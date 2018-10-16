The hard work that built our city
In one of the most beautiful buildings in Colorado Springs lie treasures beyond compare. Recently six of us were fortunate to have an all-access tour of the Pioneers Museum, led by museum Director Matt Mayberry. In addition to the exhibits that are always free, we learned about the history of this building, walked into one of the vaults, and saw how the clock works. We saw Patty Jewett Golf Course as a short grass prairie, Lake Avenue without trees and downtown transformed many times over.
Did you know Abe Lincoln wrote a note of introduction for Gen. Palmer two weeks before he died? That William Stratton’s family donated a safe that, after months of lock-breaking skills, revealed gold ore samples, including one of the most valuable pieces in the museum? That the Lakota Sioux still impact our culture?
As we head to the voting booth to determine the direction of Colorado Springs’ future, we would do well to look at her past and remember the values and hard work that built our city. Open six days a week and always free, the Pioneers Museum isn’t a relic, but a living reminder of who we are, where we came from, and what we can look forward to as citizens of this great city.
Donna Hessel
Colorado Springs
Taking liberties with the truth
Honesty and keeping promises by a politician — almost a contradiction in terms isn’t it? Well the Washington Post, an admittedly virulently anti-Trump paper, doesn’t think so. I quote “ Donald Trump may be remembered as the most honest president in modern American history”. Marc Thiessen goes on: “when it comes to the real barometer of presidential truthfulness — keeping his promises — Trump is a paragon of honesty. For better or worse, since taking office Trump has done exactly what he promised he would do.” Then. “But whether one agrees or disagrees is not the point.
When Trump says he will do something, you can take it to the bank. Yes, he takes liberties with the truth. But unlike his predecessor, he did not pass his signature legislative achievement on the basis of a lie (“If you like your health care plan, you can keep it”) — which is worse than falsely bragging that your tax cut is the biggest ever.
The point is — Republicans — good ones — keep their promises and do good. Democrats virtually, universally lie and create problem programs. This is evident at the top and flows downhill always — to every Republican and Democrat candidate. The proof of this we have seen in what they do, not what they say.
David Cook
Loveland
Pay attention to values
I am part of the “angry mob.” But please don’t label me as “left wing” or “Democrat.” I am angry with the lack of morality and civility in our president and his party’s leadership. The inflammatory rhetoric does not distract me from these facts:
Fact: President Richard Nixon was a liar and a crook. Yet, I voted for him. He distracted me from his lack of morality by talking about the “left-wing angry mob” trying to ruin our country.
Fact: President Bill Clinton was a serial liar and a cheat. Yet, I voted for him. I knew there were accusations of sexual misconduct but I chose to give him the benefit of the doubt.
Fact: President Donald Trump has been proven to be a serial liar and a cheat. Yet, an evangelical leader said we should give him a “mulligan.” There is no reason for the benefit of the doubt — just ask Michael Cohen.
Fact: Trump and his administration caused incalculable harm to thousands of children by separating them from their parents at the U.S. border.
Finally, this prompted a crescendo of criticism from a variety of religious leaders.
Fact: Trump publicly insults leaders of our best allies. Do we need to alienate Canada, the U.K. and NATO? Where is the civility?
Fact: Can (can’t?) we forget Trump’s disgraceful news conference with Putin?
Enough vitriol and venom from Trump and his party’s leadership. I’ve learned my lesson. I pay attention to values. We need to drain the swamp.
Peter Knepell
Colorado Springs
Slavery is a ‘loaded’ word
I’m a bit puzzled by proposed Amendment A regarding “slavery”. The pro & con information in the State Ballot Information Booklet wasn’t helpful. If we consider slavery to be forced, or involuntary, servitude, then it should apply to convicted criminals required to perform labor while incarcerated — provided that working conditions are humane.
Removing this exception to the prohibition of “slavery” from the Constitution would, essentially, gives convicts the right to refuse to work.
Since performing work while incarcerated is, and should be, part of paying a debt to society, this provision should not be removed from the Constitution.
The problem is that slavery is a very “loaded” word with an ugly history. It would be appropriate to remove the term “slavery” from the exception in the Constitution and replace it with wording to clarify that duly convicted criminals can be required to perform work while in prison.
Otherwise, what’s prison, other than free room and board in a confined environment.
Charles Loeffler
Monument