Time to censure this president
“How many more Trump missteps can we tolerate?” heads the article in the Columbus Dispatch (Sunday, June 17). It goes on to state, “As the reckless presidency of Donald Trump goes on, it is difficult to see how anyone would not be alarmed by the damage done to American values and interests at home and abroad”.
This last “misstep” is the worst by far. How can the President of the United States of America stand in front of the citizens of this country and tell us he believes Putin over his own intelligence community? Where is the anger and outrage of such abominable behavior from our congressmen and women over these treasonous statements and this collusive behavior?
Cory Gardner and Michel Bennett, what are you going to do about this President’s calculated breach of trust and faith? Does this man think he is infallible?
It seems so, and Congress has no backbone to stand up to him.
Donald Trump has promised to protect and defend the United States of America and yet who knows what was said in the 2 hours he and Putin spoke in private. What other president could have gotten away without reporters or security to record what was said? Donald Trump has abdicated his responsibility to us. It is time to for Congress to at least censure this President.
Virginia Maxfield
Woodland Park
End of the great experiment
The world just became an exponentially more dangerous place and with America’s Democracy at even greater peril. President Trump’s cozy meeting with Russia’s Vladimir Putin is bad enough. Worse still is Trump’s choice to elevate Putin’s word and nefarious agenda over and above America’s integrity, security, and national best interest, not to mention the best interests of our European allies and the rest of the world. In some circles they call this treason, and not lightly.
Vladimir Putin is a former KGB assassin and butcher. His current demonic will to power and geopolitical aggression are just getting started, and by falling under Putin’s spell, Trump is feeding both. The comparison of Britain’s Prime Minister Neville Chamberlain being duped after his meeting with Adolf Hitler at Munich in 1938 is numbingly accurate. Trusting Putin’s word that his regime had nothing to do with attempting to undermine the 2016 elections, as against the cumulative conclusions of America’s elite intelligence community, is simply suicide for our democracy.
What is happening on this international stage is stunning in its magnitude, paving the way for the potential fall of America.
We are headed down that slippery slope to the end of the great American Experiment, as well as the demise of all those who’ve given it allegiance and hope.
Robin Izer
Colorado Springs
Media not doing its job
Kathleen Parker writes that Trump has made a “plethora” of bad decisions on international relations and specifically to have “brazenly insult our NATO allies.” It amazes me how far you and lefty Democrats in the mainstream media will go to denigrate and lie about President Trump.
NATO was founded in 1949 primarily to protect the countries of Europe from Soviet aggression and since that time, the USA has funded more that 53 percent of the budget, most of the troops and equipment as well as the leadership for the organization, while U.S. taxpayers were running up a federal deficit of over $21 trillion and the European welfare states of were spending their funds on generous social programs. All that the president is saying is “it is time for the other members of NATO to pay their promised share of the budget.” If that is insulting to the other members of NATO, then they need to grow up; otherwise, they can take a hike in the park with the lame horse that they rode in on.
As Trump pointed out at the NATO meeting, Russia is the threat to European security as evidenced by its action in Crimea and Ukraine; yet, Angela Merkel is annually buying about $10 billion of natural gas from Russia. Why would she be filling the coffers of Putin when the USA and Norway can meet their natural gas energy needs? Who is in bed with Putin?
It amazes me that the biggest political story in the history of America is underway in Washington with the Mueller probe, the meltdown of the FBI, and the demise of the DOJ and the mainstream media is not reporting on it! A free and independent media is essential to preserving life, liberty and the pursuit happiness and the mainstream media has dropped the ball.
Sam Taylor
Colorado Springs
A worthy “witch hunt”
The president should go back and fire his staff! He went off to meet on a world stage unprepared for the question of the day. He should have been provided with at least one, maybe two, documented incontrovertible direct evidence by name of Russian nationals involved in the hacking. When Putin said it wasn’t him the response could have been “Mr. Putin, you don’t know what your people are up to?” or “Mr. Putin you are not being truthful? Because here is an example.” This should have been done in the private session so that when the inevitable question came during the press conference President Trump could have slid the answer responsibility over to Putin.
If there is no absolute evidence to support the indictments, who in the heck authorized a press release stating that there was?
Now that would be a “witch hunt” I could support.
Michael S. Welsh
Colorado Springs
Verbal gymnastics won’t cut it
Today Donald Trump trotted out a lame explanation in an effort to do damage control for what he said on Monday about not believing Russia meddled in the 2016 election process.
Sorry, Mr. Trump. Doing verbal gymnastics with “would” and “wouldn’t,” saying a double negative is the same as a positive (which is true), and claiming you were misunderstood, won’t cut it. You said what you said. We all heard it and it was recorded. So live with it. We have to.
Denise F. Ludwig
Colorado Springs