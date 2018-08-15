‘Food for thought’ readers require
Kudos for a well researched and crafted opinion piece on Walker Stapleton, the Klan and Jared Polis. This is precisely the ‘food for thought’ the readership requires: straight-forward and on point. The Gazette is head and shoulders above the NYT and Denver Post in terms of quality and commitment to journalistic excellence. The letters to the editor today were also excellent and thought-provoking.
Thank you for an outstanding paper my wife and I enjoy reading daily.
Dave Clark
Colorado Springs
Thought control worse than hate
Leonard Pitts (Aug. 13) said intolerance and hate aren’t open to debate. I’d agree there’s no sense debating whether they are good ideas. But then he called for censorship, and that is where I think he went off the rails. He asserted it would be a good idea to silence those who spout hateful ideas. Instead of the expression of all ideas, he’d be pleased to let some faceless office-dweller decide for everyone that “there is only one” side and one right way of thinking. As evil as hate and intolerance of people ought to be, thought control is as bad or worse.
I cannot see how hiding people with bad ideas improves society’s competence to make judgments. Many ignorant and hateful movements wither when their advocates are allowed to vent. People see them for what they are and form their own opinions of why they are bad. Pitts claimed merely admitting such people into the forums of debate grants them an automatic win. But unless you let a fool hold forth his prattle, you may not realize how big a fool he is. Or how dangerous he may become.
By the way, Twitter has explained its blue check mark is to assure readers the user whose material they view is really that person, not a fake account. That establishes user ‘authenticity’, not their ‘credibility’ (as he implied) and not the validity of their statements.
H. Wayne Hall
Colorado Springs
This is not a ‘better way’
Most, if not all persons, have asked their self in various ways “Do I live in a life of fulfillment?” Or, have said “There has got to be a better way!” Seekers of “The better way” is apparently what has brought us to this moment we all now share with a Trump presidency. “If the government is run more like a successful business it would be a better way,” they said.
Purportedly, reality TV star Omarosa, hired by former businessman President Donald Trump as an adviser, is now holding onto a number of revealing recordings made within the White House. Some could be favorable, or less so to the administration.
In this White House, if an unvetted reality TV/star can record conversations within the Situation Room and in private with the president, what would stop a well-seasoned foreign operative from doing the same long term for more nefarious reasons.
While some business acumen is good for being presidential, a businessman who flies in the face of keeping our secrets safe will burn us all without knowing it. This is not “a better way!”
M.A. Tkacik
Colorado Springs