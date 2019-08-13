The shrine on the hill
With little fanfare the Air Force Secretary, Heather Wilson, an AFA grad, announced that the redo of the Air Force Academy Chapel is back on. BTW the price estimate has more than doubled to at least $158 million!
Why are the tax payers footing the bill for this extravagant national religious shrine? Walter Nesch the original architect made it clear that he was designing a church to dominate the landscape as a medieval cathedral dominated a city.
He got what he wanted a national shrine to God and country or more precisely a shrine to God and war, The first words of the first amendment to the constitution clearly prohibit this. (separation of church and state).
This original mistake keeps getting compounded. The city recently gave a huge donation to build a new visitor center at the academy so tourists can be bused to the national shrine. There is nothing else to see there. No one wants to see the dorms, classrooms, commissary, police station etc. It’s the shrine on the hill.
Fort Carson has a very modest visitor center outside its man gate. Peterson has something similar inside. Neither is about a church. Military installations are not considered tourist attractions except for this one at the AFA. West Point and Annapolis have nothing to compare to this.
It is time “to stop throwing good money after bad.” Close it and do something appropriate.
Bill Sulzman
Colorado Springs
Bears acting like bears
I am angered and sad about the hunt for a “vicious bear” on Section 16. That trail has narrow paths, on which people, bikes, deer, dogs, rabbits and, yes, bear can all easily come upon each other without much notice. Apparently, this man’s dogs scared the bear, who then acted like... a bear. According to The Gazette, the man had a few scratches and the dogs were not hurt. Obviously, the bear could have seriously hurt all of them, but did not. He was just acting like a scared bear, or possibly a mother bear with cubs nearby. If this man does not want to find himself in this situation, he should walk his dogs in more open parts of the park, or better yet, move to Powers and Research, where all the parks are nicely groomed and the most dangerous thing he’ll encounter is a rabid squirrel.
I have been blessed to walk in the Open Spaces on the West Side most days for 25 years. During many of those years, dogs have been with me. Twice, my dogs scared bears, who responded by charging them. In one instance, the bear even pinned my dog, then sat on him before letting him up. I will admit that I was very scared both times, but it never once crossed my mind to call DOW and get the bear killed. I was choosing to walk in bear territory, I came upon bears and the bears acted like bears.
This bear does not deserve to be hunted and killed. That is ludicrous, vicious and sad.
Meanwhile, there is a man who has attacked at least two women walking in our city’s parks. How about if we use DOW’s dogs and leg traps to catch him? He is dangerous, is a repeat offender and is not acting like a human should.
Lisa Jenks
Colorado Springs
A hilarious Broadway show
Go see Spamalot now, if you can get tickets. Who knew this was such a hilarious Broadway show? I didn’t. Who knew our local talent is so amazing. I did. Funky Little theater is a gem of a theater, not a bad seat in the house. Support local performers.
Carol Cook
Colorado Springs
To give or not to give
Re: Protect the future of our city by Willie Breazell. No doubt Breazell’s letter of Aug. 8 caused a great deal of consternation among some of the homeless advocates; however, the ideas he espoused are salient and serious. Of great concern is the propensity for injuries possible by the illegal standing of sign-holders in areas of motor traffic, along with gauging real need.
Some would counter “give and let go.” My friend, Sheila, says that she would rather impact the quality of one’s life by giving of herself rather than support the immediacy of transient desires by giving loose change. Some would argue that immediate desires and/or needs are paramount. However, it must be argued that if a plan for a shelter or food pantry emerged in some city areas, NIMBY (not in my backyard) could be the immediate result. Also of question is, “Do some give in order to make themselves feel better?” The self-righteousness that results is condemned in the Christian Bible. The point is, as the homeless population grows here, is your impulsive giving on the streets helping them or helping you?
Juanita Martin
Colorado Springs
Real-life example of selfishness
Dear “Older Man in the Yellow Jersey” biking on the sidewalk at John Venezia Park on Sunday, Aug. 11 at 11:30 a.m. — right by the Pickle Ball Courts:
As you came up on your bike behind my daughter as she was riding her new, larger bike (which she is still getting used to) I heard you say: “On your left/right” several times, I understood that my girl was not quite getting out of your way to your satisfaction. You got frustrated, and you basically forced her to roll off into the grass (which you could have done) so you could pass her without leaving the sidewalk.
Neither she nor I appreciated your attitude nor your words as you passed by. I’m thanking you because you have helped me teach my daughter how not to treat people. We now have the “Old Man on a Bike in the Yellow Jersey” as a reference point for bad behavior. If I can teach my daughter to treat people exactly the opposite of how you treated her, I will have done my job as a father.
I truly hope you are a Gazette reader, and I hope you look in the mirror after reading this and realize there is more to life than the man staring back at you.
Thank you “Old Man on a Bike in the Yellow Jersey” you have provided a real-life example of selfishness as well as a lesson to my daughter that not all “elders” are worthy of respect.
Walt Schwerin
Colorado Springs