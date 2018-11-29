This is becoming an industry
I drove by another of our “homeless camps” the other day and was really amazed at the amount of trash generated by folks that supposedly have nothing! Do any of the various supporters of the homeless actually take a look at what they are enabling? Or as a letter in the Gazette the other day said: This is becoming an industry. Getting on the bandwagon may result in the best paying job any of these folks have ever held. Talk about job security, there is no way any of the current methods applied will actually work so everyone keeps plugging along.
Now this would be a good course in critical thinking for our college students, but of course that will never come about since there is no way to claim victory.
Michael S. Welsh
Colorado Springs
Safer roads for who?
Who does Jill Gaebler think she’s kidding? Safer roads for bicyclists? I was driving west on Platte the other day right by Carl’s Jr. when I saw a bicyclist going north on Tejon. He had a red light but instead of stopping he swung a fast right then looked back west and swung a fast U-turn right in front of me. If I hadn’t slammed on my breaks I would have put him under my bumper. He then made a quick right on Tejon, all so he didn’t have to stop and put his foot down on the pavement at the red light!
I’ve never seen a bicyclist get a ticket even though they pull stunts like this all the time. They also pay no registration fees or need to take driving tests although they definitely need to. They also pay no fuel tax to pay for all the road improvements that they’re getting. Four bicyclists have died, I’m surprised it’s not more.
It’s even stranger on Bijou Street where I live, even though we have bike lanes, (I see as many as two or three bike riders per week), but it is still the Bijou International Speedway at rush hour and weekends. I have troubles backing out of my driveway but at least the bicyclists are safe!
Steven Rauch
Colorado Springs
Keep adding the bike lanes
I would like to extend my thanks for the city’s efforts to increase bicycling safety by adding bike lanes to our streets. I can feel safe riding my bike on many more routes through our city.
I am extremely leery of riding on streets that do not have a designated bike lane. When I was younger I was hit while riding my bike by a motorist. I was riding on a very wide shoulder far from the lane of traffic. A driver decided to use the shoulder to illegally pass and ended up hitting me. He did not stop to see if I was alright. So, even a shoulder (or a designated bike lane) is not guaranteed protection but it at least lessens the odds of getting hit.
I have desired for years to commute by bicycle between my home on the east side of town to my office on the west side. I won’t feel safe to do so until there are bike lanes the entire distance. The recent improvements have made the goal closer but still I cannot ride safely the whole way. Commuting to work is still a dream. I hope one day it becomes reality. Keep adding the bike lanes please!
Rand Ancell
Colorado Springs
Enough of this foolishness
Re: Jill Gaebler’s letter “City’s job to protect all road users.” She claims adding bike lanes will bring more cyclists onto the road. Then she claims adding bike lanes will help prevent vehicle-cyclists accidents. I’m not following the logic there. We would have the lowest number of vehicle-cyclist accidents if it were easier for cyclists to get around town on dedicated bike paths keeping them far away from motorized traffic. If Gaebler was pushing for bike paths (not bike lanes), the idea that this is about protecting people would seem a lot more believable.
Narrowing roads for the sake of the (few) bicycles is dangerous for a lot of groups: cyclists are now alongside motorists more often; ambulances have less place to maneuver between traffic; and in icy weather motorists have little room to go around rough patches or avoid dangerous drivers. Pike’s Peak Avenue is a prime example of these problems, and winter is only just starting.
Instead of recognizing these serious concerns, Gaebler doubles down. In her letter she said the city is modifying “only a few key streets” but elsewhere she has stated she wants to add bike lanes to all roads in the Old North End.
Enough of this foolishness. The bike lanes are ineffective at best and dangerous at worse, and they remain wildly unpopular. Put the traffic lanes back and find a better way.
Rose Porter
Colorado Springs
Real problem is the people
My opinion on street design problems. The real problem is people. People design streets, people build it, people like the design, people don’t like the design and last on the list is people are too stupid and self centered to use the designated portion as it was intended.
Dave Cooper
Palmer Lake
We need action, now
Re: Report: Climate effects intensifying, lead story The Gazette, Nov. 14. How many awful warnings will it take to make our government take notice? How many more environmental catastrophes can we absorb before people believe that the science of climate change is not only real, it’s coming for us soon if we don’t do something? We need action and we need it now. Is anyone in power listening?
Susan Permut
Monument