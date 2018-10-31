Those who don’t contribute
Re: Bike lanes on Cascade Avenue.
I just paid my annual car registration fees/taxes to use 1/2 of the road. How much do bike owners pay to use their 1/2 of the road? I use Cascade daily and have seen very little bike usage, even on beautiful weekend afternoons. How long will those of us who use the road subsidize and squeeze in for those who don’t use and don’t contribute to the cost of the road?
Katharine Deignan
Colorado Springs
Local grad studies Mars geology
I enjoyed the program on Mars Landings by Kobie Boykins on Friday, Oct. 26 at The Ent Center for the Arts. I was pleased that he mentioned his colleague Joy Miller Crisp. Boykins is an engineer with NASA and has worked with Crisp, a scientist, at the same place.
She is a Volcanologist and has been a major player in the exploration of the red planet on all of the rovers that have landed there. Currently her focus is on the findings of the rover Curiosity. She grew up in Colorado Springs, graduating from Coronado High School in 1975, then Carlton College and Princeton University.
Pat Miller
Colorado Springs
Columnist missed the mark
Marc Dion’s Sunday column missed the mark: If it was supposed to be funny, it wasn’t. Then, as is typical of the anti-gun, anti-liberty left wing, it also was completely inaccurate. Glocks are not German. They are Austrian. The last guy Dirty Harry made his “do you feel lucky” speech to was lily white Andy Robinson — hardly a “young black guy.” Some of us “obsessed, multi-gun owning” people carried weapons in the service of our county — Vietnam for my generation, after having sworn an oath to protect and defend our country and its Constitution. Had one of us been at the right place and right time in Pittsburgh, maybe things would have turned out differently, as they did years ago at the New Life Church in Colorado Springs back in 2007.
Of course, Dion could have been at either place. Maybe his “humor” would have saved the day. There are many of us in the Colorado Springs area who have firearms and have carried them in harm’s way. This kind of pap insults all of us.
Michael Schlitter
Peyton
Democracy is not a spectator sport
This us against them nonsense has got to stop. I am not the enemy, and neither are you. We are Americans. We simply do not have the luxury of continuing to behave like spoiled siblings always at each other’s throats.
As nation we face many very difficult problems, immigration, health care costs, a physical infrastructure that is crumbling, a social infrastructure that isolates and demeans people, to name a few. If we are going to even begin to solve these problems we must work together. The Earth occupies what’s called a Goldilocks zone, warm enough to have liquid water, but not so warm we cook. There is a Goldilocks zone for everything from the electrolytes in your body to the calories you eat. I would submit that there is a Goldilocks zone for policy as well. Too much regulation stifles growth and innovation, not enough regulation tends to make people behave like teenage boys hopped up on testosterone with $50 in their back pocket. Democracy is not (and never has been) a spectator sport. We all have a role to play to make this work. Be as informed as possible. Get information from multiple sources and then make up your own mind. Understand that compromise is not a dirty word, it’s how we move forward. If we are always pulling to the left or to the right, we’re just going to keep going around in circles. And going around in circles sure isn’t getting us anywhere.
Amy Sylvain
Colorado Springs
What the power-mad sound like
Just the other day in Wisconsin, former President Obama spoke words I agree with wholeheartedly. This is what he said:
“The powerful and the privileged fight hard to keep what they got and they will try to make you angry and cynical and distracted and they’ll try to exploit our history of racial division or ethnic division or religious division they’ll try to pit us against one another.”
“They’ll say whatever it takes to keep their stuff, to maintain their privileges, even if it’s not fair. Especially when it’s not fair, they like it that way. Even when it hurts the country. Even when it puts people at risk. It’s a cynical kind of politics, but frankly, sometimes it works.”
I agree with those words wholeheartedly. But not the way he meant them. Those words apply not just to his political opponents but to too many of today’s politicians. They are rich, they are privileged to ignore laws the rest of us must obey, and they will do anything to keep their offices and power even if it puts other politicians or citizens at risk of harassment or harm or death.
Hillary Clinton said recently that when Democrats win back power in Congress, “that’s when civility can start again.” That is what the power-mad sound like.
H. Wayne Hall
Colorado Springs
Combating the hate and violence
Neo-Nazi and other racist groups are swarming from internet caves and openly inflicting their hate. It is easy to excite the ignorant, and easy to use hate as an accelerant. But why now the apparent proliferation of these groups? Why now do they feel so empowered?
The fascination with racism and fascism should have ended with World War II. What would the pilots and crew of B-17s that bombed Nazi-occupied Europe think of today’s America? The 8th Air Force in Europe suffered 26,000 fatal casualties. And hundreds of thousands of other brave American servicemen died in that war combating the hate and violence now excitingly practiced by neo-Nazis and other racists. We must not be silent if we truly care for this country.
Mike and Rick Richter
Colorado Springs