Time to be responsible
I could not agree more with the writer of the piece entitled “Ugly Springs Not Inviting”. Maggie Mae Sharp nailed it, as well as those responsible for the decline in our city because of the vagrancy issues as well as the lack of attention to medians and overgrown weeds.
We recently bid farewell to one of the last of our close friends who chose to move to Denver. Many others have already fled because of these issues.
There is an obvious disregard for many areas of the city, including much of the downtown area, the U.S. 24 corridor (the gateway to the Rockies!), the bike trails, the nasty Drake plant, and others. Some areas, mostly in the northern sections, are well maintained, planted, and mowed. Anyone looking to relocate to Colorado Springs will find this abhorrent for a city of our size.
Yes, Boulder is more attractive; so is Fort Collins. These cities have stepped up and made their residents proud, while we attempt to justify the blight and mismanagement in our fair city and say goodbye to our friends who are fed up. “If you don’t like it here, then leave.” And that is exactly the choice many are making.
It’s time, folks. Time to be responsible. If that requires a tax increase to fund what needs to be done, then so be it. That is what being responsible is all about.
Patricia Mullen
Colorado Springs
Need to take the city back
We need to take our city back. For too long our city leaders have been fearful of any sort of litigation from the ACLU in regard to our homeless population. This fear has left with us with a city full of mounds of garbage, increased petty crime, and homeless “campers” all over the place.
I applaud organizations that are helping the homeless, like Springs Rescue Mission — they truly do have the best of intentions. With the expansion of the Rescue Mission’s bed count, the city needs to push back on illegal camping and get people to move along, either into the Mission or simply out of town.
There are those who are down on their luck and just need a hand up. And then there are those who have no intention of helping themselves and will only continue to trash our once beautiful city. These are people who have been living outside in the same spot for years. Do they really have any intention of helping themselves or are we just enabling them? We need to move the latter along because they are the ones destroying our city, trashing our public parks and open spaces, and have no regard for anyone else. Enough is enough, we need to take back what is ours.
James McNulty
Colorado Springs
De fi nition of the middle class
In its editorial in which it attempted to protect the incomes of the richest of Colorado citizens, The Gazette asserted that those of us who are fortunate enough to earn $150,000 per year are in the middle class. That assertion is contrary to generally accepted facts.
The median annual household income in Colorado is roughly $70,000. That means that half of Colorado households make less than $70,000 per year and half make more. Households with an income of $70,000 per year are in the middle class. About 8 percent of Colorado households make more than $150,000 per year. Those are the people who would have their taxes increased if Amendment 73 passes. The rest of Colorado citizens will likely see a tax reduction.
If we were to give the Gazette the benefit of the doubt, we could say that households with an income of $150,000 are in the upper middle class.
Steve Waldmann
Monument
Socialism not a viable model
I found Froma Harrop’s column, “Today’s socialism lacks real socialistic promises in U.S.”, to be right on and brilliant. The truth of the matter is that socialism not a viable economic model for any country.
In reality, socialism is a less onerous version of communism and it has failed everywhere it has been tried.
As we saw in the Soviet Union, centrally planned economies do not do a very good job of creating wealth. The biggest poverty alleviation program in the history of the world occurred in China when the government adopted many of the principles of free market economics. In a little over 25 years, over 400 Chinese million people were lifted out of abject poverty in that country.
As Harrop points out, there is a lesson for people like Alexandra Casio-Cortz, Elizabeth Warren and the Sandernistas (as in Bernie) in the Democrat Party.
For the lefty Democrats to have the resources that they will need to pay for single-payer health care, free college tuition and other free goodies, the USA will need a rapidly growing economy of more than 4 percent per annum or more. I would also point out that the so-called socialistic Nordic countries such as Iceland and Denmark rank higher on the Index of Economic Freedom in 2018 than the USA.
Pro-business and pro-growth governmental policies create job, low unemployment, greater savings and the ability of more people to enjoy life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.
Sam Taylor
Colorado Springs
Hard left leaning Washington Post
I saw in the Sept. 10 Gazette, this front page Washington Post article: “Analysis: Jobs boom has reached blue-collar workers, but will it last?”
Is there any doubt out there that, given the hard-left character and outlook of the Washington Post what that title would have been had Hillary Clinton won in 2016 and the same jobs report had been extant (a laughably unlikely possibility, by the way)?
How about “Channeling Eleanor Roosevelt: Hillary Delivers a Modern New Deal.”
Ares Koumis
Colorado Springs