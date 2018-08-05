Recent letters to the editor from Gazette readers.
Too many unfortunate changes
I agree that Colorado Springs is No. 1 as most desired place to live. I am sorry that is published throughout the country. As a 75-year-old native, I have seen too many unfortunate changes.
The murder and theft rate are up. The police aren’t able to handle all the calls. We have a real traffic problem. I see people driving erratically running stop signs and lights without a thought. Crashes and rollovers are frequent, and most people drive 10 miles over the speed limit or more.
I hear nightly car racing in and near my neighborhood, and it continues constantly. The mountains are covered with smoke and haze. They used to be sharp and clear.
People used to take great pride in their yards and surrounding areas.
Our small dogs have been attacked 3 times by large dogs off leashes on hiking paths.
And most importantly, we have had water rationing off and on during my lifetime.
And we are encouraging more growth? What are we thinking?
Colorado Springs will be last sooner than we think!
Thella Geib
Colorado Springs
Venue will be grossly inadequate
So Joe Ellis thinks that having an “intimate” arena for CC hockey is the way to go.
Well, I don’t see Broncos Stadium as an “intimate” setting for his team. Why didn’t the Broncos build one smaller for a more intimate experience — like the Arizona Cardinals (63,400) or Detroit Lions (65,000) instead of Mile High at 76,000? It is a fair comparison since CC is comparing the size of the proposed stadium to other small arenas in the NCAA.
This venue will be grossly inadequate and will be regretted in a short time. If the purpose is only for students, staff, and some alumni and visiting teams, then it is fine but if the intended use is for “town-gown” relationships and families attending from our surrounding drawing area, then it is wholly inadequate.
Trying to fit the arena into this space makes no sense and should be discarded unless more seating, parking, and other considerations are examined. As a former trustee and president of the alumni association, I feel strongly that it was proposed in this way to satisfy the desires of the city to not lose the money from the state for our City for Champions tax breaks.
It would be best to go back to the drawing board and build something that will stand the test of time and be an asset to CC and our community. Do it right, and we will all be proud of what is built.
Ron Rubin
Colorado Springs
Not guilty of collusion
The letter to the editor on Aug. 1, “Evidence of colossal collusion” could not be more wrong! People against President Donald Trump do not care about truth! Trump had a great meeting with NATO because all the countries have agreed to pay more than the 2 percent they all owe. The U.S. has been paying a huge majority since NATO was formed.
FBI and Homeland Security announced today measures are in place to prevent Russian hacking this year. We cannot find a better Supreme Court nominee than Brett Kavanaugh. The writer says the Senate must reject him for no valid reason.
President Trump is not guilty of collusion. He is doing a great job. We have a 4.1 GDP. We have record low unemployment for women, blacks, Hispanics, and all other groups. We have businesses needing more people.
Anyone who wants a job can find one. President Trump finally allowed drilling in ANWAR.
We are now a net exporter of liquefied natural gas. President Trump and Congress provided badly needed funds to rebuild our depleted military.
No matter how good the country is doing, liberals will never support the president.
Cheri Ofner
Colorado Springs
As little clarity as possible
Recently, the top intelligence agency heads marched out to express their concerns for Russian meddling in the 2018 midterm elections. Each provided a unified message of the Russian cyberspace program’s devious objectives. But there was clearly something missing in their messaging, which was the president’s support. Why?
Some in the media ponder openly why this president seemed to openly side with Putin at the now famous “Not would...but, wouldn’t.” moment. While supporters claim Trump was just being Trump by not hitting a softball question own intelligence community by saying “What’s the big deal?”
For some reason, this president wants as little clarity about what is and isn’t happening so as to appear to be the only sane man in the room. He loves chaos. And, he has openly admitted as much.
I am almost certain the intelligence heads were told “to deliver their message of unity at the press briefing or else.” They know each will be made to look like idiots at a rally later that day. It’s the expected order from a world leader who’s abusive childhood past is playing itself out for all of us to see. What a shame.
M.A. Tkacik
Colorado Springs
Really hard to experience
Thanks for printing Eugene Mahanay’s letter about his daughter losing her job. Colorado is a “right to work” state and as an employer, you don’t need a reason to terminate someone. It really is hard to experience, and the employer has no obligation to give a reason for termination.
I hope his daughter has found new employment.
Trish Beyer
Colorado Springs