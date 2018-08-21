Deal with red-light runners
You may recognize that I have sent this subject letter many times to the your Opinion page, and to some of our city government folks since the earlier system was pulled years ago. It is long overdue and time to deal with red-light runners and illegal left turners. Two points:
Many of us military stationed in Germany experienced their efficient, effective red-light system. Key features: Many indistinguishable mountings might/might not contain a camera. Cameras were moved without notice to meet safety/deterrent needs. Do the math: inexpensive to put up, say, hundreds of mounts and buy/operate/process a lot fewer cameras. This “shell game” approach dramatically multiplies the deterrent effect because drivers can’t know if they run the risk.
Second: arguments against are invalid and unsupportable. Cameras snapping cannot be racist or selective enforcement. They are less, not more, invading privacy than all the videos in stores and parking lots, on the front porches of homes, and especially less than those cameras you bought and put downtown watching street activity right after pulling the red-light system.
And the huge bonus deterrent effect of undisclosed camera locations defeats the inaccurate economic arguments.
Joe Schaefer
Colorado Springs
Race is a central issue in politics
I believe race is a central issue in American politics, and so I read Rachel Stovall’s Aug. 12 article about race and political ideology with interest. Like Rachel, I have been involved in political campaigns at the very lowest level — walking precincts. Yet the lessons I have drawn from this most basic form of activism are very different from her observation that the 20th-century white exodus from the Democratic Party was about “ideas,” not race.
It is certainly true that there are racists in both parties. But I watched from the ground as huge numbers of white Democrats made the switch to the GOP after their national party’s embrace of civil rights on at least two occasions. The first was in Texas in the late 1960s. Many whites were furious about their neighborhoods, their schools and even their beloved football teams being integrated, among other affronts. Lifelong Democrats left the party in droves, and made no secret of the reason why. Then in 1983, I was living in Chicago and a black man named Harold Washington was the Democratic candidate for mayor. Previously, white Chicagoans adhered to the Democratic party with an almost religious fervor — until the only Democrat on the ballot was black. Again, they fled the party, insisting that it was about Washington’s lack of qualifications — which included active military service in World War II and terms in the state legislature and the U.S. Congress—and had nothing to do with his race. But on the ground — knocking on doors, talking to my neighbors — it was clearly all about race. It was a powerful experience and is one of the reasons I remain a Democrat to this day. Certainly Democrats have been less than perfect when it comes to race. But to imply that racists “had no need” to leave the Democratic party and that GOP racism is a “myth” is to ignore a historical reality that continues to unfold.
Amy Plapp
Gleneagle
Cascade is now infinitely safer
I have attended a number of community meetings during the past year in which the city traffic engineer was present. At the meetings I attended, one of the top concerns voiced was that drivers routinely exceeded the posted speed limit making their streets unsafe and noisy.
A common refrain was “If one or two traffic cops were assigned to their street they would generate a lot of traffic tickets for speeding and other unsafe driving practices.” It’s ironic then that, when the city reconfigures streets such as Cascade to slow down traffic, people write letters complaining that the traffic now resembles “a funeral procession.” Cascade is now infinitely safer to ride a bike on, cross as a pedestrian, and, if you’re OK with driving the posted 30 mph, is still a fine road to drive your vehicle.
Ben Miller
Colorado Springs
No need for president to be involved
Regarding security clearances: For over 40 years, I held a top secret security clearance. Half of the time was through the Department of Defense, and half through the Nuclear Regulatory Commission. At two changes of employers, my clearance was automatically revoked and only reupped through the standard application process including reinvestigation by the FBI.
Why wouldn’t this have been applied to John Brennan, James Clapper and all other government employees either fired, retiring, or resigning? As to the potential of being called back while their security clearance is revoked, this is rare and can be handled through a temporary clearance update process. There is no need for the president to be involved.
Richard Eckenrode
Colorado Springs
Children should not be brainwashed
As a mother four college graduates, I am appalled to learn of the recent reports concerning professor Katherine Mack of the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs campus whose syllabus lists required reading for books that bash the president of the United States. Is this what our so-called halls of higher learning focus on?
No longer are students taught to think for themselves, these liberal professors use their classrooms to tell the students what to think. The books assigned label supporters of President Donald Trump in derogatory terms and labels. Were any of my children in her class, they would be removed from that class. Our children should not be brainwashed by liberal zealots who are wasting our taxpayer dollars. Mack should have her credentials re-evaluated and be forced to explain herself.
Americans are sick of the socialized mindset of these so-called professors. The trash that is being taught by this professor should be tossed in the garbage. Parents, is this what you thought you were paying for when you enrolled your child in this college?
Ruth Atkinson
Golden