet they are making legislation to stop cat declawing. I also think declawing is cruel, but what has happened to the humanity of this generation?
Kill a baby but don’t declaw a cat?
Sometimes I just want to awaken from this nightmare.
R. A. Costello
Colorado Springs