The metamorphosis of Colorado
I agree with Michael Fields and his assessment of Sen. Cory Gardner. I believe Sen. Gardner has served the state of Colorado well, and he should be reelected. Sen. Gardner is under intense pressure right now from Democrats, left-wing liberals, who see it as an opportunity to win his seat giving us two Democratic left-wing senators — Sen. Michael Bennet and whomever would replace Sen. Gardner, and it may very well happen.
There is a caravan, of sorts, invading Colorado. These are individuals arriving here from California. Many, if not most, are escaping and seeking refuge from the far-left politics that is destroying the Golden State. What I do not understand is that these refugees from California are injecting their far-left agenda and beliefs into the fairly conservative political environment that Colorado has enjoyed for many years. They, in essence, are creating an environment in which they come here to claim asylum from. Asylum from abnormalities such as high taxes, high crime, and an unimaginable influx of homeless individuals and families, to name a few.
In short, they are facilitating an evolutionary metamorphosis of Colorado into what California has become. I have heard it in more succinct terms as “the Californication of Colorado.” This doesn’t make sense.
Not making sense sums up the far-left agenda in a nutshell. We are the greatest country on the world, and that is why people from all over the world are trying, legally and illegally, to gain entrance into the USA. We are, in part, the greatest country because we embrace capitalism, and these Democrats embrace a socialistic policy that many who come here are fleeing from. The presidential rivals of President Donald Trump seem to seek to drastically alter our overall system of government, which when examined would be detrimental to our way of life.
Leo Jones
Colorado Springs
Letter was truly beautiful
The letter written by Gina Vasquez about her sister, Roberta Sophia Rodriquez, was truly beautiful. How she could compose such a
complete story in her personal time of grief is truly remarkable. For those of us who never knew your family, we share your loss and thank you for sharing.
Bob Muldrow
Monument
Laws were to protect the children
In response to the letter to the editor written by Kate Woods, (When you tuck your children, Friday, June 28) I found this letter to be based on emotionalism and fault finding.
The laws, which President Donald Trump is enforcing, started back with President Bill Clinton and were on the books throughout the presidency of Bush 43 and President Barack Obama. A side light: The pictures of children in cages are pictures from the Obama years.
The law was made to protect the children. It is to keep them safe from adults, other than their parents, all living in the same housing situation, while awaiting processing for entry into the United States. They are well cared for and are not “sleeping on the concrete floors without so much as a blanket.”
The parents of these children should have been aware of the dangers of this form of illegal entry into this country and considered the dangers before embarking on the journey. Entering legally would have been much safer.
As for the work of churches, etc., there may be lots of humanitarian work being done; however, to support a certain political agenda, nothing is being reported on TV nor appears in the newspaper.
Look back into past years and see what the political parties thought about illegal immigration. You will find that one party has changed its stance on this problem, and it making this a political issue to support in this particular time of our history.
Erna A. Haring
Colorado Springs
Liberals wrong on immigration
Surely, AOC does not represent the millenial voters. As a college graduate, I find it appalling that she has no concept of the Holocaust and concentration camps and the atrocities Jewish/people suffered. How dare she compare migrant children’s accommodations to that of Auschwitz. I believe that all those bleeding hearts should be obligated to visit the historic museum of the horror suffered by the Jews. And the bigger question should be why do these migrants think so little of their children to force a child with no swimming skills to cross the Rio Grande.
And now...our Democratic presidential candidates are proposing free health care to legal immigrants. My sons are collegiate graduates, who still can’t afford health insurance — legal citizens will be treated as lower class. Immigrants will qualify for low income government housing, Medicaid and Medicare. How many citizens will this displace? Did anyone discuss homeless veterans in tent cities in Kamala Harris’ state of California, in Oregon, Washington?
My sincere hope is that more responsible people will vote down socialism. Perhaps Venezuela could benefit from the Democratic ideology.
Rose Hansen
Colorado Springs
Stop incentives for illegal migration
The time for half measures to solve illegal migration to the United States is over. Defensive measures such as Border Patrol interdiction of illegals, and even building the wall are necessary, but not nearly enough.
Congress recently authorized $4.6 billion to provide “humanitarian relief” along our border with Mexico. That’s like putting a $4.6 billion Band-Aid on a sucking chest wound. We should use that money to solve the problem, not just lessen the symptoms.
We must change strategy, go on offense, and stop the tidal wave of illegal aliens at its source. We must proactively eliminate the main incentive for illegal migration: the perception that people can come to the U.S. illegally and improve their economic condition.
And the great thing is that President Donald Trump can accomplish this without Congress changing our immigration laws.
To do this, the president should move immigration courts that hear asylum claims to our embassies and consulates in Latin America. Then don’t just send asylum seekers back into northern Mexico or release them into the interior of the U.S. (where the vast majority don’t show up for their asylum claims) to await their hearings. Instead, transport them back deep into Latin America to wait for those hearings. Take the same approach to those who come illegally and don’t request asylum and those who have been here illegally for many months or years.
If we do this, people who consider coming here illegally will realize it’s not worth the cost of the trip. Problem solved.
Steven Cary
Colorado Springs