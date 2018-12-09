The greatest job in the Springs
I have the greatest job in Colorado Springs, for one hour in the morning and one hour in the afternoon at Skyway Elementary School, as a crossing guard, trying to keep kids safe on their way to school and going home.
Moving here 14 years ago from the East Coast with no family, I tell parents I have 350 kids, where I get so many hugs especially from the younger kids. I love these kids and take my job seriously as I face many people exceeding the 20 mph posted.
I have been told numerous times that I am not a police officer, that I have no right to tell them to slow down. I am not a police officer so the only thing I can do is take their number down and report it to the school resource officer.
Chief Pete Carey has expressed his opinion to focus on traffic, and with the increase of bike lanes, four-way stop signs, and increased police presence he has has done a great job. But one thing the city needs to focus on is school zones, especially elementary schools, before something tragic happens.
A simple solution would be to put in speed bumps on both sides of our deteriorating, crosswalk paint. Putting traffic cones seems to solve very little except to focus on where the crosswalks are. Until something changes, I will fight the good fight and keep trying to protect my kids — doing the greatest job in Colorado Springs.
Larry Guerin
Colorado Springs
Solve the library takeover problem
In support of the letter regarding the use of the Penrose Library as an “Adult Nursery”, I agree with the writer. Sadly, the community has apparently surrendered the facility to the homeless as a warming hut plus personal grooming facility, along with being a streetside daytime cafeteria/feeding site.
I must confess to not having a good alternative answer to the homeless takeover of our beautiful, classic library. It would be useful to know if the library board of directors along with the city fathers are considering programs to mitigate this “takeover.”
A number of taxpaying citizens, who often also donate to a variety of support organizations for these squatters, now find ourselves avoiding visiting the Penrose Library as we are concerned for our peaceful safety. I include myself in the group that essentially avoids going to the Penrose these days, if possible.
It is acknowledged that libraries are essentially to be available for the use of all comers during business hours. Is it too much to ask for mutual respect for all patrons giving everyone safe, unfettered access to the facility and its surroundings — entrances and exits along with drop boxes, day and evening hours — without concern of being blocked from normal exterior and interior facilities by people attempting to live on the premises?
Wishing and hoping there is a good potential solution.
Michaela Laune
Colorado Springs
Simpler time just a few years ago
Last night, I saw on television that “Baby It’s Cold Outside” is being banned by a Cleveland radio station, as it is too controversial to play. It is a perfectly beautiful courtship song, but there is a certain faction among us that thinks it exploits women. Several other lovely ballads were mentioned.
In addition, The Huffington Post calls Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer Enemy No. 1! I began thinking of what else this sort of thinking has spoiled for most of us. I was once in a Miss America preliminary pageant in my state, and I loved the contest and the other girls, and it was fun all around. I watched the Miss America pageant each year with great enjoyment. That tradition has been reconfigured, and the beauty and joyous part has been removed.
Likewise, the Academy Awards night was one to draw us all around the television to see which one of our favorite movies would be judged best. It has been spoiled. Football games are no longer fun since they have become political. The Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts have been remade in a different image.
I yearn for the innocent, sweeter, simpler days of just a few years ago.
Roberta Sutton
Evergreen
The real meaning of Christmas
Re: Letter from Margaret Henkens Dec. 6.
I could not agree more with Ms. Henken’s feelings about Christmas and the Festival of Lights. However, if she wants a feeling of what Christmas really means, may I suggest she travel a few miles north to Palmer Ridge High School in Monument for the annual Christmas cantata held at 7 p.m. on Dec. 14 and 15 and 2 p.m. on Dec. 16.
There are Christmas carols and a presentation about the real meaning of Christmas. The concerts are free, although a freewill offering is taken to benefit Tri Lakes Cares and the Tri Lakes Music Association scholarship fund. The musicians number about 50 with a choir of up to 75, and all rehearse for two months before the concerts.
Come and see that the Grinch has not totally stolen Christmas.
Jim Bergeron
Monument
Nation needed a patriotic week
Concerning the patriotic week that we just concluded with the remembrances and services for President George H. W. Bush, boy did America need that!
President Bush, in another gesture of leadership, may have just helped us turn the corner. God bless him.
Retired Col. Edward M. Smith, Air Force
Colorado Springs