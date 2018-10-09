Veteran: Not a title for everyone
God bless you, Rachel Stovall, for your column on Oct. 4. How sad that someone as potentially affluent as a professor at the University of Massachusetts at Amherst would whine when a veteran received a 10 percent discount for veterinarian’s service for a pet. I’m certain that the $30 or whatever the discount amounted to more than made up for the years of selfless service given to our country by that veteran.
Yeah, that discount more than compensates for the potential nightmares, scars ( hidden and visible), and the personal sacrifice our real veterans made to serve all Americans, even those who do not appreciate or fully grasp the notion that the freedom they enjoy and obviously take for granted doesn’t come from social activism.
It comes from putting on a uniform and standing up to secure our nation from those who would want to do us harm. Our beloved freedom is only gained from those brave men and women willing to serve in the military or as a first responder.
So Dr. Warren J. Blumenfeld believes that because he has written a book or stood on the steps of a capital to spew rhetoric about discrimination and injustice he has earned the right to be in the same class as someone who at some point in their life wrote a blank check to our country for an amount up to and including their life! How arrogant! How utterly asinine!
And how very sad.
Sanity must begin with us
This is for all people in Colorado who are appalled, angry, frustrated, etc., by what has happened to our wonderful state. Whatever happened to elected officials doing the will of the people who elected them? Are you tired of the likes of Michael Bloomberg from New York, the New York Times and other people and establishments pumping money into Colorado to turn the elections into the direction of their agendas? How about the four Colorado billionaires who are manipulating the system, getting voting laws changed so they can get illegal votes to go in their direction, putting out false campaign ads of lies, smearing their opponents.
If you are fed up, just watch the documentary, “Rocky Mountain Heist”. Sanity has to come back to this state and country, and it must begin with us. Please vote and encourage all you know to also do their part to make their voices heard. We can take back our state from this destructive path we are on. Let’s get rid of those who do not do the will of the people, who lie and cheat to get what they want. Let’s show the likes of Bloomberg and the Colorado Four that their schemes will not work. Vote to stop the insanity.
This level of evil goes too far
Sen. Corey Gardner’s wife received a text of a beheading. His family’s personal information has also been released. All because he voted for Justice Brett Kavanaugh to serve on the Supreme Court. Yes this was highly polarizing and tensions ran extremely high over the past couple of weeks, but this is too far. The rage and the hatred and the seething anger behind whoever did this is too much. There is zero reason to send anyone media depicting a beheading or anything of the like, whether it’s to be an obnoxious internet troll or to legitimately threaten someone’s life.
It’s understandable to be angry and frustrated, but this is ISIS-level evil. Get that anger under control. To whoever did this, that is sick and I hope you’re held responsible for those actions. This threat need to be addressed, called out for the evil it is, and our senators deserve our respect whether we agree with them. If you feel passionate about the way our country is going one way or the other, do something sane and productive about it. If our society is truly this far gone where this behavior is condoned or even brushed off, then I fear to raise my children among this.
Good judicial temperament unbiased
Mike Maday’s criticism of Judge Brett Kavanaugh’s, for not having “judicial temperament” (Oct. 7) reminds of a bully confrontation I once experienced. Maday, a commissioner on the Judicial Performance Commission and a Democratic Party operative, should know that good judicial temperament is an unbiased attitude when applying the elements of contemporary law to a given case. That is why Lady Justice wears a blindfold.
Judge Kavanaugh had his innocent daughters shamed and his wife degraded by paid protesters and then he was accused of a nasty crime with no evidence. I have respect for a man (or woman) when he defends his family and himself against this horrible slander.
This reminds me of a bully I confronted when I was in the fourth grade. After two weeks of physical abuse at the school bus stop I said “enough!” I pushed the bully back and told him leave me alone. He fell down, looked very shocked, then jumped to his feet and ran off. He went home and told his mother that I “beat” him up.
Fortunately, his mom was not a Democrat; she made him walk to school.
Must go to the polls and vote
We, must “get activated” to prevent a cultural disaster directly confronting, each of us, in our daily lives.
We are on a precipice; look out, you can’t see very far into the deep and profound, icy, darkness.
Certain of our errant electorate want to turn our legal and belief system, our Constitution, “on its head.”
The recent evidence abounds with Judge Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation hearing and is manifest proof!
“We are guilty until proven innocent.”
How can this be, ripping and tearing at our very foundation, our constitutional democracy?
So what to do? We must go to the polls and vote to maintain control of our House and Senate, in just a few days.
