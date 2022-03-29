This killing machine drug
I have to agree completely with Michael Allen and John Kellner in their assessment of the current legislation that is proposed by our current Colorado leadership. This bill will do little to stem the flow of this dangerous and too easily obtained illegal drug.
The possession of fentanyl in any amount should be considered a felony offense, unless there is proof of prescription, which should be extremely limited. This is a drug that is taking too many lives from illegal possession and manufacture.
The proposed fines and sentences are too lenient by far due to the dangerous nature of even small amounts that can seriously damage or kill anyone who comes into contact with it.
I don’t know if any of the members of the legislature have ever had to deal with the loss of any family members due to contact with this killing machine drug, but I truly believe that if they did that they would fight to make the penalties much stiffer.
How can murder by firearm be any different than handing someone a pill that, more often than not, will end a life? And knowing that this could be the case but only concerned with a profit from the sale!
Get real Colorado lawmakers!!! Do something right for a change. Please?
Tom Guenther
Denver
Bill should be rewritten
Colorado democrats just introduced another worthless bill — House Bill 1326 — they want to make law. Last year 2021 in the State of Colorado there were 800 fentanyl related Deaths, 672 automobile related deaths and 103 firearm related deaths.
The fentanyl numbers are pretty striking compared to the other numbers. Yet the Democrat’s still stick to their failed policies.
Congratulations to Mayor Michael Hancock and Gov. Jared Polis for challenging this ridiculous bill. The people of Colorado need to be secure in their beliefs that the elected officials are looking out for the safety and security of the people they work for.
This bill needs to be rewritten to protect the rights of the people not the rights of the criminals. Nobody wants to talk about the 850-pound gorilla in the room: The Biden open boarders’ policy that is providing the fentanyl highway to our state.
Trig Travis
Aurora
Genetic disparity not perplexingIn last Sunday’s Gazette the article “Large U.S. Gene Database Seeks Volunteers from All Walks of Life,” regarding genetics quoted an example of perplexing health disparities such as why African Americans have a four-fold higher risk of kidney failure than do Americans of European descent.
This disparity, however, doesn’t exit in Africans. Most geneticists know that the European genome has an extraordinary number of deleterious gene mutations compared to the African. Most of these damaging mutations can be traced back to when Europeans migrated out of Africa.
Modern Europeans have had up to 30,000 years to adapt to the damaging mutations. Conversely, as a legacy of slavery, African Americans have dealt with European mutations for less than 500 years resulting in much higher lethality. Not that perplexing.
Carl Bourgeois
Denver
Saving with all-electric homes
Coloradans can save money, live more comfortably and prevent pollution by living in all-electric homes, with no gas appliances, contrary to inaccurate claims made by Jon Caldara in his recent column (“Polis’s crazies in charge of Colorado,” March 20).
By using an electric heat pump for heating and cooling, an efficient heat pump water heater for hot water, an electric induction stove for cooking and by driving an electric vehicle plugged into the garage instead of a conventional car tied to the gas pump, a Colorado family could save a net of $7,000 to $11,000 over a decade, including the cost of buying and installing these effective technologies.
Saving money and cleaning our air isn’t crazy — it’s smart. More Coloradans can and should make the switch.
Josh Valentine
Boulder
Radical abortion bill
Hats off to the Colorado Republican Senate for standing up against House Bill 22-1279! All 15 members have determined to stand in opposition to what may be the most radical abortion bill in the nation’s history. The innocent unborn child has no voice but that of concerned citizens who will speak up on their behalf. As Dietrich Bonhoeffer put it, “Silence the face of evil is itself evil: God will not hold us guiltless.”
Brian Stuckey
Denver
Reliance on fossil fuel
The Federal Energy Regulation Commission (FERC) has once again been intimidated by the fossil fuel industry and the politicians it finances into backtracking on its plan to consider the effects of natural gas projects on climate change and environmental justice.
The plan was to go into effect immediately but now because of objections by Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell and Senate Energy Committee Chairman Joe Manchin D-W. Va, FERC says it will be considered a draft and only apply to future projects.
A full renewable energy transition is the only way to guarantee a predictable, affordable and resilient energy supply insulated from global shocks. The need to end America’s reliance on fossil fuel is clear. More U.S. drilling isn’t going to help solve the problem or lower prices, it will just deepen our dependence on expensive fossil fuels while destroying our planet, harming our health and polluting our most vulnerable communities.
Susan Permut
Monument