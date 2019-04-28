The energy to charge electric cars
Concerning the picture of Gov. Jared Polis plugging “an electric vehicle into a charging station before announcing executive orders aimed at increasing the number of zero-emission vehicles on state roads at a news conference Jan. 17 in Denver” in the Sunday, April 14, issue of The Gazette:
How did the charging station get its energy to charge the car? Was it by solar or windfarm? Or could the source be fossil fuel?
Yes, there are batteries because solar doesn’t work well with no sun and the windfarm doesn’t do well without wind. The energy from these two sources would have to be stored in batteries, wouldn’t it? What is the source of the electricity to “charge” this automobile or the basis of the transmission of this electricity?
I am no expert on this, but I haven’t seen nor heard how the energy gets from the solar panel or the windfarm windmills to charge the electric car.
Erna A. Haring
Colorado Springs
Just a quick thought
So just this quick thought. Electric cars are purchased with a subsidy from the federal government. If they raise the fuel tax to fix infrastructure aren’t these cars getting around paying their share? Perhaps take away the subsidy to offset what is not collected on these cars.
Secondly, as far as energy is concerned, nuclear and natural gas are still the best options. This nonsense of solar and wind being renewable is inaccurate. There is constant maintenance and replacement cost. Also, that supply of energy is co-dependent on weather. You want 24/7 energy? Me too.
Dale Gray
Colorado Springs
Embracing the ‘protest culture’
Using the premise of “support”, the AFA has embedded itself in “the culture,” by way of participating in “Denim Day”.
According to AFA officials, the intent is to show solidarity with college students worldwide in support of sexual assault victims, but this is, for all intents and purposes, a “protest” in response to a legal decision of the Italian Supreme Court to overturn a 1998 rape conviction.
Now that the AFA has fully embraced the “protest culture”, I can only assume that Denim Day will now be on the AFA calendar each year. And since they have decided to dive head first into the “woke” culture in protesting a foreign country’s judicial system, can we also look forward to other protest days (or rather, “support” days) such as “Burka Day”, where cadets wear burkas to protest the worldwide repression of women? Perhaps wearing black T-shirts on a “Black Lives Matter” Day to protest the repression of blacks in America? An “Easter Worshipper” Day to protest the murder of scores of Christians in Sri Lanka? A “No Chains” Day on June 7, to protest the chain-dragging murder of James Byrd?
Congratulations, AFA. You now own it all. Your lack of participation in any of the above scenarios (and more) will now been perceived as indifference, if you do not address them and fully participate in them.
The question is, just where will you find the time for the syllabus? You know, the reason the cadets are there in the first place.
John Erskine
Colorado Springs
Maintain access to health care
Since Colorado expanded Medicaid under the Affordable Care Act, many Coloradans have gained access to quality, affordable coverage. Medicaid expansion has changed lives across Colorado and extended coverage to the most vulnerable Coloradans, but partisan attacks on health care continue to undermine progress.
The recent Texas v. United States lawsuit spearheaded by 20 Republican state officials and supported by the Trump administration would scrap the Affordable Care Act, including Medicaid expansion. If the lawsuit prevails, a significant portion of Coloradans who have gained coverage through expansion would lose it.
But it’s not just coverage for Coloradans who rely on Medicaid expansion that’s under threat; President Donald Trump’s recent budget proposal includes trillions of dollars in cuts to the entire Medicaid program as part of a plan to turn traditional Medicaid into a per capita cap.
Ongoing efforts to sabotage and repeal the Affordable Care Act put these Coloradans at risk of losing the care they depend on, which would have a devastating ripple effect in families across the state.
Our representatives in Congress have a responsibility to protect our health care, which means standing up against attacks on Medicaid. Unfortunately, Sen. Cory Gardner has failed Coloradans time and time again by voting to confirm anti-health care judges, refusing to intervene in the Texas lawsuit, and allowing the president’s attacks on Medicaid to go unchallenged.
We need our leaders to protect the Affordable Care Act and funding for Medicaid to maintain access to health care for the Coloradans who rely on them.
Nina Krizman
Denver
Return on an investment?
Adding insult to injury, North Korea issued a $2 million bill for the hospital care of comatose American Otto Warmbier, insisting that a U.S. state department envoy sign a pledge to pay it before being allowed to fly the University of Virginia student from Pyongyang in 2017.
If this is the return on the investment for allowing Kim Jong Un a propaganda event with our president meeting with him, we must surely rethink the direction of our foreign policy. If not, the direction of our present leadership.
M.A. Tkacik
Colorado Springs