Those who did not answer the call
Oh dear, Oh dear, what were you thinking Dr. Warren Blumenfeld? I suspect that our veterans do not join up for the 10 percent discount that comes with giving service to our country. And I think it should be 20 percent, but that is for another letter. At first I thought Rachel Stovall (Oct. 4, “Don’t expand the title of veteran”) had channeled the ‘Onion’, a tongue in cheek paper that loves parodies and irony. But no!
Our son-in-law served multiple tours in Afghanistan and Somalia. He does not talk about it. Nor does he get all excited when he gets a discount. But here’s the thing: He deserves every bit of it and then some. Those of us who did not answer the call do not. End of story.
One more thing. The holidays are coming. Donate to a veteran organization and say thank you to those who serve. That would include you, Dr. Blumenfeld. Please.
Kathi Rudawsky
Colorado Springs
Colorado Springs is our city
Jill Gaebler, I found your opinion piece in Tuesday’s Gazette to be arrogant, condescending and dismissive, and just the opposite of what I want from our elected representatives.
It’s clear that there are many citizens, if not a large majority, who are opposed to the new bike lanes as implemented, especially on Cascade Avenue. Yet you make clear that you’re not going to listen to them, not going to attempt to measure the amount or degree of opposition, not looking for a compromise, and are intent on plowing ahead irrespective of what the citizenry as a whole wants. I suggest you rethink this. The city should make a credible and transparent attempt to determine what its citizens want concerning bike lanes, and then act based on that measurement. To do otherwise is to ignore the fact that this is our city, not just yours.
Charles Rollman
Colorado Springs
Display of unsportsmanlike behavior
I attended a girls volleyball game between Fountain Fort Carson and Pine Creek this month at Pine Creek High School. I am appalled at the unsportsmanlike conduct I viewed from a group of Pine Creek students. The verbal taunting from the Pine Creek students and, at one point, the physical grabbing of a Fountain Fort Carson player’s jersey was not addressed by the Pine Creek administration. According to rules and expectations set forth by CHSAA, athletes and spectators alike are expected to display good sportsmanship.
I am disappointed and saddened that Pine Creek administration or parents did not hold their students accountable for such unsportsmanlike behavior.
Loretta Kimball
Fountain
A ban without using the word
Initiative 112 would effectively ban oil and gas development in Colorado by increasing the minimum setback for new wells from 500 feet (almost two football fields) for residences and 1,000 feet (three football fields) for high occupancy structures to 2,500 feet (eight football fields). The initiative also grants state and local governments the authority to impose even greater setbacks, with no limitation.
A 2018 Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commission study concluded that 94 percent of nonfederal lands in Colorado’s top five oil and gas producing counties would be off limits to future oil and gas development. Without using the word, Initiative 112 is essentially a “ban” on oil and gas development in Colorado.
If passed, Initiative 112 would lead to the loss of 147,000 jobs (Study by Common Sense Policy Roundtable) by 2030 (up to 43,000 in the first year alone) and more than $1 billion in tax revenue to the state. In 2015 and 2016 alone, the oil and gas industry provided $839 million in funding to K-12 education. And over the past eight years, the industry has paid $615 million in severance taxes to help fund new parks and recreation centers, police and fire protection, and transportation projects.
Sherry Helmer
Colorado Springs
Bring out the burqas
This is in response to Toni L. Shoop’s letter “Assaults from 30 years ago,” (Gazette, Oct. 2). It’s disappointing to see the narrative advanced again that insinuates a woman’s clothing choice is responsible for a man’s criminal actions. “Cover up those legs…,” she says. Seriously?
Maybe we should bring out the burqas and cover it all up not to tempt those poor men who evidently have no self-control. Ridiculous!
Kristi Barto
Colorado Springs
What shook out of the bushes
Sen. Diane Feinstein has declared the FBI report as not credible before it was available because the principals were not interviewed. Does that mean that the Senate questioning of both parties was worthless? She must be some kind of savant since she passed judgement on the report before it was available for reading, doesn’t that kind of imply prejudice?
Now that the precedent is set should we just rely on FBI background checks instead of Senate confirmations? Or should FBI investigations be disregarded because the senator has deemed them insufficient? I personally want to see this report, good or bad, no hiding behind the confidentiality curtain. The accusers chose to make this public with Democratic senatorial compliance so let’s see what shook out of the bushes.
Michael S. Welsh
Colorado Springs