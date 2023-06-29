They just do not care

Re: Darrell Watson — Denver District 9. People who are complacent and feel comfortable do not engage with an enlightened, educated, and diverse public. This is the problem with Denver City Council. They ignore Denverite voices that hold them accountable and responsible.

Divisiveness forms when the complacent are dismissive and hostile towards voices that challenge their status quo and ineptitude. Some of those same characters are returning to their city council seats to continue their war against Denverites and cater to developers, private equity, and special interests groups.

What is most egregious and sinister about these returning members goes beyond their cruelty. They just do not care.

I fear Denver will become worse if that is even possible.

Dwayne Peterson

Denver

Laws protecting offenders

Your editorial regarding auto thieves and to some extent crime in Colorado was good but I feel it missed another key element in how we can curb auto theft and crime in Colorado. SB23-97 did get us back to where the law needs to be with the return of the felony for all motor vehicle thefts. However, another key piece of the legislation was returning the language that the person “knows or reasonably should have known that the act was without authorization”.

This is important because without that language many prosecutable cases were declined by our DA’s and the suspects escaped accountability for their actions.

There is a long-standing formula for crime reduction:

1. Prevention: educate the public and make them aware of the potential of victimization and how to protect themselves.

2. Harden the target: make it difficult to commit the crime by making the target of the crime more challenging.

3. Risk of apprehension: make it riskier to commit the crime through an increase in potential apprehension coupled with the difficulty in committing the crime.

4. Accountability: ensure there will be prosecution for the crimes and ensure that the punishment for committing the crime is appropriate for the offense. (Punishment that is severe enough to make the risk not worth it). All four elements of this formula must be part of the solution for any hope of making an impact on crime reduction.

There is a fear, and in some cases, justified, that some groups may be “over policed”. This has led to more laws protecting the offender than the victim. We need to turn our focus to protecting the victim from ever becoming a victim.

Sign up for free: Gazette Opinion Receive updates from our editorial staff, guest columnists, and letters from Gazette readers. Sent to your inbox 12:00 PM. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

John Pickard

Lakewood

A chance to bargain

RE: Polis OKs backdoor unionization. Your position criticizing Gov. Jared Polis for supporting a small step for employment rights echoes the usual position that the state interests always subordinate individual rights. If an individual chooses to join a union or any other lawful group, then frankly the government should enforce that law under constitutional guarantees.

Allowing employees a chance to bargain on their pay or working conditions does not evolve into a public safety matter, no more allowing a local business to join the Chamber of Commerce. Has the Gazette editorialized against that?

This is first and foremost about freedom of association and putting workers rights on par with the rights of business owners like Gov. Polis and business owners on your editorial board.

Economic inequality is the biggest equity issue facing our society and trying to separate labor rights from that fact is a false position. That certainly does not mean labor unions are always right. It just means that choosing to join a union should not be left up to your editorial board or Governor Polis.

Tim Allport

Arvada

Some books should be banned

Far left commentator Bill Press missed the mark with his specious opinion about banning books. I wonder if he would agree that some books should be banned. For example, would he want to keep a book about how to make a pipe bomb readily accessible? How about a book that explained how to assemble a “ghost” gun? Or what about a book with pictures of a partial birth abortion, in which the baby’s head is punctured to remove her from the birth canal? Would he oppose a book detailing how sodomy can damage a rectum?

I haven’t read any of the books he mentioned; I might agree that they should be kept on library shelves. However, as a taxpayer I have the right to express my opinion about the offerings in our libraries.

And his hyperbole about Christian conservatives is the customary tripe. The usual tired ad hominems demonstrate his illogic and common sense.

So, Mr. Press, do yourself a favor; Read “Mere Christianity” by C.S. Lewis with an open mind.

Bill Crow

Larkspur